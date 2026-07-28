All 10 LEGO Star Wars Sets Releasing In the Rest of 2026 (The Mandalorian, Star Destroyer & More)

Star Wars and LEGO's strong partnership is undeniable, as more LEGO sets are on their way to shelves in the remaining months of 2026. It's well known that the Star Wars franchise helped LEGO regain momentum after its partnership was established in the early 2000s, ultimately serving as the blueprint for LEGO's later partnerships with iconic brands like Marvel and Disney. The partnership is stronger than ever in 2026 after Star Wars and LEGO released even more iconic playsets centered around characters and moments from the galaxy far, far away, including Luke Skywalker's Red Five X-Wing and Darth Vader's TIE Fighter.

As 2026 winds down in its final months, even more LEGO sets will hit shelves, focusing on characters like The Mandalorian and R2-D2, and highlighting the memorable Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

75453: Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn

Star Wars

LEGO is recreating the iconic Jawa Sandcrawler from The Mandalorian Season 1, specifically the Arvala-7 offworld variant known for its distinctive gray and brown weathered color scheme. Made up of 1,683 pieces, this LEGO set features a highly detailed recreation of the iconic Star Wars vehicle along with six minifigures, including Din Djarin, Kuill, Grogu with a hoverpram, a Jawa Elder, two Jawas, and a posable Mudhorn creature.

This latest LEGO Sandcrawler (rated 14+) has many functional features for easy play, such as allowing kids to turn the rear dial to steer, open and close the front hatch, access two stud shooters inside the cockpit and main compartment, and removable side panels for easy interior access.

What's more interesting about this Sandcrawler LEGO set is the inclusion of a posable Mudhorn that lets fans recreate the memorable fight sequence between Mando and the creature to protect Grogu.

The previous Sandcrawler LEGO set (75059) was known for being one of the biggest sets under the Star Wars banner. Still, this latest one is the first modern offworld Sandcrawler in this color scheme, adding a unique piece to any LEGO Star Wars fan's collection.

This set will retail for $199.99 and is currently available for pre-order for a launch on August 1.

75454: Imperial Remnant AT-AT with INT-4

Star Wars

The AT-AT Walker has been a common staple for Star Wars LEGO sets due to its sheer size. In 2021, a unique AT-AT was released and considered one of the most expensive sets at $849.99. 2026 is going all-in once again with the AT-AT Walker line by introducing a new set based on the epic opening action sequence from The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This AT-AT Walker set, comprised of 1,453 pieces, includes a poseable walker with an opening cockpit, side panels, and hatches for easy play. What makes this walker LEGO set stand out is the inclusion of an INT-4 escape pod with fold-out wings and a speeder bike.

The mini figure lineup for this AT-AT Walker set is also a gold mine for collectors. It includes The Mandalorian, Grogu, an Imperial Remnant Warlord, the AT-AT driver, snowtrooper, and two more Imperial Remnant snowtroopers.

This LEGO set, rated for kids aged 10+, is available for pre-order at $159.99 and will be released on August 1.

75459: Imperial Lambda-class Shuttle

Star Wars

As part of the 2026 Mandalorian wave, LEGO created an Imperial Lambda-Class shuttle based on its appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2. This vehicle has a trihedral foil design, primarily used by high-ranking officers of the Galactic Empire for cargo transport.

Made up of 961 pieces, LEGO's new Imperial Lambda-Class shuttle has foldable wings and two spring-loaded shooters.

The set, rated for kids aged 14 and up, also features five minifigures, including The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon with the Darksaber, an Imperial shuttle pilot, a stormtrooper, and the first-ever Dr. Pershing minifigure. It also features a landing gear that allows the lowering of the rear exit ramp for minifigure deployment.

LEGO's latest Imperial Lambda-Class shuttle stands out from other versions due to its refined, modern look and accessible play features. Set to be released on July 1, this set is available for pre-order at $139.99.

75451 Hutt Palace Sentry Droid Showdown

Star Wars

Another LEGO set from The Mandalorian and Grogu wave recreates the memorable action sequence inside the Hutt Palace featuring The Mandalorian and a Sentry droid.

This set, made up of 415 pieces, is quite notable because it brings back Embo as a minifigure, joining a lineup that includes The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Keibu. Din Djarin's accessories also include his iconic jetpack and blaster pistol, while Embo has his bowcaster to even the odds.

This action-oriented playset, rated for fans aged 9 and up, is available for pre-order on the LEGO website for $49.99.

75455 Boba Fett

Star Wars

2026 will also see the release of a set based around another Mandalorian bounty hunter: Boba Fett. This set scales up the fan-favorite villain though, recreating Boba Fett in brick-built form.

The model is incredibly detailed, featuring small decals to represent parts of Boba's armor as well as his Mandalorian signet on his pauldron. A cloth piece is even included to accurately replicate the beige cape that is part of Boba Fett's iconic look in Return of the Jedi.

Coming in at $169.99 with 1544 pieces, the set will also come with a minifigure version of Boba Fett to pose alongside his larger counterpart. The set is available for pre-order now and will release on August 1.

75456 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026

Star Wars

For those hoping for a Star Wars-themed Christmas this holiday season, LEGO has you covered. Another advent calendar is part of the portfolio this year, this time going all in on The Mandalorian.

Not only will fans get to recreate much of the show's iconography through miniature builds, like the Razor Crest or the Blurrg, but fans also get a few minifigures of characters from the show. Included are figures for IG-11, Carson Teva, a Pit Droid, and a Jawa, as well as a few Mandalorian characters decked out in festive jumpers.

Moff Gideon, Din Djarin, and Grogu all get ugly Christmas sweater variants, with the latter two having each other on their designs. The set is yet to be made for pre-order, but will release September 1 for $44.99.

Ewok Attack

Star Wars

A special Ewok Attack play set under LEGO's interactive Smart Play line for 2026 is rumored to be released (via LEGO Star Wars Leaks).

The Smart Play line is known for sets having motion-reactive bricks, sounds, and lights, making this upcoming Ewok stand out from other Ewok-related sets and minifigures.

This Ewok LEGO set, rumored to be priced around $30, is expected to be a compact themed set featuring Ewoks clashing with scout troopers.

Battle of Hoth: Echo Base

Star Wars

As part of a similar 2026 LEGO interactive Smart Play line, LEGO is recreating the Battle of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back, with a greater focus on the Rebel Alliance's hidden Echo Base.

The set is rumored to cost $140, suggesting it is a larger base build that includes a Snowspeeder. This larger set could hint at more recreations, such as the command center, hangar bays, defensive trenches, and base doors.

Overall, this Battle of Hoth play set allows fans to recreate the desperate Rebel defense against Imperial walkers.

R2-D2

Star Wars

R2-D2 is perhaps one of the most iconic droids in the Star Wars franchise, and it's only fitting that the fan-favorite character is part of the 2026 LEGO interactive Smart Play line.

No other details have emerged about R2-D2's upcoming LEGO set, but the Smart Play line allows this new droid recreation to be distinct from its predecessors through its motion-activated sounds, lights, and reactions.

Super Star Destroyer

Star Wars

According to a report from Stone Wars in February 2026, a LEGO set recreating the Executor Super Star Destroyer, set number 75457, has a rumored piece count of at least 6,000, making it one of the largest Star Wars sets ever produced. The price range is rumored to be between $699 to $799.

In Star Wars lore, the Super Star Destroyer is one of the largest and most powerful warships in the Star Wars universe, serving as a mobile command base for the Empire. LEGO's recreation of The Executor under the Ultimate Collector Series would mark only the second recreational set after the one released in 2011 (LEGO set 10221).