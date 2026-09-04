Ahsoka Season 2 Will Officially Bring Back 8 Star Wars Rebels Characters

Ahsoka Season 2 is only about four months out from its January 20, 2027, release date on Disney+, and fans can anticipate even more familiar characters from other Star Wars projects to appear. One of Star Wars' greatest strengths over the decades has been its interconnectivity, especially prevalent during a newfound age of crossovers. 2023's Ahsoka Season 1 followed this trend, with characters from Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars, and the live-action Skywalker Saga appearing.

Xander Berkeley, who previously appeared as Gilad Pellaeon in The Mandalorian Season 3, teased a potential return to the role in Ahsoka Season 2. In a series of photos on Instagram from April 2026, Berkeley can be seen wearing a puffer jacket featuring the Ahsoka Season 2 logo. The caption perhaps alludes to this Easter egg with a note of "Clues hidden within:"

"To have achieved action-figure, funko-pop status… to have my likenesses made manifest in doll form, is an honor (however dubious:). Something old, Something new, Clues hidden within."

@xanderoriginal

Gilad Pellaeon was last seen in Episode 7 of The Mandalorian Season 3, "Chapter 23: The Spies," appearing as a hologram during a meeting for the Imperial Shadow Council in lieu of Thrawn. Since then, the character briefly reappeared in the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, in which Berkeley returned to voice the role.

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Before The Mandalorian, Gilad was briefly heard in the animated Star Wars Rebels, voiced by the legendary Jim Cummings. In that show's series finale, he is heard in a communications voiceover during the Battle of Lothal speaking with Thrawn. Though the transmission is interrupted, now-Star Wars President and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Dave Filoni confirmed (viz Gizmodo) that Pellaeon was not necessarily dead.

Gilad Pellaeon is yet another character from Star Wars Rebels slated to appear in Ahsoka Season 2. Leading this front is titular character Ahsoka Tano, played in live-action by Rosario Dawson and voiced in Rebels by Ashley Eckstein. Having been stranded on Peridea at the end of Ahsoka Season 1, Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan will seek a way home alongside her Jedi mentee.

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Sabine, Ahsoka's ally and Jedi pupil, is expected to be heavily featured again in Ahsoka Season 2. Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays the character on-screen, while Tiya Sircar voices her on the animated front, including in Rebels. Also looking for a way home from Peridea, Sabine will continue to learn the ways of the Force in the ongoing battle against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Also appearing in both Ahsoka Season 2 and Rebels is Hera Syndulla, played on-screen by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and voiced by Vanessa Marshall. Captain of the Ghost ship, Hera is expected to remain as diligent as ever as a Rebellion leader in Ahsoka Season 2, with recent teaser footage showing her inside a New Republic cruiser command center.

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Ezra Bridger has thus far been highlighted in Ahsoka Season 2 promotional footage, once again brought to life by Eman Esfandi (who was recently seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day). In Rebels, Ezra was voiced by Taylor Gray. Seen suited up to fly in recent footage, Ezra will join the fight against Thrawn in Ahsoka Season 2 alongside other returning Rebels characters such as Zeb.

Thrawn himself is also prominent in both Ahsoka across both its seasons and Rebels. Lars Mikkelsen plays double duty for the character, voicing and portraying him in live action. Preparing for a major war against the New Republic, Thrawn will do everything in his power to ensure he reigns supreme.

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Star Wars CCO Dave Filoni has gotten in on the Star Wars fun over the years, voicing Chopper in Ahsoka and Rebels. The angry-yet-loyal droid has been by many Rebels characters' sides over the years, making the jump to live-action in Ahsoka Season 1. In Season 2, Chopper is expected to be seen alongside Ezra in support of the ongoing battle against Thrawn and his forces.

Most recently seen in theaters in The Mandalorian and Grogu, Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios has made his presence known across several Star Wars projects. First voiced by Steve Blum in Rebels, the same actor is returning for 2027's Ahsoka Season 2. Zeb transitioned to live action in The Mandalorian Season 3, becoming one of the most consistent cross-project characters in the franchise. In Ahsoka Season 2, he will reunite with Ezra Bridger and join the fight against Thrawn.

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Other Animated Star Wars Characters Who May Crossover Into Live-Action

With so much crossover having already happened in the galaxy far, far away, it's easy to assume that will continue to be the case. However, given that Star Wars' upcoming slate is fairly thin, it may take some waiting. Either way, there are plenty of characters primed for the spotlight.

One fan-favorite character fans got a tease at making the jump to live action was Captain Rex, who was briefly voiced by Star Wars veteran Temuera Morrison in Ahsoka Season 1. Rex was seen during one of the season's several flashback sequences, though his face was covered by his armor. As he also popped up in animated projects such as Rebels and The Clone Wars, the time is dawning for Rex to get a proper live-action debut.

Switching over to the dark side, fans have been clamoring for a live-action take on Asajj Ventress for years. Often seen in battle against Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the animated Clone Wars show and recently highlighted in Tales of the Underworld, Asajj's arc is ripe for the taking in a live-action space; Star Wars has proven it can be gritty and dark (just look at how well-received Andor was), so it should be a clear greenlight to combine that experience with a character fans would be ecstatic about.