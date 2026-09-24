Marvel's Next Disney+ Release Is Just 2 Days Away

Marvel is getting ready to release a brand-new team-up project on Disney+ featuring fan-favorite superheroes. Even though a lot of hype is surrounding VisionQuest, which will feature the returns of Paul Bettany and James Spader as Vision and Ultron, respectively, that upcoming MCU series is not the next project that will be released on Disney+ from Marvel. Instead, an animated special is about to hit the platform.

On September 24, Disney Jr. and Marvel will be debuting Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!, which will serve as Marvel's next streaming release on the Disney+ platform. The project, which is a crossover between Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, will debut on Disney Jr. on Thursday, September 24, but will be made available to stream on Disney+ one day later on Friday, September 25.

As referenced by the title, Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! will be a special project from Marvel celebrating the Halloween season as Spidey, Iron Man, and some of the other Avengers will come together to fight a common foe.

It is worth noting that this special is a precursor, and, in a way, a backdoor pilot for the Avengers: Mightiest Friends Disney Jr. series that will be released in 2027 and feature these extremely popular characters.

It is important to remember that Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Iron Man and his Awesome Friends are not a part of the MCU, meaning that those shows, as well as this special, do not take place in the same universe as projects like Daredevil: Born Again, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, or X-Men '97, even though the latter is another animated title.

Is Marvel's Disney+ Strategy Working?

Marvel Television

Marvel changed its Disney+ strategy recently, especially when it comes to MCU projects. After Disney+ launched in 2019, Marvel Studios began developing a ton of Disney+ television projects. Some worked, and were beloved by fans, like WandaVision and Loki, while others (such as Moon Knight and She-Hulk) were pretty heavily criticized.

However, under the entire Marvel umbrella, there is more than just the MCU projects. Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and, by nature, the upcoming Spidey and the Avengers Halloween special are proof of that.

Before talking about whether these children's animated shows hurt or help the Marvel brand as a whole, it is important to mention how Marvel has changed its Disney+ strategy in recent years, particularly with the MCU. As mentioned, in the beginning, it seemed almost like a free-for-all, or just like Marvel was throwing a bunch of concepts against the wall to see what would stick.

That is no longer the case. Now that Marvel Television exists, each show is treated more like a traditional TV series with a showrunner and the proper television protocols. This alone made Marvel's refined strategy work much better, and fans can tell.

Marvel Animation

More recent Marvel releases like Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97 have seen great success. Those two projects alone are among the most beloved titles that have come from the Marvel brand in the past seven years.

It is also worth pointing out that Marvel and Disney have become more selective regarding what is released. Back in the early days of Marvel's run on Disney+, it seemed as though project after project was being released, and things felt a little oversaturated.

However, fans are now getting fewer shows, which, in Marvel's case, has helped. The quality of the projects is higher, they feel as though they are on the same page, and it seems like everything is being treated equally, instead of one show getting more attention than another.

When it comes to the animated shows that are specifically created for kids, such as Spidey, Iron Man, and the upcoming team-up special, it is not an understatement to say that they are some of the best aspects of Marvel's presence on Disney+.

For one, Spidey and his Amazing Friends is one of the most-streamed titles in Disney+'s library, and more than any other MCU show. That alone proves that the show, and its spin-offs, do nothing but help the Marvel brand as a whole.

It is also important for those shows to be released and then made available on Disney+ because it is an incredible introduction to the entirety of Marvel. The target audience for those series is not mature enough to watch really anything from the MCU, let alone shows like Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Television

However, the shows give those young fans something to consume and familiarity with those characters, so that, when the time comes, they will already have an interest in the more mature projects. It may take some time for Marvel to reap those rewards, but it should see an uptick in hardcore fans once those younger fans get older.

So, Marvel should continue releasing and creating those types of projects. It should also continue its current strategy with the MCU, where less is more, and take a quality over quantity approach.

However, Marvel should consider expanding its target audience in the near future. Daredevil: Born Again and Punisher: One Last Kill were both TV-MA projects that featured extremely mature elements. Both of those titles performed well and were received well by fans, so there is clearly a demand for them.

If Marvel can craft shows specifically for kids, it can also create stories for older fans who want a grittier, more mature experience.

Daredevil and Punisher were steps in the right direction, and now Marvel just needs to continue the trend. Now, it is worth noting that Marvel doesn't need to go as extreme as something like The Boys, but it could benefit from pushing the envelope a bit more, especially if it is a project that is not going to deeply connect to the rest of the MCU.