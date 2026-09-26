DC Officially Changes the Title of Batman's Next Movie

The next Batman movie is just months away from release, and DC Studios and Warner Bros. finally gave it a title. The future of the Caped Crusader is as bright as ever, with the spotlight currently on The Batman: Part 2, which is in production now in the U.K. under director Matt Reeves. Although fans are equally eager to meet the DCU's own Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold. The Batman 2 was recently delayed until February 18, 2028, while The Brave and the Bold has no release date, but audiences will still get their Gotham fix soon.

DC Studios officially announced that the title for the Dark Knight's next movie release will be Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest. The direct-to-digital animated movie will unveil Bruce Wayne's replacement: Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael, who becomes Batman after his predecessor's defeat by Bane. Up until now, the animated sequel from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation was still waiting on an official title, though most assumed it would be similar to this one.

Warner Bros. Animation

If the three-part animated adaptation maintains its titling convention, the trilogy-capper should be called Batman: Knightfall Part 3: KnightsEnd. While Knightfall Part 2 will be released before 2026 wraps up, the third and final chapter won't be released until 2027, concluding the Batman vs. Bane epic trilogy.

Just as Knightfall's first chapter landed with a short runtime of 1 hour, 18 minutes, Knightquest and KnightsEnd are expected to be similar. When all is said and done, DC fans will have a roughly four-hour adaptation of one of Batman's most infamous storylines to enjoy, over three decades after it happened on the page.

DC Studios Is Developing 8 More Batman-Related Movies & Shows

The Batman: Part II

DC Studios

Interestingly, The Batman: Part II will be the Caped Crusader's first sequel to be numbered numerically, even if it is done the Roman way, as previous sequels have gone by new titles altogether, such as Batman Returns and The Dark Knight.

Matt Reeves' decision to call his long-awaited sequel Part II rather than use a subtitle is perhaps the strongest sign yet that the February 2028 blockbuster and March 2022's The Batman are two chunks of the same story. Fans should expect The Batman: Part III to be titled similarly, forming a cohesive DC trilogy.

Dynamic Duo

DC Comics

Coming to theaters on September 22, 2028, Dynamic Duo is a uniquely animated story about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd in their early days. The title choice is a strange one, as Dynamic Duo is a movie about two Robins, or Robins-to-be, and that name is usually reserved in DC for Batman and Robin.

How to Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Logan Kim will reportedly star as Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, respectively. However, Dynamic Duo is believed to be an Elseworlds story, thereby keeping fans waiting even longer for their official DCU castings.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

For now, the DCU's Batman reboot is simply called The Brave and the Bold; the title is often used for superhero team-ups involving the fear-inducing Gothamite, which, in this case, will feature his sidekick Robin for the first time in decades.

Between Batman (1989), Batman Begins, Batman v Superman, and The Batman, The Brave and the Bold will be the first entry in one of the Caped Crusader's franchises not to include his alter ego in the title.

Clayface

DC Studios

While DC Studios isn't expected to introduce its new Dark Knight until The Brave and the Bold, the DCU's Gotham will finally appear on October 23 in Clayface. The Batman villain spin-off is keeping its title simple, going by its supervillain star's alter ego, just as Warner Bros. did once before with Joker.

However, the Clayface title is a far greater gamble, as the shape-shifting actor lacks the brand recognition of the Clown Prince of Crime. DC Studios will be relying on strong word of mouth to carry Clayface to box-office glory, although its $40 million budget means that even a $100 million gross would put it in profit.

Absolute Batman

DC Comics

In the wake of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, DC Studios is developing an all-new Absolute Batman animated show. The Elseworlds series has the potential to be DC's answer to Invincible, as it adapts the alternate-reality story that has been making waves in comics for two years and depicts a world where Bruce Wayne wasn't a wealthy aristocrat but rather a working-class brute.

The Absolute Batman title is a rare case of a comic book project keeping its title exactly the same as the source material it directly adapts. The CG-animated series is expected to directly adapt Scott Snyder's acclaimed alternate-reality run.

Deathstroke/Bane Project

DC Comics

DC Studios is cooking up a team-up of two major Batman adversaries, Deathstroke and Bane, for James Gunn's DCU. The villainous crossover is reportedly the DCU's next high-priority movie, yet fans still have no inkling of its story, cast, director, or even a title, as it remains shrouded in mystery.

The script was penned by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton, and Peacemaker director Greg Mottola was reported to be a frontrunner to helm, but it's unclear whether anything came from those talks. While there were also rumors that Reacher star Alan Ritchson was in talks to play Deathstroke, he never signed on.

Teen Titans

DC Comics

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira was once hired to pen a Teen Titans flick for the DCU before she was moved over to the higher-priority Wonder Woman reboot. It's unclear whether DC Studios still intends for Nogueira to circle back to the Teen Titans, especially after Supergirl flopped financially and critically.

The potential crossover of youthful heroes would have a crucial link to the Batman mythos, as Damian Wayne's Robin is rumored to lead the DCU Teen Titans.

Joker: Laugh Riot

Wit Studio

Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, isn't the only Batman villain going solo at DC Studios, as Joker: Laugh Riot is on the way as an Elseworlds anime show. Just as fans saw in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movies, Batman will be missing from Laugh Riot, as the Clown Prince of Crime is investigating his arch-nemesis' murder.

Placing the Joker front and center in the title proves that Joker: Folie à Deux's box office disaster hasn't deterred DC Studios from taking the supervillain solo, even if it is in a smaller-scale anime form this time, not a $200 million musical.