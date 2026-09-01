Spider-Verse 3's Trailer Breaks a 24-Year Spider-Man Tradition

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is breaking a tradition by featuring an important shot that depicts the epic scale of the Spider-Man threequel. The final chapter of the Spider-Verse trilogy, set to release on June 18, 2027, will finish Miles Morales' story in another high-stakes adventure to save his father from The Spot while also evading Miguel O'Hara and the Spider-Society. Marketing for Spider-Verse 3 has yet to kick off, but the film's CinemaCon trailer has been making headlines for showing an extended sequence featuring the face-off between Miles Morales and Prowler Miles on Earth-42, Spider-Man 2099's intense pursuit of Miles, and showcasing the different universes featured in the film.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's CinemaCon trailer showed an extended four-minute preview featuring an important shot that broke a 24-year Spider-Man tradition: a quick glimpse of a seven-way vertical split, with seven Spider-People looking out from seven different Earths. Each Spider-Person is looking at the same landmark in their own world.

The Spider-Person featured in the shot includes Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar), Spider-Punk, Spider-Ham, Miles Morales with Gwen Stacy beside him, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Noir, and Peni Parker. While Earth-42 was not included in this sequence, this universe still counts because it was highlighted in the opening moments of the CinemaCon trailer. Together, the Spider-Verse 3 trailer featured eight distinct Spider-Man universes.

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For over two decades, a Spider-Man movie trailer has never depicted so many Spider-Man universes in a single shot, mainly because the movies have never featured a storyline.

Spider-Man trailers treated extra universes as a punchline or a third-act surprise. Spider-Man: No Way Home's marketing didn't include Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for obvious reasons. Into the Spider-Verse dropped its variants into the main Miles Morales' version of Brooklyn, and Across the Spider-Verse's trailer hopped worlds one after another.

The seven-universe split shot breaks that mold, and it's for a good reason. With the concept of the Multiverse now being used widely across Marvel movies, putting together a shot like this makes sense and breaks the 24-year tradition of Spider-Man trailers. It reinforces the message that audiences are fluent with Multiverse ties.

Earlier this month, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's CinemaCon trailer leaked online, prompting producer and writer Chris Miller to issue a short statement online, saying, "Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage." The one shown at CinemaCon was clearly a work in progress, and it's only right for Miller to call out those who leaked the trailer.

Every Major Spider-Man Universe Featured in Spider-Verse 3's Trailer

Earth-50101 - Spider-Man India

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Spider-Man India's world, designated as Earth-50101, featured Mumbattan front and center as a sun-soaked city infused with a watercolor aesthetic. Mumbattan is known as Mumbai and Manhattan smashed into a single city, packed with streets, hanging flower garlands, tuk-tuks, and high-rising buildings.

Pavitr Prabhakar protects Mumbattan as its main Spider-Man, and is recruited later in the end by Gwen Stacy in his team of rebels to save Miles and rebel against Miguel O'Hara and his loyal Spider-People who joined him.

Earth-138 - Spider-Punk

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Hobie Brown's world in the Spider-Verse is Earth-138, the punk-rock Earth introduced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Unlike Spider-Man India's world, which is imbued with a watercolor aesthetic, the visual style of Spider-Punk's world is infused with patches, photocopy grain, and frames that embrace a scrappy, unfinished vibe.

Earth-138 is a complex world in the Spider-Verse, mainly because it is the most openly political universe. In this universe, Hobie Brown is born into a society where politics treats every institution as something to dismantle.

Hobie is not a friendly neighborhood hero; instead, he is fighting a corrupt government. That attitude is why he is the first Spider-Person who treats the Spider Society as another machine designed for him to take down (which also explains why he helps Miles in Across the Spider-Verse).

Earth-8311 - Spider-Ham

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Spider-Ham came from Earth-8311, a Looney Tunes-inspired dimension where animals talk. In this world, he is a spider bitten by a radioactive pig who grew up to be Peter Porker.

The visual style of Spider-Ham's world relies purely on 2D animation, with cartoonish proportions. Spider-Ham operates on slapstick cartoon logic, where he can squash, stretch, and defy natural laws of physics. Following his cameo role in Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Ham is set to be one of the main Spider-Verse 3 characters as a member of Spider-Gwen's team, racing against time to save Miles Morales before it's too late.

Earth-1610 - Miles Morales, with Gwen Stacy

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Earth-1610, Miles Morales' Earth, is the main universe featured in the Spider-Verse movies. The universe's aesthetic is built to look like a living comic book, but it is designed to feel like the "real" world, unlike the other universes that feel unfinished and unique.

Earth-1610's positioning in the seven-way split shot is front and center, and this placement carries deeper meaning because the universe's comic-book New York still looks most like a classic Spider-Man film.

Given that Miles and Gwen are together on this Earth in the iconic shot featured in the Spider-Verse 3 trailer, it's reasonable to assume that Gwen decided to stay for a while with Miles after their high-stakes adventures.

Earth-616 - Peter B. Parker

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Peter B. Parker's world in the Spider-Verse trilogy serves as a stand-in for a classic Spider-Man Earth, looking like the version of New York one would get if a regular superhero comic had aged with its hero.

Into the Spider-Verse provided a glimpse at Earth-616, showcasing a lived-in Manhattan and a middle-aged Spider-Man who had been protecting it for many years. Out of all the Earths featured in the seven-shot panel, Peter B. Parker's Earth-616 is among the most normal ones, with some claiming it as a control sample designed to make it distinct from the rest.

Earth-90214 - Spider-Man Noir

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Spider-Noir's universe, designated as Earth-90214, is among the most distinctive due to its black-and-white aesthetic.

This world, still trapped in 1930s New York, presents a colorless realm imbued with a cigarette-smoke aesthetic, protected by a monochrome hero portrayed as a pulp detective who climbs walls and still uses guns to defend himself.

With Spider-Noir's world positioned as the second-to-last panel, placing his colorless city jammed into six colored (and unique) ones makes his universe stand out.

Earth-14512 - Peni Parker

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Peni Parker's anime-inspired universe, Earth-14512, also stands out from the rest because it is not designed as a comic book; instead, it embraces a different medium.

The city leans toward a neon city vibe, complete with distinct anime tropes, highlighting sharper line art, large expressive eyes, and a brighter aesthetic.

While Peni is only a kid, she is more than capable of protecting herself. She copilots her late father's biomechanical suit, SP//dr, with the radioactive spider that shares her mind. Peni is a wildcard in Spider-Gwen's team, capable of turning the tide for her allies when the chips are down.

BONUS: Space?

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Spider-Verse 3's CinemaCon trailer also featured a shot of the main Spider-Men being transported in what appears to be space. In the shot, eight heroes are flying in formation, seemingly heading to a different Earth.

Some have theorized that this could be Spider-Gwen's team after they entered the quantum portals, with them on their way to Earth-42 to save Miles from Prowler Miles.