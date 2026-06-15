Avengers: Doomsday Lego Highlights Doctor Doom’s Thor and Captain Marvel Connections

Avengers: Doomsday finally revealed the first LEGO minifigure of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, highlighting two key details from his costume. LEGO is infamous for leaking details from the biggest upcoming MCU blockbusters, although there hasn't been much said about Avengers 5's sets yet. Fans know they can expect a bust of RDJ's Doctor Doom and an all-new Avengers Tower build, but nothing spoilery has emerged for the time being.

A new LEGO leak unveiled the first look at the official minifigure for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom from Avengers: Doomsday, which will be featured in the 379-piece bust set that is expected to be released in September. Interestingly, Doom's brick-built body pays homage to Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, suggesting their potential significance to Doomsday.

As Marvel Studios still hasn't released the Avengers: Doomsday trailer publicly, there is only one full look at the former Iron Man actor in green-cloaked Doom armor, which features symbols of Thor and Captain Marvel on his chest.

Marvel Studios

On the right clasp that ties Doom's green cloak to his medieval-esque chainmail, there is a symbol that resembles Thor's classic MCU hammer, Mjolnir, although the God of Thunder is primarily expected to wield Stormbreaker in Avengers 5.

Marvel Studios

Both Captain Marvel's star and Thor's Mjolnir-shaped emblem remain present on Doctor Doom's minifigure, despite the limited opportunity for heavy detailing on a small 1.5-inch build, hinting that these symbols are of some significance.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18, reuniting the MCU's OG trio of Robert Downey Jr. (trading his red-and-gold armor for a green cloak), Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor. For now, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is among the biggest Endgame stars expected to sit out Doomsday.

Has RDJ's Doctor Doom Fought Other Avengers Superheroes Before?

Interestingly, back when Jonathan Majors' Kang was the focus of Avengers 5 (then called The Kang Dynasty), Marvel Studios was eager to establish him as a threat by hinting at the Variants of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that he had killed before.

By all accounts, Doomsday seems to be a completely different movie from The Kang Dynasty, but it's easy to imagine that Marvel Studios kept some plotlines intact while switching out the time-traveling conqueror for Doctor Doom.

Out of all the Avengers' symbols to wear on his clasps, Doom has notably chosen those of two of the MCU's most powerful superheroes. If Victor von Doom were to take a page out of Kang's book, perhaps he might have killed or beaten these heroes at some point in the past and be wearing their emblems as trophies.

That notion is a little confusing if Doom is indeed from Earth-828, the same world from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which was famously clear that Marvel's First Family were the only heroes on that world. Unless Doom is the reason for that absence, one could theorize that he had ventured across the Multiverse before.

Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer made it apparent that Thor is no match for Doctor Doom, as he caught Mjolnir's strike between his fingertips. Perhaps, in that applause-worthy moment from the CinemaCon trailer, fans were actually witnessing a clash with an alternate God of Thunder that Doom defeated before.

Unlike Josh Brolin's Thanos or what was planned for Majors' Kang, Marvel Studios hasn't had the luxury of building up Doctor Doom across multiple projects. Revealing Doom's past of tearing down fan-favorite heroes and villains is just one way to quickly establish him as somebody to be feared.