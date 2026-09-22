Marvel Changes Avengers: Endgame Poster For 'Encore' Re-Release

Avengers: Endgame Encore's new poster officialy altered a beloved classic for the first time. This month, Marvel Studios is returning to theaters with its biggest theatrical re-release yet: Avengers: Endgame Encore. The studio is debuting its new Infinity Vision certification for theater screens by allowing audiences to relive Endgame with additional footage that links directly with this December's Avengers: Doomsday. The re-release lands on Friday, September 25, as Endgame's second theatrical relaunch, as Marvel Studios also gave it a second go-round in June 2019 with an additional unfinished scene of Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk.

Marvel Studios officially released a new poster for Avengers: Endgame Encore that features the six OG Avengers' silhouettes walking into the action and ready to do "Whatever It Takes" to ressurect their fallen allies and loved ones. The poster alters an existing Endgame poster that was released all the way back in 2019, marking a pivot in the Encore re-release's marketing campaign.

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The poster puts an Encore spin on a graphic that was created by designer Eileen Steinbach in April 2019 to coincide with Endgame's looming release. Steinbach's work has been slightly altered with different formatting and Endgame's all-new re-re-release logo, but the more interesting detail here is Marvel Studios' pivot from creating original posters for Encore to re-releasing existing ones.

Marvel Studios

Before now, Endgame Encore's 4DX poster was the closest replica of an existing design yet, updating the original floating head-styled theatrical poster to shroud most of the heroes in grey, remove Thanos, and replace Iron Man's inclusion with his infamous sacrificial moment that remained top secret until release.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame Encore's main theatrical poster is almost completely brand new and memorializes all of its main heroes and actors in a unique metallic way, with only the vibrant light of the six Infinity Stones shining through. From the late Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr., all of the MCU's superheroes are featured and unmasked on the poster to honor their place in the theatrical event.

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Endgame being a seven-year-old movie has allowed Marvel Studios to celebrate its most spoilery, applause-worthy moments on the posters. Perhaps the nostalgia will drive audiences to theaters to relive one of the greatest fan moments in cinema history, not just for the brand-new Doomsday-related footage that is included.

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Endgame Encore may not have character posters for each of the movie's main heroes, at least not yet, but RDJ's Iron Man took center stage in a memorable poster from HDR by Barco, which spotlights him wielding the Infinity Stones.

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The HDR by Barco poster has one crucial difference from Infinity Vision's own "I Am Iron Man" promotional work, as it isn't an actual screengrab from Endgame, but rather a completely original promo shot of the actor holding the Gauntlet.

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IMAX calls for audiences to "Reassemble the Team" for an Encore viewing with a poster ripped straight from the infamous climax, in which Chris Evans' Steve Rogers finally yells "Avengers Assemble" before the team charges Thanos' forces.

Marvel Studios

By contrast, Endgame's original IMAX poster was arguably the movie's best, celebrating the surviving Avengers while those who were Blipped out of existence, along with Thanos, wait in the wings for their inevitable ressurection.

Marvel Studios

Strangely enough, the ScreenX poster, which reuses the "Reassemble the Team" tagline, is the only Encore poster to feature Thanos in any capacity, as most instead center around RDJ, Iron Man, and the Infinity Stones.

Marvel Studios

The design evokes memores of the "We Love You 3000" poster which was released shortly after Endgame and spotlighted the Stark Gauntlet as Marvel Studios thanked audiences for the movie's record-breaking success.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame Encore lands in theaters on Friday, September 25, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, and Karen Gillan. It remains unclear exactly what Marvel Studios has added in those extra few minutes of footage to lay the groundwork for Doomsday's arrival on December 18.

Why Avengers: Endgame Encore Is a Must-Watch Before Doomsday

Marvel Studios is clearly putting Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and his ultimate sacrifice with the Infinity Stones at the heart of Avengers: Endgame Encore's marketing campaign, not the 2019 flick's big bad Thanos. The studio has already confirmed that it will revisit Iron Man's death once more before Avengers: Doomsday, leaving many wondering how it will impact the Phase 6 event.

Endgame Encore will allow audiences to revisit legendary moments like the Time Heist, the legendary Portals team-up moment, and Iron Man's sacrifice, reliving one of the most infamous theatrical experiences ever. But for many, the star of the show will be the expected two minutes of new footage, plus the three minutes of Doomsday sneak peek that will play in Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings.

Most have theorized that the footage will involve Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones, or a tease of how his romantic venture into the past will lead to Doomsday and Doctor Doom. However, the footage could also involve Tom Hiddleston's Loki, perhaps summarizing how the events of Loki and how he becomes the God of Stories for those who may have missed the Disney+ series before Doomsday.

Regardless, the effect will likely be transforming Endgame's ending into what it perhaps would have been if the Multiverse Saga, Incursions, and RDJ's Doctor Doom had been planned out from the get-go. That could make Endgame Encore an essential watch before Doomsday, although it is bound to make its way onto Disney+ before then for those who don't flock to the big screen re-release.