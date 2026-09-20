Ahsoka Season 2 is the End of an Era for Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka

Ahsoka Season 2 will be the final pages of a very specific chapter for Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, and the next time fans see her (or if she returns at all), the character will look and feel much different. Ahsoka Season 2 is the next project on Disney and Lucasfilm's Star Wars slate, and is scheduled to premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform on January 20, 2027. The upcoming installment of the Ahsoka series has been a long time coming. Season 1 premiered all the way back in 2023, but the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes played a major role in Season 2 slowing down and being delayed.

No one knows what is going to happen in Ahsoka Season 2, and especially where the characters will end up by the time the eight episodes are over. However, Rosario Dawson gave fans an inside look at what Ahsoka herself will go through in Season 2, and it will undoubtedly be the end of an era for the character.

Specifically, Dawson noted that Ahsoka's entire mental outlook is going to change in Season 2, and that, at some point, she will be "getting back into her joy."

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Most notably, the actress revealed that "those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something," which will cause Ahsoka to look and feel much different in Season 2:

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning [as a Jedi apprentice], and she was a little bit more unflappable and I’m liking that she’s relaxing. She’s kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something, so she could be more present."

Since Ahsoka left the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars Season 5, the character has noticeably acted much differently. In essence, she became more stoic, matter-of-fact, less bubbly, and far less optimistic. In The Clone Wars, Ahsoka was always known for looking at the bright side of things and bringing a level of innocence to a horrific time period within the Star Wars galaxy.

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However, after everything went down at the Jedi Temple and she was framed for the attack, Ahsoka was never the same. Essentially, as Dawson said, Ahsoka lost her joy, but now it seems as though she will be finding it.

Dawson also mentioned that Ahsoka is going to "relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has" during Season 2:

"And that’s what I’m really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season. I’m really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

It is no secret that Ahsoka has not expressed much joy in the projects she has appeared in that are set after The Clone Wars. For example, in Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Season 1, she was (as mentioned) very stoic and often isolated herself from her friends.

Fans were able to see a bit of this joy and community return at the end of Ahsoka Season 1, especially with the way Ahsoka acted toward Sabine Wren. Most likely, that will carry over into Season 2, but she will probably appear even happier than that in the future.

While Dawson's quotes tease that a different Ahsoka will be featured in Season 2, what fans have learned about the upcoming installment through newer quotes, and especially the Ahsoka Season 2 trailer, reinforces that.

What Ahsoka Will Look Like in Ahsoka Season 2

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In an interview with The Movie Report (as shared via YouTube), which took place at Disney's D23 event in 2026, Rosario Dawson further explained Ahsoka's character arc throughout the MandoVerse, while also teasing how Ahsoka will be different in Ahsoka Season 2.

Specifically, the actress mentioned "the flashbacks" that were in Ahsoka Season 1, and how that put everything into perspective so that fans could understand why Ahsoka was in the mental state she was in, describing it as "a really heavy period" for her:

"I think we got to see a transition in her, not only because we got to see the flashbacks of her back in the Clone Wars, and see how young she was being thrust into war, but that we also got to see where she's come after being Fulcrum, and it's been heavy to see the journey of her master, her friends, her brother in Darth Vader, and then Anakin Skywalker. I think she was just in a really heavy period."

The Ahsoka Tano actress then talked about turning "into Ahsoka the White" in Season 1, which brought "a little more lightness" to the character. She then teased that Season 2 "explores that a little bit more:"

"And we got to see that in 'Mandalorian' where she denies taking on Grogu as a Padawan. Then you have her taking on Sabine Wren in the first season, and a lot of things happened, but by the time she turns into Ahsoka the White, we get to see a little more lightness, a little bit more of a transition. And that's the thing I think I'm the most excited about, is that we get to explore that a little bit more. There's a bit of a lightness, where she can better approach where she is now and where she's going, because she's not so much looking back as she had been."

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While Dawson provided a lot of insight into Ahsoka's character coming into Season 2 of the Disney+ show, the trailer that was recently released for the upcoming installment also included a few key moments that support what the actress said.

For example, in the trailer, there is a moment where Anakin Skywalker tells Ahsoka that she needs to decide whether she is a Jedi or not. Now, many Star Wars fans know that Ahsoka is not a Jedi. She walked away from the Order during the events of The Clone Wars and never identified as a Jedi after that.

She still followed some aspects of the Jedi Code and aligned herself more closely with the Jedi than with the Sith, but she technically wasn't a part of that Order.

However, in spirit, Ahsoka is very much still a Jedi. To put a spin on the classic figure of speech, if Ahsoka walks like a Jedi and talks like a Jedi, she is essentially a Jedi.

It is possible that, in Ahsoka Season 2, Dawson's character could finally let go of the Jedi ideals that she has held on to for so many years. It is possible that she could push herself to be more in the middle of the spectrum, or even a bit on the darker side, if she needs to be.

By freeing herself from trying to solely act "good," that could unlock a side of Ahsoka that fans have never seen, and a side that could make her more joyous, as it would be more natural.

The fact that Anakin is telling her this in the trailer says enough, as he knows better than anyone what it feels like to be on both extremes of good and evil, and then what balance feels like as well.

If Ahsoka becomes more balanced in Season 2 and fully denounces the Jedi, just as she did in The Clone Wars, it could cause her to look, feel, and act a lot differently, but in a way that will benefit her.

It is also worth noting that, as of Ahsoka Season 2, Ahsoka now has Anakin Skywalker back by her side. The teaser alluded that Anakin will interact with her a lot, and that he will continue to be there for her, essentially whenever she needs him.

Since Ahsoka left the Jedi Order when she was young, she has basically been out on her own. She has had other people by her side at times, such as Ezra Bridger and Sabine, but she has never had anyone on her own level, or even a bit older than her, to guide her and reassure her.

Now that Anakin is a Force ghost and is with her again, it is almost as if she got her brother back, who had been gone for decades.

That would undoubtedly make Ahsoka find her joy again and give her a more optimistic outlook on life. She wouldn't feel as alone, and Anakin would definitely help fill any void that may be in her heart from previous losses.