Star Wars Reveals the Fate of the Inquisitors, Marrok and the Eleventh Brother, After Maul: Shadow Lord

The fearsome Inquisitors made their return in Maul - Shadow Lord, but their fate in the future of Star Wars has already been revealed. Maul - Shadow Lord is an animated prequel series following the legendary Sith Lord, Darth Maul, between the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as he attempts to rebuild his criminal syndicate. Maul is surrounded by enemies, however, and that includes the Jedi-hunting operatives, Marrok and the Eleventh Brother.

The Inquisitorius Organization was created by the Empire in the wake of Order 66 and comprised force-sensitive dark side-adjacent individuals trained to hunt down any surviving Jedi throughout the galaxy. The Inquisitors have popped up in several Star Wars projects to date, including Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Jedi: Fallen Order.

The Inquisitors typically go by numbered names (Sixth Brother, Second Sister, etc.) and are overseen by the Grand Inquisitor, who in turn answers to Darth Vader. They adhere to the rules of the Dark Side, although they aren't given the rankings of Sith Lords.

Episodes 7 and 8 of Maul - Shadow Lord featured a significant presence from Marrok and the Eleventh Brother, who arrive to try and apprehend Maul, a traitor to the Emperor, and his Jedi companion, Devon. After Devon escapes, she loses Detective Lawson's son, Rylee, who is captured by the Inquisitors and subjected to their torture techniques. When the Inquisitors corner Maul, he uses his force powers to collapse the cave roof, forcing them to retreat. However, they reappear later to lead a capture attempt against Lawson, Devon, and her Master, Eeko-Dio Daki.

While Marrok and the Eleventh Brother are alive and well in Maul: Shadow Lord, Star Wars projects set further along in the timeline have confirmed their fates, as well as that of the Inquisitorius.

What Happens to Marrok, Eleventh Brother, and the Inquisitors in Star Wars?

The Inquisitorius Program

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The Inquisitor Program was initiated after the events of Order 66, as seen in Revenge of the Sith, and remained active, more or less, until the Galactic Civil War in 4 BBY. During this time, the Great Purge saw Jedi hunted and eradicated throughout the galaxy.

The organization fell into disarray following the death of the Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars Rebels, who was bested by Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger in a lightsaber battle, and chose to fall to his death rather than face punishment from the Empire.

By the time the Galactic Civil War takes place, the Inquisitor Program and its agents have mostly died out, having either been killed during their missions or retired after eradicating all known Jedi survivors.

That said, with Star Wars projects continuing to take place all along the Skywalker Saga timeline, the Inquisitors continue to show up in Lucasfilm projects.

Marrok

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While commonly known as Marrok, this character was once known as the First Brother among the Inquisitors. Despite being raised among the Jedi, Marrok was selected by the Empire as a candidate for the Inquisitorius Program and began operating under his designation as the First Brother.

Marrok serves as an Inquisitor for many years, as seen in Maul - Shadow Lord, but eventually he will abandon his role and take up life as a mercenary, serving Morgan Elsbeth. Ahsoka Season 1 confirms Marrok's new job, where he aids Elsbeth in trying to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn back into power.

However, while dueling Ahsoka Tano, Marrok is bested by the Jedi warrior after she pierces him through the middle with her lightsaber, killing him, and giving fans a clue to Marrok's long-hidden identity in the process.

Eleventh Brother

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Partnering with Marrok in Maul - Shadow Lord on the hunt for Darth Maul is the Eleventh Brother, who receives a name change to the Crow in the animated series. Similar to Marrok, the Crow was once a member of the Jedi Order, before turning to the Dark Side and joining the Inquisitorius program.

Eleventh Brother made his debut in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi in 2022, where he was called to investigate reports of a Jedi sighting in a remote farming village. There, he was faced with Ahsoka Tano, who succeeded in besting him in battle and decapitating him.

Eleventh Brother's appearance in Maul - Shadow Lord means the Inquisitor doesn't have much longer to live after the end of the show, as he's canonically killed around 18 BBY in Tales of the Jedi, which is the same timeframe that Shadow Lord is operating within.