Star Wars Officially Confirms The Clone Wars' Captain Rex Will Return In 2026

Star Wars is bringing back Captain Rex in a major 2026 project, underscoring the character's importance to the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars introduced Captain Rex first in animated form in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series as a prominent clone trooper of the 501st Legion who served as second-in-command to Anakin Skywalker and as a close ally of Ahsoka Tano. Following his debut, Rex remained a consistent part of major Star Wars stories, with his evolution continuing into the Clone Wars animated series, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch, Tales of the Jedi, and, most recently, a live-action flashback cameo in Ahsoka Season 1 in 2023.

Star Wars officially confirmed Captain Rex's return in 2026 in Star Wars: Zero Company via its new final trailer.

Set to release on August 27, the upcoming turn-based tactics game from Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment takes place during the twilight of the Clone Wars, so it makes sense that Rex will play a part in the game's narrative.

At the 1:46 mark of the trailer, Captain Rex can be seen gearing up for battle, indicating that he will be part of the action and poised to help the heroes in one of the game's pivotal missions.

Star Wars

While details about Rex's role are still being kept under wraps, the character's surprise return in Star Wars: Zero Company could hint at bigger things for him in the near future.

Star Wars: Zero Company focuses on covert operations rather than the front-line battles seen in The Clone Wars series. Inspired by the more gritty projects like Rogue One and Andor, it chronicles the adventures of a former Galactic Republic officer named Hawks and his off-the-books mercenary group, Zero Company. The game follows the group as they go on high-stakes missions tied to their debts to the Hutts and stopping a separatist Dark Side cult called Infinite Coil.

Watch the official trailer for Star Wars: Zero Company below:

Alongside Captain Rex, Star Wars: Zero Company also marks the on-screen return of Matt Lanter's Anakin Skywalker.

How Captain Rex's 2026 Return Sets the Stage for His Bigger Star Wars Future

Lucasfilm

Captain Rex's return in Star Wars: Zero Company cements the character's importance in Star Wars canon, keeping his momentum strong ahead of his highly speculated return in Ahsoka Season 2.

Following his brief flashback cameo in Ahsoka Season 1, many are speculating that a full-blown return in the modern day (with Temuera Morrison returning to reprise the role in live-action) is in the cards for Captain Rex in Ahsoka Season 2 in January 2027. The comeback makes sense, considering that the New Republic is at war against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It's also worth noting that Star Wars: Zero Company is part of Star Wars canon, so any game-changing ramifications for Captain Rex would enrich the character without contradicting any story in his post-established Clone Wars narrative.

Given that his last on-screen appearance was in 2023 (three years ago), Rex's return is ideal because it keeps the character active in the current storytelling. Captain Rex's presence, whether brief or not, sets a strong precedent for Lucasfilm as it continues weaving beloved Star Wars characters into new projects without requiring them to be the main heroes in the current story.

Captain Rex's return in Star Wars: Zero Company also serves as a reminder of his importance in the grand narrative, making his comeback in future projects like Ahsoka Season 2 and even Maul: Shadow Lord Season 2 feel more natural rather than being forced.