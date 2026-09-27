All 8 Upcoming DC Movies & Shows In James Gunn's DCU, Ranked by Excitement Level

The first chapter of James Gunn's DCU still has at least eight movies and HBO Max shows in development. In the way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Phases and Sagas, James Gunn's DC Universe will be broken into Chapters, starting with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Fans have already enjoyed five projects from the DCU's opening phase in Creature Commandos Season 1, Superman, Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, and Lanterns.

Gunn announced the original Chapter 1 slate in January 2023 with a 10-minute reveal video that broke down 10 new movies and shows. Unfortunately, several projects like Waller, The Authority, and Paradise Lost have already been shelved from that slate, while others, such as Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing, have stalled in development, raising questions about their fate.

Ranking the DCU's 8 Upcoming Movies & Shows by Excitement

8.) Swamp Thing

DC

When James Gunn announced Swamp Thing as part of the Chapter 1 slate, excitement was running high for a gothic horror set in the DCU that explores the dark origins of the plant-like monster and the Avatar of the Green. Fans only got more hyped when Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold signed on to write and direct Swamp Thing, given his massive acclaim as a versatile storyteller.

That naturally invites questions about why Swamp Thing lands at the bottom of hype level, and that all comes down to the debate of whether it will even happen. Despite remaining attached to the project, Mangold has remained busy with other projects (he will next take on the heist thriller High Side with Timothée Chalamet), sparking concerns about when or if he will ever turn his eye to the DCU.

7.) Booster Gold

DC

DC Studios is also working on a TV series starring Booster Gold, a former football player and a loser from the future who travels back in time to become a superhero in the present-day DCU, offering a superhero tale of "imposter syndrome." That premise sounds both ripe for comedy and enticing, given that fans have been eager to see Booster Gold adapted properly in live-action for years.

Much like Swamp Thing, many are convinced that Booster Gold will never actually happen, although the HBO Max comedy series has had far more movement, going through two creative evolutions and now seeking a writer for its third. Ultimately, it's tough to get excited for Booster Gold with no sign of who will write, direct, and star in it, effectively relying on the character's popularity itself to drive hype levels.

6.) The Brave and The Bold

DC

It feels strange to be ranking a new Batman reboot so low in hype, but The Brave and the Bold earns its place due to major qualms with its development and, ultimately, questions about whether it will actually happen. The Brave and the Bold was always set for an uphill battle, since it will undeniably face comparison with Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part 2, for which expectations are running high.

There are reasons to be excited for The Brave and the Bold, if it happens, namely that fans will finally meet an expanded Bat-Family, alongside a new Dark Knight, who would one day play in the larger DCU sandbox. However, that is all wrapped in a package from The Flash's writer-director duo of Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti, which invites backlash and concern in itself.

5.) Mister Miracle

DC Studios

As the starting point for the DCU's New God mythos and the site of the next Darkseid's introduction, it's tough not to be excited for Mister Miracle. Not to mention, the series is an animated adaptation of Tom King's Eisner Award-winning 2019 limited series, though that comes with cautious optimism, as the DCU's last King comic adaptation, Supergirl, was widely panned and flopped.

Mister Miracle also gets bonus points for its unique psychological drama, thanks to an exploration of PTSD and mental health through Apokolips-born orphan and escape artist Scott Free and his warrior wife, Big Barda. The show may be focused on exciting new faces, but Mister Miracle is also bringing back one DCU icon in Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, continuing his story after Lanterns.

4.) Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

Creature Commandos soft-launched the DCU before Superman in December 2024, and most seemed to agree that The Suicide Squad spin-off worked. Introducing Task Force M and exploring their backstory through flashbacks made for a chaotic thrill-ride, although Season 2 (releasing next year) will face the tough task of proceeding without James Gunn on board in a writing capacity.

Season 2 also has unique storyline potential due to the return of Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., who is now head of ARGUS and has transitioned into something of a villainous role after creating the metahuman prison Salvation with Lex Luthor. With the Justice League superhero Captain Atom reportedly debuting in Season 2, perhaps Flag will have Task Force M hunting heroes and villains for Salvation.

3.) The People v. Gorilla Grodd

DC Studios

The People v. Gorilla Grodd is, of course, the once-untitled Jimmy Olsen true-crime mockumentary in which he investigates Gorilla Grodd with the Daily Planet. The premise is undeniably a strange one that will break the mold of the superhero genre, although it is in safe hands with the creators of Netflix's American Vandal, which earned awards and acclaim for its send-up of the true-crime genre.

Now that The People v. Gorilla Grodd has received an eight-episode straight-to-series order at HBO Max, the show is finally close to becoming a reality. Fans will be eager to see Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, Cat Grant, and Steve Lombard again, but the real doozy is the debut of the DCU's Gorilla Grodd, voiced by Jimmy Tatro, and the potential to set up the next Flash, given their famous rivalry.

2.) Clayface

DC Studios

Now that Lanterns is officially underway, the DCU's next release is Clayface, a twisted body horror movie set in Gotham and starring the titular shape-shifting Batman villain. That alone gives many reasons to be hyped for Clayface, as it will introduce the DCU's Gotham while its Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, sits on the sidelines due to DC Studios' focus on The Batman: Part 2.

The buzz around Clayface and its script has been strong for some time, largely due to the involvement of Mike Flanagan, renowned for his work in the horror genre, including The Haunting of Hill House. Paired with an experienced horror director like James Watkins of Speak No Evil fame, Clayface will be the comic book genre's first true venture into the spooky realm, making it a unique offering.

1.) Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

As the next superhero movie from James Gunn (the man behind Superman, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy), it's tough not to place Man of Tomorrow atop the DCU's hype level charts, even before including other factors. The July 9, 2027, blockbuster is more than a Superman sequel: it is the DCU's first crossover event and a major stepping stone toward the Justice League.

Man of Tomorrow is also going where no Superman movie has gone before by bringing Brainiac to live action, played by German actor Lars Eidinger, who was cast after a long global search to find the perfect Collector of Worlds. There's no doubt that an epic clash between Earth's protectors and Brainiac, especially one from the mind of James Gunn, deserves all the hype in the world.

It's clear that the DCU's Brainiac will be a true, world-ending threat, as Superman and Lex Luthor are coming together to stop him. Fans can anticipate the return of other beloved DCU superheroes like Supergirl, John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Blue Beetle, while they will also meet mysterious new faces, brought to life by Adria Arjona, Andre Royo, and Matthew Lillard.