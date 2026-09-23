Marvel Studios Just Changed Loki’s Title At The TVA Ahead Of His Avengers: Doomsday Return

Marvel Studios is completely changing Loki's title in the Time Variance Authority (TVA) ahead of his confirmed return in Avengers: Doomsday. 2019's Avengers: Endgame reversed course with Loki's fate after the Time Heist allowed his escape from an alternate 2012 timeline, leading to his arrest by the TVA. As a displaced Variant, Tom Hiddleston's Loki initially rebelled against the TVA, but he gradually cared about Mobius (Owen Wilson) and had a romantic connection with his other female Variant, Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino), which changed everything for the former God of Mischief. Loki eventually discovered the TVA's true nature and secrets, leading Sylvie to kill its founder, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and unleash infinite branches across the Multiverse.

Loki Season 2 chronicled Loki and Mobius's efforts to try to save the Temporal Loom, the device that weaves raw time into a single timeline. Loki used his unstable time-slipping condition to his advantage, mastering it to study engineering, physics, and everything there is to know about preventing the Temporal Loom's destruction.

Ultimately, Loki realized there was no technical fix, prompting him to sacrifice himself by holding the branches together and weaving them into a living Yggdrasil-like tree, thereby transforming himself into the God of Stories at the end of Loki Season 2.

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Loki's sacrifice reformed the TVA's overall structure and mission, prompting them to stop pruning and instead protect the Multiverse (and in general, free will). As God of Stories, however, Loki is burdened with his own glorious purpose: overseeing the Multiverse to ensure its lifeline.

Loki is already confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and the most recent Avengers: Endgame Encore gave a preview of what to expect in Loki's role in the looming Multiversal clash with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The third post-credits scene, included in Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings of Endgame Encore, revealed the present-day state of the TVA, showing Owen Wilson's Mobius starting his usual day at the agency. At the start of the post-credits tease, a wall plaque of Loki was shown with the caption, "Employee of All Time."

This title change is Marvel Studios' official recognition of the sacrifice that closed Loki Season 2. It is also significant that the TVA did not call him God of Stories on the plaque; instead, Loki is celebrated as a member of the staff, the employee who ultimately finished the job no one else could do and who now holds the Multiverse together (literally).

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This plaque and official title also cemented Loki's evolution from a prisoner and disgruntled staff member to an actual savior and living anchor of the Multiverse. It's also interesting to note that the "Employee of All Time" title carries a deeper meaning, as Loki's role as the God of Stories never ends.

Loki's title change in the TVA also matters in terms of his own arc in the Multiverse Saga. It completed his arc, from being a God who arrived wanting a throne and left everything behind to becoming the living Temporal Loom.

Marvel Studios' subtle inclusion of Loki's title change carries weight because it signals that Avengers: Doomsday does not reset his Disney+ series; instead, it inherits its endpoint, becoming a crucial storytelling tool in the Multiverse Saga's climax. However, there is a major catch because that plaque also sends a grim warning that Loki is the inevitable target of Doctor Doom.

Loki's New Title Change Might've Sealed His Fate In Avengers: Doomsday (Here's Why)

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Avengers: Endgame Encore emphasized Loki's importance in Avengers: Doomsday through its two post-credits scenes. The title change cemented the fact that Loki is the actual infrastructure of the TVA, meaning that this same job is his vulnerability, making him prime for the taking when Doctor Doom arrives.

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston pointed out Loki's important role in Avengers: Doomsday, bluntly noting that it is a given, saying, "Well, come on, I'm holding the timelines together."

The post-credits scene confirmed the true state of the Multiverse: it's already collapsing, and Loki is already in grave danger because he is the anchor. With him being exposed, anyone who wants to rewrite the Multiverse (notably Doctor Doom) needs to break the only person the TVA has just named its forever employee.

The official continuation of Avengers: Endgame's ending, in which Loki visited Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter to "help" them, also has greater significance. Based on a previous report from insider MyTimeToShineHello in March 2026, Doctor Doom has a strong reason to hate Steve Rogers: the latter moved to a different universe, causing an incursion that greatly affected Doom.

By connecting the dots, Loki was the main reason why Steve and Peggy transferred in the first place, placing him front and center in the conflict and as the true instigator behind what happened to Doom. This one act of protection becomes the incursion Doom cannot forgive and the main reason why Avengers: Doomsday happens in the first place.