Disney+ Confirms 7 Marvel & Star Wars Releases For September 2026

Disney+ will officially release seven major Marvel and Star Wars projects in September. August has been an exciting month for Disney+; Star Wars fans were treated to Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a stellar new anime that has been overlooked by many, while MCU enthusiasts enjoyed the tail-end of X-Men '97 Season 2. Beyond that, D23 came and went with the first trailers for Ahsoka Season 2, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and VisionQuest.

The monthly Next on Disney+ blog post for September 2026 has officially been released, announcing seven major releases from Marvel and Star Wars, including a summer blockbuster making its streaming debut, new content from the worlds of The Mandalorian and Spider-Man, and an exciting Avengers team-up special.

All 7 Marvel & Star Wars Releases Coming to Disney+ in September 2026

The Mandalorian and Grogu - Wednesday, September 2

Lucasfilm

On Wednesday, September 2, the MandoVerse will finally all be back home on Disney+ when the streaming saga's first theatrical entry, The Mandalorian and Grogu, joins the three-season show and its spin-offs on the platform.

After The Mandalorian and Grogu flopped at the box office and grossed $345.72 million, the lowest for a Star Wars movie, fans will finally enjoy the 132-minute tale from the comfort of home, be it as a rewatch or, for many, their first viewing.

The movie brings together blockbuster talent like Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver, and Martin Scorsese as Mando and Grogu rescue Rotta the Hutt, confront Imperial forces, and aid the New Republic.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast - Wednesday, September 2

Lucasfilm

Disney+ will offer a "behind-the-scenes look at the making of" the galaxy far, far away's first movie in seven years in The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast. The special podcast will be released alongside the movie on Wednesday, September 2, making for a perfect streaming double bill.

Audiences can expect appearances from stars Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, director Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni, and composer Ludwig Göransson to "go behind the scenes with the cast and crew, sharing stories from the set, creative insights, and a few surprises."

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Wednesday, September 2

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm is tripling up on Star Wars releases coming to Disney+ on September 2, celebrating Mando with LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the latest brickified release in the galaxy far, far away after two seasons of Rebuild the Galaxy.

The special has been hyped as a "comedic retelling of all three seasons" of the flagship series The Mandalorian, which helped launch Disney+ in 2019. In a way, by releasing alongside The Mandalorian & Grogu, the LEGO special is the perfect vehicle to recap or catch up on the space-faring duo before watching the movie.

While MandoVerse actors like Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Giancarlo Esposito, and Timothy Olyphant are officially reprising their roles, some have, sadly, been recast for the LEGO Star Wars release. Mark Hamill and Pedro Pascal have been replaced, as has the legendary Carl Weathers, following his death.

Spider-Man: Far From Home - Friday, September 4

Sony Pictures

Strangely, the Next on Disney+ also has Spider-Man: Far From Home dated for release on Friday, September 4. What makes this listing for Spider-Man sequel so odd is that, much like all of Tom Holland's web-slinging adventures, Far From Home is already available on Disney+ in the U.S., and has been for some time.

The listing may be a simple mistake on Disney+'s part, or it could signal that it will be released in more international territories on that date. Alternatively, it's entirely possible that Far From Home will temporarily leave Disney+ at some point in the imminent future before promptly returning on September 4.

Peter Parker's European school trip set in motion a chain of events that would lead to this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. When Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio revealed Spidey's secret identity to the world, it led to the magical antics of No Way Home, in which all memory of Peter was erased from the world

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Friday, September 4

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in exactly the same boat as Far From Home, having been listed for a September 4 release despite already streaming on Disney+. The Multiversal crossover joined the service for the first time in April this year, making history as the MCU was finally complete on Disney+ after seven years.

There may be no better time to relive the dramatic events of No Way Home than now, not only because they directly set up the recently released Brand New Day, but because they may feed into Tobey Maguire's next MCU comeback this year.

Marvel Studios' first go-round with the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: Homecoming, was not listed in the Next on Disney+ post but is already available.

Kraven the Hunter - Sunday, September 13

Sony Pictures

Almost two years after its theatrical release and following an 18-month tenure on Netflix, the final entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of Obscure Villain Spin-Offs, Kraven the Hunter, is finally making its way to Disney+ on Sunday, September 13.

Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, takes on his second Marvel role as Kraven, an anti-hero and big-game hunter. The 15% Rotten Tomatoes critic-rated flop features Spider-Man villains like Rhino, Chameleon, and the Foreigner (played by the MCU's new Professor X actor, Christopher Abbott).

Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! - Friday, September 25

Disney Jr.

The MCU may not have a new Halloween-themed Special Presentation this year (although a sequel to their last, Werewolf by Night, may be coming), but the Marvel universe will still have something special for their youngest fans.

On Friday, September 25, just over a month before the spooky celebration, Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! will arrive as a sequel to last year's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up! Combined, the two specials act as a crossover between Disney Jr.'s Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the recently canceled Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, setting up next year's Avengers: Mightiest Friends spin-off show.

The synopsis teases that Spider-Man and the Avengers "Halloween plans are turned upside down by the mystery Hallows' Eve," who plots to ruin spooky season forever with "magical tricks on trick or treaters." Heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther, and more will be featured.