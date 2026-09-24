Maul: Shadow Lord Season 2's New Release Window Confirms Lucasfilm Will Extend Star Wars' 6-Year Animated Disney+ Show Trend

Now that Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 was confirmed to have a 2027 release date, that means Star Wars and Lucasfilm are continuing one of the longest Disney+ streaks in the streamer's history. Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1 caught everyone off guard. While the series centered around an established Star Wars antagonist that many fans love, no one expected it to be received as well as it was (for reference, it is one of the highest-rated Star Wars projects of all time on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes). Luckily, a second season was already in the works and will continue a trend that started in 2020.

Maul - Shadow Lord head writer and executive producer Matt Michnovetz confirmed at Disney's D23 event this year that the Disney+ show's second season will officially be released on the streaming service sometime in 2027. A specific month and date were not given, but Shadow Lord's 2027 release confirms that Star Wars will extend the trend of releasing at least one animated TV show or season of an animated Star Wars series every calendar year.

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Notably, this trend began in 2020 with the release of The Clone Wars Season 7. Since that year, Star Wars has debuted at least one new season of an animated show on Disney+. However, in most cases, there have been multiple projects of that nature in the same year.

For reference, The Clone Wars Season 7 and part of Resistance Season 3 (which originally aired on Disney XD) came out in 2020. In 2021, fans were treated to The Bad Batch Season 1, as well as Visions Season 1. 2022 was the year that Tales of the Jedi was released, and, notably, it was the only animated series or season to come out that year. The Bad Batch Season 2, Visions Season 2, and Young Jedi Adventures were all released in 2023.

In 2024, fans were given The Bad Batch Season 3, Tales of the Empire, part of Young Jedi Adventures Season 1, and part of Young Jedi Adventures Season 2. Then, Star Wars and Lucasfilm released Tales of the Underworld, Visions Season 3, and Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 in 2025. Finally, in 2026, Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1 and Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi were released.

Once Shadow Lord Season 2 is released in 2027, Lucasfilm will have premiered at least one animated Star Wars title or season for seven straight years, and with the way Star Wars animation is received by fans, it is likely a trend that will continue.

Star Wars' Animated Slate Beyond Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2

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Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 is a massive release for Disney and Lucasfilm due to how popular and well-loved Season 1 was. If Season 2 performs as well as Season 1, Shadow Lord will be an overwhelming success for Lucasfilm and could potentially affect how animated Star Wars projects are created for years to come.

It seems as though Disney and Lucasfilm are putting a lot on Shadow Lord's shoulders, as it is currently the only animated project (movie or TV show) in the works (at least that has been announced/confirmed) under the Star Wars umbrella. For the past few years, multiple animated Star Wars projects have been in development at all times, but that is not the case with 2027.

However, just because future seasons of existing shows or entirely new series have not been announced yet, that doesn't mean they aren't on the way. Star Wars' Tales animated anthology has been highly successful, so it wouldn't be surprising if a new installment of that were to be announced. Star Wars has unlimited routes to go with that show, and a few possibilities for new seasons could be Tales of the Bounty Hunters, Tales of the Old Republic, Tales of the High Republic, Tales of the Sith, etc.

It is also worth noting that Star Wars could continue the Visions series, since that show performs rather well and there is no obligation for its creators to follow canon. On the same note, Star Wars could also push forward with the Ninth Jedi spin-off show that was recently released in 2026.

Star Wars animation has seen much greater success than the live-action projects, so Disney and Lucasfilm are not going to let that side of the brand idle. Most likely, it is only a matter of time before fans learn of more animated projects that will be released within the Star Wars universe.