Marvel Studios Officially Reveals Ultron's Wife - And She Looks Great

Trailers have been rolling out for VisionQuest as its October 14 premiere on Disney+ approaches, with the latest revealing the first look at T'Nia Miller's Jocasta. Up until now, the android's role in the WandaVision spin-off has largely been a mystery, with many fans assuming she would be an antagonist, which has seemingly been confirmed in the newest trailer as she clashes with Vision.

In the new trailer, Paul Bettany's Vision recounts to James Spader's Ultron the events of WandaVision and how the Scarlet Witch had indirectly "spun an illusion so convincing that some of it became real." Leading to Vision telling his estranged son Tommy, played by Ruaridh Mollica, that "this is a fight I likely won't win," overlayed with the reveal and confrontation with Jocasta.

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On top of Ultron's plans to take over Vision's body, he's also constructed his robotic bride from the comics to attack Vision in the real world, while he attempts to assimilate his son from within. A battle on two fronts for the former Avenger, but one that his newly discovered superpowered son and his fellow AI companions will help him fight.

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As for Jocasta's android design, her face physically resembles that of her actress, which no doubt means she will have her own human form, similar to the rest of the AI cast, including Ultron.

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As far as adapting Jocasta's look from the comics, the only real fault is that her "hair" didn't quite translate, originally covering her head like a swept-back crest and tentacles. In the MCU, it more closely resembles Ultron's thin, rigid "pincers" on the sides of his head, while still evoking her original hair. As for her inevitable human form, T'Nia Miller is a perfect match for Jocasta's human disguise from the comics.

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Ultron and Jocasta share many design cues in the comics, such as their silver chassis and glowing red eyes, which have extended to the MCU. However, Jocasta seems quite a bit shorter than her husband, since she barely towers over Mary McDonnell's character, who is only 5 feet 6 inches, which would make sense, given that Miller is only an inch taller. Compared to Ultron's 8-foot frame in the MCU, it's doubtful she will match his height as she does in the comics.

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Regardless, the similarities between them are even more prominent in the MCU, especially with Ultron retaining more human-like features such as lips and brows, unlike his comic counterpart. One similarity that stands out is the circles on their cheeks, which serve as apertures, revealing their glowing red interiors the more they open their mouths.

What's most interesting about Jocasta's design in VisionQuest is the addition of a forehead jewel similar to Vision's, something she distinctly lacks in the comics. But maybe it's a sign of their closer bond and their changed relationship in this cinematic universe.

How Will Jocasta Even Work in the MCU?

After his creation by Hank Pym and countless attacks on the Avengers, Ultron eventually decided to create a bride for himself in Avengers (1963) #162 in 1977. He would base his bride's brain patterns on Janet van Dyne—Hank's then-wife and, by technical extension, Ultron's mother. Hence the name Jocasta, a tragic Greek figure of the same name, who unwittingly married and had children with her own son. Yes, Ultron was kind of a freak like that in the comics.

Avengers (1963) #162

However, unless Ultron bases Jocasta's brain patterns on those of Pepper Potts in VisionQuest, which seems incredibly unlikely, her name is going to have a lot less thematic meaning in the MCU. It's not even certain that she will even be Ultron's bride, although her chip was seen alongside FRIDAY's in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

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If that chip holding Jocasta goes beyond an easter egg, Ultron could twist her to be his bride, while also still technically being Vision's sibling, which was the same as in the comics. Again, Ultron was kind of a huge freak. As for her ultimate purpose, she will likely have countermeasures against Vision and his many abilities as she did in the comics.

Avengers (1963) #170

The biggest counter Jocasta had against Vision was his phasing, which was useless against her. Jocasta herself never had the ability to phase in the comics, despite being Ultron's second creation after Vision, but that could also change in the MCU to better match and counter Ultron's wayward son.

While T'Nia Miller's Jocasta is an antagonist in VisionQuest, seeking revenge against Vision, no doubt spurred on by Ultron, there's no doubt that the life cherishing android will work out Jocasta's plight against him. Whatever grip Ultron has on her, Vision will free her, potentially leading her to join the rest of the AIs as a member of Avengers AI.