Marvel Studios Reveals Ultron’s Evil Plan For White Vision In VisionQuest

Ultron's nefarious plan for Vision in VisionQuest has been confirmed in a new report. The two robot rivals will be reunited in the upcoming Disney+ MCU show, 11 years after they last faced off in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While James Spader's villainous AI seemed to have met his end in the Avengers flick, the actor will reprise his role opposite Paul Bettany in VisionQuest, but Ultron's reformed demeanor may not be all it seems.

VisionQuest will center on White Vision's journey to discover his purpose after he is reprogrammed by SWORD and ultimately saved by his alternate self, created by Wanda Maximoff's magic in WandaVision. Vision is aided on this journey by several of the MCU's notable AIs, who exist within his mindspace, including his old nemesis, Ultron, whom Vision secretly spared in Age of Ultron. Trapped within Vision's mind, Ultron has been shown to be more of a mentor and friend to Vision despite their rivalry.

That guidance seems to be all an act on Ultron's part, as a new report in the latest issue of Empire has confirmed an intriguing detail about the villain's true plan. While visiting the set of VisionQuest, Empire reported witnessing a scene that takes place midway through the season, in which Ultron has found a way to take control of Vision's body in the real world, and manages to lock Vision and the other AIs away in the android's metaphysical mind space.

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VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas expanded on the duo's relationship to Empire, describing Ultron as "Vision's father," adding that "his initial idea was to have [Vision's] body." Now, it seems that Ultron will ultimately get his wish in VisionQuest by controlling Vision's body.

"Ultron certainly feels as though he's Vision's father. His initial idea was to have that body, so I think he feels a kinship in some way. Whether or not Vision shares that kinship is going to be interesting to find out."

Bettany also ruminated on Vision and Ultron's relationship in the show, saying that there's "something almost therapeutic" about their conversations, but that Vision has to remind himself, "this creature tried to end the world:"

"As a father figure, I think Ultron is particularly complex. There's something confessional about it, and something almost therapeutic about it. He's a sounding board, but he's super f*cked up. Vision has to keep listening to him, and then has to keep reminding himself that this creature tried to end the world."

The ramifications of Ultron and Vision's new dynamic will be unveiled when VisionQuest begins streaming on Disney+ on October 14. Along with Bettany and Spader, the cast includes Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, James D'Arcy, Orla Brady, and Emily Hampshire.

Ultron's Motivations in VisionQuest Aren't What They Seem

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Ultron's return in VisionQuest came as something of a surprise, after it seemed the villain had been destroyed in Avengers: Age of Ultron and that Spader's time as the character in live-action was over, with many fans feeling the iconic character hadn't been done justice in his solo film appearance in 2015.

As it turns out, Ultron has been given a shot at redemption in VisionQuest, with an active role in the story that stems from Vision's decision to show him mercy and to back a version of the AI into his own consciousness. While Ultron appears to have been kept in check within Vision's mindspace up until this point, which might have paved the way for the villain's reformation, the character's true evil nature remains under his guise of mentorship.

Ultron's real goal of gaining Vision's trust, only to bide his time and find a way to overtake his body in the real world, is a fitting plan for the cunning character, and it gives Ultron a chance to once again act upon the goals he had in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and to claim the body he'd once sought for himself.

The potential ramifications of this are dire for Vision and for the MCU at large, as Ultron was able to wreak plenty of havoc the first time around, so it's not difficult to imagine what he might be capable of doing while in control of Vision's body. Adding to the stakes is Vision's burgeoning relationship with his teen son, Tommy (Mollica), which could be sabotaged by Ultron while in control of Vision's mind.