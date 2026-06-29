James Gunn’s Next DCU Movie Priority After Supergirl Flop Reportedly Revealed

DC Studios' next DCU movie after Man of Tomorrow isn't what many expected (or were hoping for). One year after Superman sped its way into theaters with a "good, not great" box office performance, the second flick from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, Supergirl, has arrived, and it's not delivering. After receiving mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, Supergirl brought in just $68 million worldwide in its opening weekend (under one-third of Superman's $220 million opening). DC Studios is only now in production on Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part 2 to release in 2027, but the next movie beyond that may have revealed itself.

According to a report from The Wrap, DC Studios is "prioritizing" its Deathstroke and Bane team-up movie, although no cast or director is lined up. Recently, Deadline claimed that Superbad and Peacemaker director Greg Mottola is a "front-runner" to lead the charge on Deathstroke and Bane's team-up. It was first reported in September 2024 that Captain America: Brave New World scribe Matthew Orton was cooking up a script starring the two villains/anti-heroes.

DC Comics

Gunn recently teased that the studio has a "good idea" for the next DCU movie after Man of Tomorrow, which hits theaters on July 9, 2027. While many had their hopes on The Brave and the Bold or the untitled Wonder Woman reboot to come in next, it now seems this strange villainous team-up will lead the DCU's 2028 slate.

DC Studios already has its uniquely animated Batman spin-off, Dynamic Duo, dated for a theatrical release on June 30, 2028, as an Elseworlds story. The studio hasn't announced any live-action project release dates beyond Man of Tomorrow, but it is bound to be gunning for another movie premiere in 2028.

How Supergirl's Box Office Flop Will Affect DC Studios' Future

It's tough to tell how Supergirl's failure will impact Deathstroke and Bane's tale or other future DCU movies, but the most likely change will be its budget. After a disappointing opening weekend, Variety reported that Supergirl stands to lose $100-120 million on its $170 million production and $120 million marketing budget, so DC Studios is bound to reduce its spending for non-A-list projects in the future.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran addressed Supergirl's flop in an interview with The New York Times, stating that the DCU's second flick "didn't meet [their] box office expectations." However, he noted that it is just "one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that [they] remain confident in."

James Gunn's DCU has faced increasing criticism for prioritizing obscure projects like Creature Commandos, Mister Miracle, and Clayface, even as this universe still lacks Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and other Justice Leaguers. Ahead of Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros., which is bound to put DC Studios under a microscope, Gunn may be wise to shift the focus onto the bigger names.

That's not to say there is no place for smaller names in the DCU, but they should be treated appropriately with lower budgets and a focus on quality scripts to avoid further dilemmas akin to Supergirl, which DC Studios can't afford to repeat.

While a Deathstroke and Bane team-up isn't the introduction to Batman or Wonder Woman that fans were eager for after Man of Tomorrow, there's no denying that both are hugely popular and could carry a stellar DCU project. It's unclear why this crossover is such a priority for DC Studios, but it has been theorized to take place in Salvation, which could make it a key chapter in Gunn's larger tale.

That said, as Paramount is hoping to close its acquisition of Warner Bros. this year, DC Studios could be set for a shake-up afterward. The Wrap cited one top agent source who declared that they "don't think Gunn survives" the takeover, which could render all this planning and the first two years of the DCU moot.

Regardless, only time will tell what fate befalls DC Studios, as going back to square one in seeking out a new creative lead to reboot the DCU again is bound to be just as problematic. For now, it seems Gunn and Safran can consider their jobs safe, leaving the road clear for Deathstroke and Bane to move forward.