Spider-Verse 3's Trailer Unveils Its 6 Big Marvel Villains

When Spider-Verse 3 hits theaters next summer, Miles Morales and the many Spider-Man variants will have more than a handful of villains to contend with. Set to release on June 18, 2027, Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will finally follow up on several cliffhangers from the previous Marvel film, including Miles being stranded in a universe where he became the Prowler and Gwen Stacy assembling a team of Spider-Man variants to track him down. If the film's villain lineup is any indication, Miles will need all the help he can get as the acclaimed animated trilogy approaches its end.

At this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, attendees were treated to an exclusive look at next year's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Following the presentation, reports detailed the footage, revealing several villains who appeared in it. Among them is Miles G. Morales, the Earth-42 version of Miles who became the Prowler after that universe was left without a Spider-Man. At the end of Across the Spider-Verse, Miles G. captured the original Miles after he was mistakenly transported to Earth-42.

In the CinemaCon trailer for Spider-Verse 3, Miles G. Morales is seen capturing Miles, as he did in the previous film. Now terrogating him, he tells his variant to call him the Prowler before the two get into a brief spat over how to pronounce their shared last name. Miles G. appears just as confused as Miles about why he's there, particularly after Miles reveals that his dad is going to die in two days. The idea that there is a Spider-Man in his universe sounds ridiculous to Miles G., though his confident facade briefly cracks when Miles begins glitching from being in another universe.

Sony Pictures Animation

Speaking of the Prowler, Aaron Davis will also stand in Miles' way while stranded on Earth-42. This version of Miles' uncle, voiced by former Blade actor Mahershala Ali, serves as a mentor figure to Miles G. Morales, having stepped up to care for him after Earth-42's Jefferson Davis, Miles' father, died. While this version of Aaron Davis is not the Prowler himself, he is sure to provide plenty of guidance to his nephew, who has taken up the mantle instead.

Spider-Verse 3 footage shows Aaron arming himself with some kind of charged hand weapon as he and his nephew interrogate the original Miles, telling him plainly, "I'm not" the problem before Miles G. Morales swoops in and takes the weapon from his uncle. Aaron remains mostly silent afterward, circling Miles as his nephew grills him about why he's there. At one point, however, he chuckles and asks, "What the h*ll is a Spider-Man?" The last glimpse of Aaron and Miles G. shows both of them staring in shock as Miles breaks free of his restraints using his electrical powers, though the footage does not reveal what happens next.

Also returning from the previous Spider-Verse films is the Kingpin, who served as the main villain of Into the Spider-Verse before his subsequent arrest. Although he did not appear in the Marvel sequel, his actions drove the story, as the destruction of his Super Collider transformed Dr. Jonathan Ohnn into the Spot.

Kingpin can be spotted in the CinemaCon trailer thanks to his unmistakably massive frame, standing before what appears to be a machine emitting effects similar to those associated with the Spot. Whether this is the same version of Kingpin seen in Into the Spider-Verse is unknown, though his return could potentially see him working alongside the Spot as the villain continues his quest to take down Miles Morales once and for all.

Sony Pictures Animation

The Spot appears to once again be at the center of the trouble to come, with trailer footage offering multiple glimpses of him in what seems to be an evolved state. His black essence violently bursts outward in all directions, seemingly suggesting that he is either growing increasingly powerful or struggling to control his abilities.

Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 also reappears in the exclusive Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer, emphasizing his continued presence in the franchise. He remains determined to hunt down Miles and stop him from preventing the canon event that would result in his father's death.

In the footage, Miguel pursues Miles alongside several other Spider-People, reinforcing that he is determined to stop Miles from interfering with the Spider-Verse's established canon. Miguel is also shown overlooking New York as numerous multiversal portals open across the city, suggesting that the Spider-Society could be dealing with a much larger threat on top of tracking down Miles.

Sony Pictures Animation

Last but certainly not least, Lyla rounds out the lineup of antagonistic characters making their way into Sony and Marvel's Spider-Verse 3. As Miguel O'Hara's holographic AI assistant, Lyla will likely continue helping him track down Miles and monitor the growing multiversal crisis. Though not seen in the CinemaCon trailer, Lyla will likely remain alongside Miguel and still be closely involved with the Spider-Society. While not a traditional villain in the same vein as the Spot or Kingpin, her allegiance to Miguel may inevitably put her at odds with Miles.

How Spider-Verse 3's Villains Differ From Miles' Previous Enemies

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles Morales has faced plenty of villains so far in Sony's Spider-Verse franchise, but Beyond the Spider-Verse appears to be taking a different approach with its antagonists. Rather than introducing just another villain for Miles to defeat, the film's lineup largely consists of characters with established connections to him, the Spider-Verse, or the events that define the trilogy.

These threads could make Miles' final battle more personal than ever. Kingpin and the Spot both had direct ties to Miles' story, but Miguel O'Hara and Miles G. Morales represent something different: characters who challenge Miles' understanding of what it means to be Spider-Man. With the fate of his father and the future of the Spider-Verse in the balance, Miles will have to overcome beliefs and people standing in his way rather than overpowering his enemies.