Marvel Studios is officially ending its third Disney+ trilogy in 2027, and many fans are unhappy. Since the streamer's inception, Marvel has used it to launch shows centered on characters beyond its marquee names. Despite the many releases, only a handful have made it to three seasons. Loki, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and most of the studio's other series aired for only a season or two.

Daredevil: Born Again will end with its upcoming third season, making the Charlie Cox-led series the studio's third Disney+ story to wrap up after three installments. The news comes a few months after the season wrapped filming, with the show now in post-production and set for a March 2027 release. Many fans expected it to run beyond Season 3, given that it's one of Marvel's most highly rated series, and the first live-action Marvel show on Disney+ to even reach a third season.

Marvel Television

The development was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on September 21, with the outlet also reporting that showrunner Dario Scardapane had exited in the middle of post-production after his contract was not renewed.

The decision puts Born Again in the same company as What If...?, which concluded after three seasons in December 2024, and the WandaVision trilogy, which ends after VisionQuest debuts on October 14.

Once Born Again Season 3 wraps its run, Marvel Studios will have officially closed out three separate trilogies on Disney+, with nothing else officially on the books beyond that. The report did note, however, that the studio keeps several shows in development at any given time.

Born Again was expected to be an annual fixture on Disney+, so this news comes as a surprise. In May 2025, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, said the strong response to Season 1 gave the studio confidence to keep the series going "annually into the future."

Marvel has likely decided to end the show at Season 3 due to its steep drop in viewership. When Season 1 arrived in March 2025, it earned the biggest Disney+ debut of the year, drawing 7.5 million views worldwide in its first five days. Season 2, which aired this past spring, saw US viewership fall by roughly 50 percent, per Luminate data. The news also comes amid a slew of Marvel cancellations.

Wonder Man, one of the studio's most praised shows, was canceled after one season, a reversal made after it had already been renewed, and despite an Emmy nomination for star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Sony-produced Spider-Noir, which premiered on Prime Video in May, was also canceled after a single season. In August, a report surfaced indicating that Marvel will no longer invest in live-action Disney+ series, and it seems Born Again has been affected by that shift, just as Wonder Man was.

What Does Marvel's Future Look Like on Disney+

Marvel Television

With Born Again not moving forward to a fourth season, Marvel's live-action future on Disney+ looks bleak, with the studio seemingly more focused on animation. X-Men '97 is gearing up for its third season in 2027, but unlike Born Again, the series has already received a fourth-season order, which would likely arrive in 2028.

Producer Larry Houston has hinted it could go even further, expressing a desire for the show to "at least match what I did [with the original series], five seasons, it would be great. Maybe six." Another animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, returns for its second season in January 2027, with a third already greenlit. Marvel Zombies, the animated series centering on a Zombie infestation taking over the Marvel Universe, also surprisingly received a second season order despite initially being envisioned as a limited series.

On the live-action side, the cupboard looks extremely thin, though the studio has reportedly greenlit a spy thriller referred to as Zodiac, with three to five live-action shows said to be in development at any given time.

Marvel Studios plans to reboot its universe after the Multiverse Saga culminates in Avengers: Secret Wars, so it's likely restructuring its Disney+ output to match the direction the franchise will head in Phase 7 and beyond. That would also explain why the animated series aren't affected, since none of them fall within mainline MCU continuity.