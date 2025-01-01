Virgin River's Hope McCrea remains one of the series' most pivotal characters, being included in some major plot twists and turns in Season 6 of the Netflix series.

Annette O'Toole returned as part of Virgin River Season 6's cast, reprising her role as Hope McCrea, a longtime resident of Virgin River. Early in the show's run, Hope becomes part of Mel Monroe's life, and she has a knack for being everywhere and knowing everything about the town and its residents.

Hope was first introduced in the Virgin River book series, a set of 21 stories that served as light inspiration for the hit Netflix show.

Does Hope Die In Virgin River?

While Hope McCrea was a pivotal supporting character in Virgin River's first two seasons, her screen time in Season 3 was much more limited.

In-universe, Hope was said to be away visiting her ailing, elderly aunt and transporting her to doctor's appointments out of town. More drama ensued during that season when a hurricane cut Hope off further from town, and she lost contact with Dr. Vernon Mullins.

Unfortunately, this largely had to do with actress Annette O'Toole being unable to travel to Vancouver for filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This limited her to only being able to film through FaceTime and Zoom calls as her character remained a minimal part of the show

Season 4 continued down that path for O'Toole as Hope sustained a brain injury in a car accident in the final episode of Season 3. She survived the accident, leading to her recovery being a major subplot throughout Season 4 before she came back in full force in Season 5.

What Happens to Hope in Virgin River Season 6?

While Season 6 of Virgin River brought plenty of drama all around (including a scare for Charmaine), Hope moved past her trauma and came back to her normal life.

2024's new episodes have Hope and Doc Mullins in a relatively stable relationship and neither of them facing any serious health issues. While Doc has his own conflict with Mel's father, Everett, he and Hope continue to build on their relationship now that O'Toole is a full member of the cast again.

Looking ahead, Hope has more excitement on the way as Virgin River moves toward its seventh season on Netflix.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith addressed Hope's ex-husband coming back in Season 7. This plot development will also come with a deeper look into the McCrea cabin and an exploration of Hope's family legacy:

"Roland, yes, her ex-husband will come back in Season 7. A lot of what we’re doing in Season 7 that marries itself somewhat to the prequel is looking more in Hope’s history. From the beginning of the series, it was acknowledged that the McCrea cabin was something that people knew within 50 miles, and we’ve never really explored her family legacy to that area."

Hope is also said to be deeply involved with fellow Virgin River resident Muriel during her cancer battle and after her split from the recently departed Cameron Hayek. Smith addressed Hope's support for Muriel "as she enters treatment" as O'Toole's series regular continues helping those in her town:

"We’ll continue to explore as [Muriel] enters treatment and endures that with the support of the new love interest, but also, and more specifically, with the sawing circle and Hope."

Also of note is how vastly different Hope's role is in the Virgin River show rather than the original books (along with other changes such as Mel's journey with motherhood).

In the books, Hope was only a minor character who did not have any kind of relationship with Doc. This was created exclusively for the Virgin River TV series, and it has been one of the bigger subplots for the majority of the show's Netflix run.

The first six seasons of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.