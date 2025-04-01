Snow White 2025: IMDb Takes Action Following Review Bombing Surge

IMDb has had to make a few changes after 2025's Snow White movie became the subject of rampant review bombing on the platform.

The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-led remake of the Disney classic is now playing in theaters. It recounts the tale of a girl living in the forest who draws the ire of the Evil Queen after being described as "the fairest of them all."

Snow White 2025 has not fared well on the review front thus far. While most have rained praise on Zegler for her authentically Disney princess performance, critics have had their fair share of critiques.

IMDb Reacts to Snow White Review Bombing

A new disclaimer has appeared on the Snow White 2025 remake's IMDb page following a targeted review bombing campaign on the movie.

The Snow White IMDb page now sports a tag that reads, "Unusual activity—Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title."

This comes after the movie became the subject of a review bombing campaign from audiences, which was enough to lower its weighted score to become the lowest in the platform's history (1.5/10).

As of writing, the 2025 Snow White remake has seen over 284,000 total reviews, 259,000 of which are one out of five-star reviews.

While IMDb's rating system can be a fairly good metric for determining the public's sentiment toward a film in most cases, the influx of one-star reviews compared to the spread across the rest of the scale makes it clear something more nefarious is at play in the case of Snow White.

For comparison, Rotten Tomatoes' audience score (a similar publicly available metric) for the film has it ranked at 74% out of a possible 100%, which is significantly higher than the IMDb ranking.

Ratings for the movie are still open on Snow White's IMDb page, and no further action has been taken by the platform.

Why Is Snow White 2025 Making People Mad?

This new IMDb update has been just the latest chapter in an ongoing saga for Disney's 2025 Snow White remake.

For years at this point, the Rachel Zegler-led blockbuster has been a lightning rod for controversy. Over the years since the film's first announcement, it has seemingly been the subject of new drama at every turn.

Whether it was modernizing the movie's Prince Charming storyline, not casting actual little people actors for its central seven dwarves, or getting wrapped up in the ongoing geopolitical conflict between Isreal and Palestine, there has been plenty of opportunity for the movie to rub certain people the wrong way.

Zegler herself has not backed down on this front since the very beginning, with her, in particular, being a primary focus of the film's detractors (read more about Rachel Zegler's Snow White controversy).

The Snow White star has spoken her mind up to this point, voicing her thoughts on causes she genuinely believes in and posting sentiments.

Sharing sentiments like "F- Donald Trump" and "free Palestine" on social media (among others), it is no surprise she has rubbed certain corners of the internet the wrong way.

This has resulted in Snow White being put under the microscope of those who would lead such efforts as review bombing campaigns—a strategy used by particular groups to discredit things they do not believe in without any genuine comment on the actual quality of a particular project.

As for what IMDb can do, there is not much. The platform has taken action by posting a disclaimer for fans on the Snow White page, alerting users that the film's review score may not be representative of its actual quality.

One thing the platform could do is turn off Snow White reviews entirely, locking out users from posting reviews (good, middling, or bad). While this move could be seen as controversial to some, other online platforms like YouTube have taken to shutting off the tap like this when something on the platform becomes a pressure point like Snow White has.