Frozen 3's Trailer Just Broke A 90-Year-Old Disney Rule

Even though the Frozen franchise has already broken multiple records for Disney, its streak is poised to continue with the third installment. Frozen 3 will arrive nearly 10 years after its predecessor, picking up with Anna and Kristoff's wedding and introducing a new ice queen villain for Elsa to face. The film is also expected to set the stage for Frozen 4, which has been in development for some time and is predicted to hit theaters in 2028. Frozen 3 finally made headway in the public eye this summer at Disney's D23 convention, where an exclusive trailer and brand-new song debuted for attendees. That trailer, however, also marked a historic moment for the House of Mouse as a whole.

When Frozen 3 debuts in theaters on November 24, 2027, it will break a nearly 90-year Disney tradition by featuring its main princess-turned-queen, Anna, as a married woman for most of the film. She will tie the knot with Kristoff, marking a significant departure from Disney's longstanding approach to its princesses. Traditionally, Disney princesses either do not marry, wait until the very end of their films to tie the knot, or get married in direct-to-video sequels that never receive theatrical releases.

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The first look at Frozen 3, which has not yet been released publicly, opens with a sweeping view of the Kingdom of Arendelle during Anna and Kristoff's wedding, following their engagement at the end of Frozen 2. The footage then introduces Elsa, dressed in a brand-new pink gown, as she picks up a butterfly that has turned to ice. Moments later, Olaf, Anna, and Kristoff arrive on Sven.

Anna and Kristoff are shown in their wedding attire, with the queen sporting a long-sleeved, flowing gown and Kristoff in a teal vest, pink shirt, and black pants. It appears Elsa summoned her friends to help with the mysterious stone, which quickly opens a portal resembling the aurora borealis. Anna tentatively asks, "Is our wedding being crashed?" before the group ventures through it to discover what's on the other side.

Before they enter, Anna asks for help managing her wedding dress, with Sven eventually stepping in by pinning the hem to her back. As Anna heads through the portal, Olaf innocently quips to Kristoff that he's "a terrible husband," seemingly confirming that the wedding has already taken place and the two are married.

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From there, the rest of the first look shows the group exploring a new, icy land before encountering another woman who also appears to have ice-based powers. This woman's face is never shown as she proclaims, "Look at what the Northern Lights dragged in. The famous sisters of Arendelle... we finally meet."

Anna and Kristoff being married from the outset of Frozen 3 establishes a new precedent for Disney princess films. Dating back to Disney's first princess movie, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (whose 2025 live-action adaptation did not perform well), the studio has never told a princess's story in full with its central heroine already married at the beginning. In fact, Snow White never married in her film; rather, her wedding was highlighted in a picture book released 78 years after her inaugural film.

The closest a Disney film has come to this is 1992's Aladdin, in which Jasmine is nearly forced to marry the villainous Jafar toward the end of the film. Jasmine eventually marries Aladdin in the sequel, Aladdin and the King of Thieves; however, the film was released directly to VHS and never received a theatrical release, keeping it from breaking Disney's long-standing tradition.

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Jumping ahead 20 years, Disney and Pixar's Brave explored a similar premise, with princess heroine Merida pressured into an arranged marriage. Had Merida gone through with the marriage, likely early in the film, she would have become the first married Disney princess to headline the majority of a theatrical movie. That, of course, never came to pass, as Merida ultimately chooses to take control of her own fate.

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Disney has a long history of following up some of its most popular films, including its princess-centric titles, with direct-to-VHS/DVD sequels. These follow-ups often allow the princesses to finally marry their true love or, after tying the knot at the end of the original film, begin the story already married, setting the stage for a sequel centered on an established relationship. Some notable examples include:

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002) - Cinderella and Prince Charming are already married, and the sequel explores their life together after the original film.

(2002) - Cinderella and Prince Charming are already married, and the sequel explores their life together after the original film. The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000) - Ariel and Eric are already married and have a daughter, Melody.

(2000) - Ariel and Eric are already married and have a daughter, Melody. Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996) - Aladdin and Jasmine finally marry at the beginning/end of the film.

(1996) - Aladdin and Jasmine finally marry at the beginning/end of the film. Mulan II (2004) - Mulan and Shang become engaged and ultimately marry.

Frozen 3 is breaking a tradition that Disney has maintained for nearly a century. By having Anna married for most of the film, audiences will finally get to see a princess navigate not only a new conflict but also the realities of life as a wife.

Funnily enough, Anna may not even be the only character tying the knot in the threequel. Olaf has been teased to find love with fellow snowperson Samantha in the song that debuted at D23, with the exclusive footage further hinting at their romance when Olaf catches Anna's bouquet.

How Will Frozen 3 Navigate a Married Relationship?

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Frozen 3 has the opportunity to explore a side of traditional Disney relationships that the company has avoided on the big screen. Rather than building toward a happily-ever-after, the threequel can explore what comes after and how Anna and Kristoff navigate married life while facing a newfound threat.

That could also give Kristoff a more substantial role in the overarching Frozen narrative. Anna and Kristoff have spent much of the franchise's runtime working toward their relationship, culminating in Frozen 2 with Kristoff's proposal. Now that they are seemingly husband and wife, Frozen 3 can shift their dynamic toward a firmly established relationship and depict how they balance it with Anna's responsibilities as Arendelle's queen.

The biggest question, however, may be whether marriage changes Anna's character. Frozen has focused on Anna's optimism and willingness to put others before herself; yet, making her a wife does not necessarily mean her story has to become strictly romantic. Instead, her marriage to Kristoff and what lies ahead in Frozen 3 could convey, particularly to younger audiences, that a Disney princess's happily-ever-after is the beginning of her story rather than its end.

Read more about the next live-action Disney princess that will be seen in theaters.