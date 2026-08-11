Paw Patrol: Dino Movie Popcorn Buckets - Every Collectible & Theater Merch Item At AMC, Regal & Cinemark

Cinema popcorn buckets and collectibles have reached new levels of creativity, with the latest line centered on the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. The latest big-screen entry in the animated Paw Patrol universe follows the PAW Patrol pups after their ship is caught in a mysterious storm and they crash-land on an uncharted tropical island filled with prehistoric life. They team up with Rex, a stranded dino-expert pup, to stop Mayor Humdinger's reckless mining from triggering a volcanic disaster. Directed by Cal Brunker, the film arrives in theaters on August 14.

Ahead of its release, theater chains, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, have responded with a fun mix of sculpted character buckets, themed tins, and other merchandise for Paw Patrol: Dino Movie, turning a family movie night into a collectible haul for all ages.

AMC Embraces Unique Design Choice for Its Paw Patrol Popcorn Buckets

AMC

AMC offers one of the broader selections of popcorn buckets and collectibles for Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. It features an extensive collection that includes the likes of a puppy bowl-style popcorn container, cup with mystery toppers, and bag clips.

A clear standout from AMC's selection is the Marshall and Friend popcorn bucket, showcasing a sculpted Marshall head bucket with his signature red fire helmet. It also includes a small plush bag clip featuring a major Paw Patrol character.

The AMC exclusive dog-bowl style popcorn container featuring designs of the characters from the movie is the perfect display-worthy collectible for young fans. AMC and the official Paw Patrol social media account also confirmed that the dog bowl container is perfect for pets.

AMC

Other designs of AMC's popcorn bucket for Paw Patrol: Dino Movie can be seen below, highlighting characters like Chase, Marshall, Skye, and more.

AMC

AMC also rolls out other pieces of collectibles for Paw Patrol: Dino Movie, including a Pawsome throw blanket, wearable character marks of the characters, and more plush character head bag clips.

AMC's Paw Patrol collectibles will be available in theater chains starting August 13. No details about pricing have been announced, but it could be revealed in the days leading up to the movie's release.

Cinemark's Super Snack Pack Is a Worthy Purchase

Cinemark

Cinemark unleashes its wide assortment of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie collectibles. The theater chain also has a Marshall popcorn bucket, similar to AMC's version.

For those who want to try a unique popcorn bucket experience, there is also a jungle-print popcorn bucket featuring jungle scenery, dinosaurs, and PAW Patrol branding. A slightly different PAW Patrol throw blanket, with a movie poster style aesthetic, is also available.

Cinemark also features a Super Snack Pack bundle (typically priced at $25), which includes a popcorn and drink paired with a soft plush bag clip. The designs include Marshall, Skye, Chase, and Rubble.

Regal's Dinosaur Lunchbox Is Perfect for Paw Patrol & Prehistoric Enthusiasts

Regal

Regal's standout Paw Patrol: Dino Movie collectible is the theater chain's collectible kids combo featuring a unique dinosaur lunchbox popcorn bucket.

This hard-sided, chest-style container features a convenient handle and is decorated with the main pups, dinosaurs, and movie branding. It comes filled with popcorn and pairs with a drnk plus a character drink topper blind bag (one three designs: Marshall, Chase, or Skye).

Regal's Paw Patrol collectible is available starting August 7 at participating locations while supplies last.

Marcus Theaters' Light-Up Marshall Cup Is a Must-Have

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters is carrying a Light-Up Marshall Cup, available on opening night while supplies last exclusively in theaters.

The theater chain is also offering Early Access screenings that include free collector's prints, buttons, and "My First Movie" certificates for first-timers.

No price has been announced for the Light-Up Marshall Cup, but its unique illuminated design makes it a standout addition for collectors.

Harkins Theaters Unveils Its Own Paw Patrol Collectibles

Harkins Theaters

Harkins Theaters officially revealed the lineup of Paw Patrol: Dino Movie collectibles, available starting August 13 while supplies last.

While it also features the same Marshall Popcorn Container from AMC and Cinemark, the theater chain is highlighting additional kid-friendly options: a thermos and lunchbox tin perfect for the movie-going experience.

Both collectibles feature unique designs showcasing the main pups, the dinosaurs that inhibit the island, and the various Paw Patrol logos.