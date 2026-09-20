Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Streaming Release Gets Disappointing Report

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's consistent theatrical success dampened hopes of an early digital release, according to a new report. Brand New Day, which premiered on July 31, has climbed the success ladder quickly, becoming one of the biggest theatrical events of the decade. The Tom Holland-led movie was the fastest movie to reach $1 billion worldwide, achieving it in six days, and it earned $2 billion in 17 days, making it the second-fastest film ever to hit that mark after 2019's Avengers: Endgame and the first Spider-Man movie to cross that milestone. In September 2026, it had earned roughly $938 million at the North American box office, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the highest-grossing domestic release of all time. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's positive reviews, unique plot, and the introduction of a famous Marvel character in Sadie Sink's Jean Grey kept the momentum strong and gave it exceptional legs at the box office, leading to a major decision about its future streaming plans.

According to a report from Complex Pop Culture, Sony Pictures is keeping Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters through November 16, marking the studio's longest theatrical window since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

This extension adds several more weeks of exclusive cinema play, but it also offers a disappointing update on its digital and streaming release dates, which are later than many had expected.

This move is clearly driven by the recent Brand New Day milestone of overtaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens' domestic box office record, and the studio is aiming for a higher one. With an extended theatrical run, it is eyeing a box-office haul by attempting the unimaginable: surpassing both Avengers: Endgame and Avatar at the worldwide box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently has $2.45 billion in worldwide earnings.

Sony Pictures

Still, the secret weapon of Brand New Day is its consistency, as it remains a stronghold even after over seven weeks in theaters. To maintain its strong performance, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures need to use some sort of gimmick to keep audiences flocking to theaters if they really want the movie to earn more.

Early this month, Sony Pictures ran an exclusive, limited-time poster giveaway for viewers who watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day in some U.S. theaters from September 4 to 7. This is one way of ensuring that fans will rewatch the film, but it should take more than a poster to convince them.

Sony Pictures

During Spider-Man: No Way Home's re-release in September 2022, Sony Pictures unveiled an extended cut featuring several deleted scenes and a unique introduction from Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, added to the new theatrical cut. Sony could emulate that No Way Home strategy and incorporate it into Brand New Day, possibly adding more to the runtime and fleshing out its already-strong storyline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Streaming & Digital Plan Gets Altered Again (But It's For the Better)

Sony Pictures

Sony (via HD Report in August 2026) had already listed November 17, 2026, as the digital release date for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this new theatrical plan clearly pushed it back to a much later date. This date was originally earlier, since early industry estimates had Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) landing in early-to-mid October.

The theatrical extension, now scheduled to end on November 16, could mean the digital release happens one and a half months later. It's worth noting that Sony has a familiar PVOD release pattern, with movies arriving on digital storefronts exactly 46 days after opening in theaters. Following Brand New Day's end of its theatrical run on November 16, the Tom Holland-led MCU movie is now projected to release on digital platforms on New Year's Day (January 1, 2027).

Releasing Spider-Man: Brand New Day on digital platforms on a holiday is an ideal move because it drops when people are home, gift cards and new devices are in hand, and audiences who skipped or delayed the theatrical run are looking for a premium-placed title to ring in the new year.

As for streaming, Sony is still expected to follow Netflix's Pay-1 window, making Netflix its first exclusive streaming home after the theatrical and premium VOD windows. Brand New Day is the final MCU Spider-Man film under the original deal, and earlier projections put its release between late November 2026 and February 2027. The longer theatrical run could push it even further, since its digital release will be prioritized.

Across the Spider-Verse took 151 days to arrive on Netflix on October 31, 2023, months after its June 2, 2023, premiere. This took place after the sequel was released on digital platforms on August 8, 2023. Based on that same gap, coinciding with the extended theatrical run and a potential January 1 digital release, Brand New Day could premiere on Netflix on March 26 at the earliest, 84 days after the New Year's Day digital and PVOD premiere.

Brand New Day is slated to stay on Netflix for 18 months due to Sony's deal with the streamer. After its stay on Netflix, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could arrive on Disney+ in September 2028. It's worth noting that these are all projections, and Sony could alter the release plans for its digital and streaming windows to whatever schedule it believes will maximize revenue.