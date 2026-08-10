Marvel & Star Wars Are Reportedly Teaming Up For A Historic Collaboration

A major moment in history is reportedly happening in 2027, as rumors suggest that Star Wars and Marvel are going to officially collaborate for a major project that will highlight both brands and potentially lead to more team-up content. It is no secret that the galaxy far, far away and the Marvel universe are two of the biggest IPs in the world, and have been for some time. Since Disney owns Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, and therefore the rights to all Star Wars characters and a lot of Marvel characters, there is nothing stopping Disney from bringing the two franchises together officially in some sort of crossover project, and that is exactly what may be happening.

According to a recent rumor, as shared via Instagram by @buggyleaks, LEGO is going to release a full set sometime in 2027 that will be a crossover between Marvel and Star Wars. Specifically, the rumor details that the set will be titled "Iron Falcon," and will be a version of the Millennium Falcon with Iron Man's nanotech on it. There have been no images released of the set yet, nor any confirmation from LEGO that it is actually something in the works, but it is heavily rumored.

Notably, the Iron Man influence on the Millennium Falcon won't be the only part of Marvel added to the set, as the Minifigures that will reportedly be included are also crossovers between Marvel and Star Wars. For example, the report revealed that the five Minifigures that will be with the set are going to be Iron-3PO, War2-D2, Spider-Han, Captain Alderaan, and Hulkbacca.

Lucasfilm

If those Minifigures and characters are accurate, it seems as though Iron-3PO will be a mix between Iron Man and C-3PO, War2-D2 will combine War Machine and R2-D2, Spider-Han will bring together Spider-Man and Han Solo, Captain Alderaan will be Star Wars' version of Captain America, and Hulkbacca will be a gamma radiation-filled version of Chewbacca.

Marvel Studios

LEGO has not confirmed whether this set is real and will be released in 2027 or not. Most likely, since it would be combining Marvel and Star Wars, two of the biggest brands in the world, LEGO would want to keep it a secret until it could do a proper reveal.

However, it is important to note that, if this rumor is true, it would mark an absolutely historic moment in the world of LEGO, as it would be the first time ever that a set would be a crossover between Marvel and Star Wars.

Star Wars and Marvel are major moneymakers for LEGO, and have been for an extremely long time. LEGO pours a lot of resources into getting Marvel and Star Wars sets brought to consumers, but this would be a completely different ballgame, and, if successful, could start a line of Star Wars and Marvel crossover sets that will be released for years to come.

It is also worth mentioning that, while Marvel and Star Wars have never officially been featured in a crossover set from LEGO before, the two brands have been represented in the same set.

LEGO previously released a set titled "Mainstreet, U.S.A.," which was a direct replica of the location of the same name in Disneyland. Notably, in that set, some Star Wars and Marvel imagery and merchandise appeared inside the same building.

LEGO

Specifically, inside the Emporium (which is a real shop on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland), LEGO included one Minifigure with a Spider-Man shirt on, and another with a Stormtrooper sweater. Additionally, a Grogu symbol and a Baby Groot symbol were showcased inside the Emporium on one of the merchandise stands.

Therefore, Marvel and Star Wars have technically been seen together in a LEGO set in a sense, but there has never been an official crossover between the two brands where the crossover is the focus. The Iron Falcon set would be the first one, if it is true that the set is in the works and will come out in 2027.

A Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Crossover Could Lead to Something Bigger

It is kind of hard to believe, but Star Wars and Marvel have never officially had a crossover event in any way. Despite both brands being operated by Disney and Marvel Comics publishing the Star Wars comic books, there have never been any true crossovers between the two, meaning the LEGO set would mark the first time.

Most likely, Star Wars and Marvel will continue to be separate in terms of canon stories, but if the LEGO rumor is true, it could indicate that there will at least be a LEGO Disney+ series that brings the two brands together.

LEGO

For instance, LEGO recently released a special on Disney+ titled LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which was an animated project in the patented LEGO style that aired on Disney+. LEGO released an official Millennium Falcon set from that special called Dark Falcon.

It is possible that LEGO could be planning on creating an animated Disney+ special that will feature both Marvel and Star Wars characters, and that the Iron Falcon will be showcased within the project. That would also mean that the Minifigures in the rumored set would be characters included in the Disney+ title.

If that were to happen, it would be the first time that Marvel and Star Wars crossed over on-screen. It would undoubtedly be a major success and could lead to more collaborations in the future. It is also worth noting that a crossover like that is really only something that LEGO could get away with, as it wouldn't be recognized as canon in either franchise and would be a completely standalone project that wouldn't connect to anything else.

However, it is also possible that LEGO could just be creating a fun set for fans of Marvel and Star Wars, and that nothing more will come from it. That seems a bit unlikely, though, as LEGO and Disney+ would then potentially be leaving piles of money on the table by not creating a crossover special on Disney+ in collaboration with LEGO.