Melinda "Mel" Monroe has been through some trying experiences in Virgin River, including a heartbreaking experience with her baby.

After a move from Los Angeles, Mel Monroe finds herself living the small-town life in the Northern California town of Virgin River. Six seasons and dozens of life-changing events later (including an emotional Season 6 wedding), Mel is now a staple in the Virgin River community as her life continues to push forward.

However, with this show being categorized as a romantic drama, Mel has more than her fair share of traumatic experiences in Virgin River. Some of her lowest moments tie back to her attempts to be a mother, one of which went about as badly as it could possibly go.

What Happened to Mel's Baby?

In Season 5 of Netflix's Virgin River, Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel Monroe goes through a heartbreaking and traumatic event while hoping to have her first child.

After Mel and Jack Sheridan got engaged in Season 4, the two learned Mel was pregnant as they looked forward to having a baby and becoming parents together. However, Season 5, Episode 5 took a turn for the worse as Mel learned she had experienced a miscarriage while helping save her neighbors from huge wildfires.

Making this even sadder was the fact that this was not the first time Mel had experienced this kind of pain.

Shown through flashbacks in early seasons, Mel had hoped to become a mother with her first husband, Mark, getting pregnant while she was with him. Unfortunately, the pregnancy ended in a stillbirth as her baby was dead by the time Mel finished going through labor, all before Mark died in a car accident.

Will Mel Have a Baby In Virgin River?

After going through such a traumatic experience with childbirth twice, it would shock no one if Mel did not try to have a baby naturally again. However, Season 6 (see more about where the new season was filmed) provided a potentially exciting development for Mel and Jack in that department.

At the end of the Season 6 finale, one of Mel's patients was shown to have planned a baby placement with a local family before the arrangement fell through. After that, she told Mel that she still wanted her baby to be in Virgin River and hoped that Mel and Jack would take on the responsibility of being parents.

Not only would this bring the concept of adoption into the series, but it would also be a way to give Mel what she's wanted for years without having to endure a third round of heartbreaking pain if something went wrong.

Now, six years into the story, this could mark one of the happiest moments in Mel's journey thus far while finally letting fans and her friends see what she and Jack can do as a mother and father.

All six seasons of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.