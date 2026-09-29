Disney+’s VisionQuest Will Officially Feature 4 Avengers From The Comics

The Avengers are the MCU's beating heart. In Phase One, Nick Fury brought together a group of remarkable people and saved Earth from annihilation at the hands of Loki and Thanos. Iron Man and Co. didn't stop after one victory, though. They solidified their ranks and kept fighting the battles humanity never could, even as they faced their own issues. The MCU hasn't been the same since Earth's Mightiest Heroes went their separate ways at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Fortunately, the band is getting back together in Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature not one but two Avengers teams. But Marvel Studios isn't the only entity that gets to decide who makes the cut for the iconic squad. Marvel Comics has been building Avengers teams for decades. And some of the publisher's handiwork will be on display later this year in the highly anticipated Disney+ series, VisionQuest.

On the surface, the WandaVision sequel doesn't look like a project that'll move the needle. After all, its cast is made up of a bunch of cast-offs from other Marvel Studios projects. However, while they may not be the '27 Yankees yet, the sky is the limit for the stars of VisionQuest.

VisionQuest Characters Who Are Avengers in Marvel Comics

Vision

Marvel Television

The first name on this list should be no surprise. Vision, initially created by Ultron and Helen Cho, helped the titular team save the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Paul Bettany's hero really didn't understand the world, but he found peace in the arms of Wanda Maximoff. Sadly, their love story didn't last long because Vision died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The agency SWORD saw potential in Vision's remains, which led it to build its own version, dubbed White Vision. After wreaking havoc in WandaVision, the new Vision left Westview behind. VisionQuest will check back in with him and potentially position him to rejoin the Avengers.

Vision has been a member of several Avengers teams in the pages of Marvel Comics, including the West Coast Avengers, a group he led for a time. He's never let his dark origins stop him from pursuing justice.

Speed

Marvel Television

Wanda and the fake Vision had their hands full in Westview, raising two young boys, Billy and Tommy Maximoff. Billy turned himself into a real boy when he took over the body of a dead teenager, William Kaplan, in Agatha All Along. Tommy will follow in his brother's footsteps in VisionQuest and seek answers from his father.

Unlike his brother, who has a great grasp of magic, Tommy's calling card is his speed, which he used to terrorize the residents of Westview. The character's comic book counterpart is also a speedster. Early in his superhero career, he teamed up with the Young Avengers, fighting alongside Iron Lad, Stature, Patriot, and his brother, Wiccan.

Jocasta

Marvel Comics

Learning to be a good father won't be Vision's only challenge in his Disney+ series. A couple of villains will be on his tail, including his old nemesis Ultron and a new AI, Jocasta. While Marvel Studios has been trying to keep information about T'Nia Miller's character close to the vest, the comics paint a pretty clear picture of her.

Ultron created a bride for himself in Marvel Comics and modeled her after Janet van Dyne to get back at his creator, Hank Pym. Jocasta became a thorn in the Avengers' side for a while before becoming one of them. It took her a while to find her footing because she struggled to relate to her teammates. However, she proved herself time and time again in battle, putting any doubts about her allegiance to bed.

Human Torch

Marvel Comics

Phase One of the MCU featured dozens and dozens of jaw-dropping Easter eggs. One of the most notable came in Captain America: The First Avenger, when the original Human Torch made a quick appearance at the Stark Expo. Marvel Studios could've easily forgotten about Jim Hammond and had him collect more dust in the tube that he came in. But it still sees potential in him, even after all these years.

Hammond returns in VisionQuest. And while his role in the Disney+ series is a mystery, he's sure to be on the right side of history. In the comics, Professor Phineas Horton built an android that didn't work right out of the gate. Eventually, the Human Torch figured things out and decided to help humanity. Some of his most memorable feats came while he worked with Captain America as a member of the Invaders and later the Secret Avengers.