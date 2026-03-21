2026's Clone Wars Sequel Will Officially Bring Back 5 Star Wars Characters

Maul: Shadow Lord is confirmed to bring back several major characters from the galaxy far, far away, deepening the show's interconnectedness with its predecessor, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and other forms of Star Wars media. The upcoming spinoff will follow Maul as he rebuilds his criminal empire on a distant planet and allocates resources to try to destabilize the growing Empire regime.

Part of Maul's marketing has leaned toward confirming which Star Wars characters (aside from Maul) will take center stage in the Disney+ series, such as a returning Inquisitor in the form of Marrok (who was first seen in Ahsoka Season 1), and the Eleventh Brother, who seems hellbent on dismantling Maul's plans.

Maul: Shadow Lord is set to have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on April 6.

Every Returning Star Wars Character in Maul: Shadow Lord

Maul

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As the central character driving the plot of Maul: Shadow Lord, Sam Witwer's revitalized version of Maul will unleash immense revenge against the Empire as he masterfully orchestrates his schemes behind the scenes to gain the power he needs.

The Star Wars villain made his debut in Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, and his first appearance was impactful enough because he was the Sith who killed Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and survived after being bisected by Obi-Wan Kenobi. Following his survival, Maul has since become a major recurring antagonist in The Clone Wars, clashing with Ahsoka Tano before engaging in a gut-wrenching rematch with Obi-Wan during Star Wars Rebels.

Maul: Shadow Lord will showcase a completely different version of the titular Force-wielding user because he appears to be more unhinged, calculated, and dangerous due to his vengeance-driven nature against a fledgling Empire.

Marrok

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Maul: Shadow Lord's teaser trailer surprised everyone when it featured the surprise cameo of Marrok, a masked Imperial Inquisitor hellbent on eliminating the remaining Jedi across the galaxy.

While Marrok already died in Ahsoka Season 1, the 2026 Clone Wars sequel offers a chance to flesh out the character and possibly explain his motivations to enforce the Empire's will by hunting down Maul and other Jedi remnants.

The Eleventh Brother

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The Eleventh Brother is another Inquisitor tasked with hunting down Maul in Maul: Shadow Lord. The mysterious Jedi hunter made his first appearance in 2022's Tales of the Jedi Season 1 when he faced off against a young Ahsoka Tano, but not much is known about his backstory then.

Similar to what the 2026 Clone Wars sequel will do to Marrok, the upcoming spinoff will finally give the Eleventh Brother a chance to take the spotlight by featuring the Star Wars villain more prominently, possibly revealing how this fallen Jedi was seduced and manipulated into eliminating threats for the Empire.

Rook Kast

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Rook Kast, a Mandalorian warrior loyal to Maul, will play a huge role in Maul: Shadow Lord as a loyal enforcer who will do everything to ensure his master's success while managing their booming criminal empire on Janix.

Kast first appeared in The Clone Wars Season 7 as a member of the Shadow Collective who helped free Maul from imprisonment and became a pivotal part of their efforts during the Siege of Mandalore.

Bonus: Devon Izara

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While technically not a returning Star Wars character, Devon Izara's introduction in Maul: Shadow Lord could pave the way for the introduction of a Star Wars Legends character: Darth Talon.

The official press release for the 2026 Clone Wars sequel confirmed that Devon Izara is a "disillusioned young Jedi Padawan" who might be the powerful apprentice Maul is seeking, setting the stage for the character to be trained in the ways of the Sith and ultimately become Darth Talon.

In Star Wars Legends lore, Darth Talon is a female Lethan Twi'lek who serves as a ruthless enforcer, tasked with high-profile assassinations, interrogations, and the hunting down of Jedi remnants. If Maul: Shadow Lord ends up transforming Devon into the Disney-era version of Darth Talon, then Maul could either wind up creating his worst enemy or the powerful weapon that he needs against Emperor Palpatine and the Galactic Empire.