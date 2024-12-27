Lizzie's Pregnancy In Virgin River, Explained

Lizzie's pregnancy is one of the key supporting storylines throughout Virgin River Season 6 on Netflix.

Virgin River Season 6 is now on Netflix behind a massive cast of stars, which includes Sarah Dugdale as town transplant Lizzie. Dugdale's character came to Virgin River as a troubled young lady, coming into play with her aunt, Connie, after becoming too much for her parents to handle.

Lizzie's journey since then has come with plenty of twists and turns, but she has turned around her act over the last couple of seasons. She holds a job at Paige's bakery shop and works alongside the town's Mayor, but fans also see her develop a relationship with Dr. Mullins' grandson, Denny.

Is Lizzie Pregnant In Virgin River?

Netflix

At the end of Virgin River Season 5, Sarah Dugdale's Lizzie finds out she is pregnant with her first child. This storyline continues into Season 6 as she starts showing more, going into the later stages of her pregnancy.

Important to note is that Dugdale, the actress behind Lizzie, is not pregnant in real life. She was confirmed to be using a fake pregnancy belly to bring this storyline to life in Virgin River.

How Long Has Lizzie Been Pregnant In Virgin River?

As mentioned above, Lizzie found out about her bun in the over at the tail end of Season 5. This meant she may have already been pregnant for as long as two or three months by the time she came to that realization.

By the time Season 6 rolls around, Lizzie is well into the pregnancy as her belly is unquestionably getting bigger while the baby continues to grow. Although the baby is not born by the time the season ends, she is closer to seven or eight months pregnant by the time the last episode is over.

Important to note is that there was no indication of how much time had passed between Season 5 and Season 6.

Virgin River Season 6 is now streaming in full on Netflix.