Avengers Endgame: Encore Runtimes Reveal EXACTLY How Much Doomsday & New Endgame Footage Fans Will Get

There's been plenty of build-up for the impending re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25, especially when it was revealed that it would become Marvel Studios' longest movie at 3 hours and 5 minutes. Potentially a placeholder, but regardless, it was later officially announced that Avengers Endgame: Encore would have a new opening, additional scenes, and end with a sneak peek of Avengers: Doomsday, the last of which would only be available in IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings.

However, a new rumor has narrowed down the runtime for this re-release, not only for the standard screening but also for IMAX and Infinity Vision, confirming the exact length of the bonus scenes and the sneak peek at Doomsday.

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According to X user Amit Chaudhari, the runtime for the standard version of Avengers Endgame: Encore will be 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 9 seconds, while the runtime for IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings will be 3 hours, 6 minutes, and 9 seconds.

The original runtime of Avengers: Endgame is 3 hours, 1 minute, and 11 seconds. This means that the standard version of Encore (playing on non-IMAX and Infinity Vision screens) will include 1 minute and 58 seconds of bonus scenes.

In addition, this means the new Doomsday footage that is exclusive only to IMAX and Infinity Vision screens will be exactly 3 minutes long (these showings will also include the bonus 1 minute and 58 seconds as well).

In total, there will be 4 minutes and 58 seconds of new footage for this re-release when viewed on an IMAX or Infinity Vision-approved theater screen. Hopefully, this re-release of Endgame will go over far better with fans than Marvel Studios' last attempt in 2019.

Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters once before, on June 28, 2019, only two months after its original release on April 26. That version included a message from co-director Anthony Russo and an unfinished, deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk rescuing civilians from a burning building. It then ended with a tribute to the then recently deceased Stan Lee, followed by a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home that lasted less than a minute.

Altogether, the new footage for the 2019 re-release was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, technically making it 1 minute and 22 seconds longer than even Avengers Endgame: Encore at 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 31 seconds.

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It would be an understatement to say that fans at the time were thoroughly unimpressed with this re-release of Endgame, especially since the only new footage was an out-of-context deleted scene with incomplete CGI that lasted only 1 minute and 8 seconds. Considering that much of the runtime was taken up by the tribute to Stan Lee and the sneak peek at Far From Home, Encore will have more to show with its 1 minute and 58 seconds of bonus footage.

That is, unless Marvel Studios actually took the time to complete the CGI for that Smart Hulk-focused deleted scene, but considering the unpopularity of that version of the character and the return of Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's unlikely the studio would subject fans to that deleted scene twice. Also, unlike the 2019 re-release, Encore will be available on Disney+, meaning that these bonus scenes, at the very least, will be integrated into this new version of Endgame.

Marvel Studios

As for what new footage could be shown instead, it will likely feature Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, given his importance in Avengers: Doomsday and his rivalry with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. No doubt any unused footage or scenes could end up providing retroactive foreshadowing or setup for Doomsday, but given the bonus footage will only last 1 minute and 58 seconds, Marvel Studios will have to use that time wisely.

It's also unlikely they'll film new footage for Avengers: Endgame, since anything like Rogers' journey to return the stones and stay with an alternate version of Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will be covered in Doomsday.