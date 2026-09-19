The Odyssey Movie's Streaming Release Is Confirmed To Be A Long Wait, But Christopher Nolan's Warner Bros. Films of the 2010s Had Even Longer Gaps

Universal Pictures is keeping fans waiting to stream The Odyssey at home, and that won't be changing anytime soon. Watching The Odyssey at home on a mid-range TV with feet reclined may not be the IMAX 70mm experience that Christopher Nolan intended, but it will be the one of choice for many who skipped out on its theatrical run. The Greek mythology epic has grossed almost $1.7 billion worldwide in the last two months, and it will soon be time for it to come home for digital and physical purchase, to be followed by its streaming debut.

Universal Pictures confirmed that The Odyssey will be released for digital purchase on Tuesday, November 17. The announcement means that The Odyssey is only halfway through its 123-day (four-month) theatrical exclusivity window, despite having already been released two months ago as of writing.

On November 17, The Odyssey will become available for purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and most major digital storefronts. While fans are still waiting for news on when Christopher Nolan’s latest will join its streaming home, Peacock, his last movie, Oppenheimer, may offer some clues.

A 123-day theatrical-to-streaming window ties The Odyssey and Oppenheimer and exceeds the pandemic release of Tenet but doesn’t quite stretch to the 144-day heights of some of Nolan’s mid-2010s filmography:

The Dark Knight Rises : July 20, 2012 - December 4, 2012 (137 days later)

: July 20, 2012 - December 4, 2012 (137 days later) Interstellar : November 7, 2014 - March 31, 2015 (144 days later)

: November 7, 2014 - March 31, 2015 (144 days later) Dunkirk : July 21, 2017 - December 12, 2017 (144 days later)

: July 21, 2017 - December 12, 2017 (144 days later) Tenet : September 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020 (103 days later)

: September 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020 (103 days later) Oppenheimer : July 21, 2023 - November 21, 2023 (123 days later)

: July 21, 2023 - November 21, 2023 (123 days later) The Odyssey: July 17, 2026 - November 17, 2026 (123 days later)

The Odyssey’s online release wait may not seem long when compared with the rest of Nolan’s filmography, but it certainly is for Universal. While most theatrical-to-digital release windows in the mid-2010s hovered around 75 to 90 days, Nolan's releases from The Dark Knight Rises to Dunkirk stretched over a month longer.

The extended windows came down to their box-office and awards-season potential, as well as the filmmaker's personal dedication to preserving the cinema experience in an increasingly digital world, a war he still fights to this day.

For instance, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (another billion-dollar earner) took just 46 days to release on digital and 118 days to reach Peacock, which The Odyssey is set to exceed by some margin. Michael and Disclosure Day similarly obeyed this 46-day window, which has become standard for most of Universal’s tentpole blockbusters and will apply to all of its movies from 2027.

When Will The Odyssey Start Streaming on Peacock?

Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan is a well-known champion of the theatrical experience, and his movies have proven their ability to keep earning at the box office long after their debut, with The Odyssey being no exception. So it's no surprise that Universal has kept The Odyssey as a theatrical exclusive for so long, and it will soon do the same with digital and physical formats to maximize home-release revenue.

Nolan delivered his first movie of the modern streaming era during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020, and it came to HBO Max on May 1, 2021, 240 days later, as his final movie with Warner Bros. before jumping ship to Peacock. The director parted ways with the studio after seven movies, having criticized Warner Bro.'s plan to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously to HBO Max.

Fortunately, fans already have one Nolan/Universal box-office success to gauge against when The Odyssey starts streaming on Peacock: Oppenheimer. The atomic biopic hit theaters on July 21, 2023, as one-half of the historic Barbenheimer day, and came to digital 123 days later, matching The Odyssey.

As Oppenheimer started streaming on Peacock 87 days later, on February 16, 2024, subscribers endured a theatrical-to-streaming release window of 210 days. If The Odyssey follows Oppenheimer's schedule, as seems likely due to its identical theatrical-to-digital window, Christopher Nolan's mythological Greek epic should start streaming on Peacock around mid-February 2027.