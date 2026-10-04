2027's Star Wars Rebels Sequel Will Abandon 1 Jedi Mainstay from the Original Show

The Star Wars project that acts as a sequel to the animated Star Wars Rebels show is going to be missing one of the 2014 title’s most prominent and recognizable elements. Disney and Lucasfilm are finally almost ready to debut Ahsoka Season 2 on Disney+. Following a gap that lasted longer than three years, the upcoming season of the Rosario Dawson-led Star Wars show (which is also a sequel to Star Wars Rebels) has been highly anticipated by fans for many reasons, including the fact that Hayden Christensen will be back as Anakin Skywalker, and because the Mortis Gods (from The Clone Wars) will be making their live-action debuts.

It is no secret that the Ahsoka series is meant to act as an almost-direct sequel to Star Wars’ four-season Rebels show. Ahsoka features nearly every main character from Star Wars Rebels, tying in certain plotlines from the animated show into the live-action episodes. However, Star Wars and series creator/showrunner/writer Dave Filoni have indicated that Ahsoka Season 2 is going to abandon one of the most recognizable and anchoring elements of Rebels in Ahsoka Season 2, which is extremely surprising because the first season of the live-action Disney+ show carried the element over from Rebels.

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Specifically, at least as of writing, it seems as though Star Wars is not going to bring back any of the Inquisitors for Ahsoka Season 2. Based on quotes from Filoni and other actors, as well as the teaser that was released for the upcoming installment, Marrok will not be brought back following his death in Season 1 (even though his death seemed a bit odd in the sense that the show felt like it was teasing he could be resurrected), and seemingly none of the other Inquisitors will make any appearances throughout Season 2.

By doing this, Star Wars is completely diverging from the nature of Star Wars Rebels and even Ahsoka Season 1. The Inquisitors were massive antagonists in Rebels, as they were constantly hunting the Ghost crew down and putting the heroes in danger.

When Ahsoka Season 1 came along, it quickly established that the Inquisitors were going to play a major role in that series as well, as Marrok (also known in the Inquisitorius as the First Brother) was heavily featured in the show’s marketing and then played a huge role in the first half of the season.

So, ironically, while Ahsoka Season 1 carried over that mainstay from Star Wars Rebels, Season 2 is going to completely abandon it.

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Now, it is important to note that the Inquisitorius program was disbanded by the time Ahsoka takes place within the Star Wars timeline. Essentially, by the time the Galactic Civil War took place (which was the major conflict in the Original Trilogy), the Empire thought the Jedi were extinct, so the program vanished, and the Inquisitors (those who were still alive, at least) scattered.

So, Marrok’s appearance in Ahsoka Season 1 was a bit of an outlier anyway, as the Inquisitors didn't even exist at that time, and Marrok wasn't a human. Still, though, the show made it seem as though he was an Inquisitor, due to his double-bladed spinning lightsaber and his armor, so he was undoubtedly meant to bring an Inquisitor presence to Ahsoka, likely due to the fact that the Inquisitors played such major roles in Rebels.

It is worth noting, though, that the Inquisitors could always make an appearance in Ahsoka Season 2, even if they have not been included in any marketing for the upcoming season of the Disney+ show. Star Wars could always be saving them for a surprise appearance, or they simply could be revealed in a piece of marketing that will be released closer to Ahsoka Season 2’s January 20, 2027 release date.

Other Rebels Elements That Will Be Left Out of, Or Included in, Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Season 2 is still going to include plenty of elements and mainstays from Star Wars Rebels. For example, the Ghost crew and Thrawn are both returning, and, for the first time since Rebels, the character of Zeb Orrelios will be reunited with at least part of the Ghost crew. For reference, Zeb was not featured in Ahsoka Season 1, but was included in the Season 2 trailer with Ezra, confirming that Star Wars will be bringing Zeb back together with some of the characters from Rebels.

However, one other element of Rebels that will seemingly be left out of Ahsoka Season 2 is the inclusion of Kanan Jarrus. Kanan was a major part of Rebels and was essentially the sole reason that all of the Rebels characters even lived through the events of that series.

Many fans thought and/pr hoped that Kanan would be included in Ahsoka Season 2, either as a Force ghost or in a flashback. After all, Anakin Skywalker is going to appear as both, so many thought Kanan could do the same. However, it seems as though that will not be the case, and that the Ahsoka and Rebels characters are going to have to continue navigating life without him.

However, it is also worth noting that a Rebels element that will be returning for Ahsoka Season 2 is the Galactic Empire. The first season of Ahsoka featured remnants of the Empire, and Thrawn with his legion of undead Stormtroopers on Peridea, but the trailer for the upcoming installment revealed that Thrawn is going to attempt to restore the Empire to its former glory.

Therefore, the Imperial presence in Ahsoka Season 2 is going to look a lot more like the Empire did in the Original Trilogy and in Star Wars Rebels.