Franklin Saint's Role In 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' Gets Addressed By FX Series Spin-off's Wanda Bell-Simmons Star Gail Bean

FX's 2017 smash hit Snowfall has spun off a new series, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, and fans have been wondering if Damson Idris' Franklin Saint will feature in it. Snowfall star Gail Bean, who starred alongside Idris as the drug-addicted Wanda Bell, opened up about his potential involvement, and she had some interesting words. It's no surprise fans are eager to see Idris reprise the role, given his amazing portrayal of Franklin and where the original show left the character.

In an interview with TV Insider while promoting The Drop, Bean was quizzed on whether Franklin Saint will be referenced in the spinoff, and she answered coyly: "You'll have to see, 'cause I cannot give any spoilers. But watch and then you let me know." The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, which started airing on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ on September 8, charts a very different course from its predecessor. It follows a now-sober Wanda and Isaiah John's Leon Simmons, both trying to leave the street life behind and contribute positively to their community.

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Wanda develops a passion for West Coast hip-hop, believing it has the power to reshape American culture, and sets out to build a crew around that ambition. Leon, meanwhile, runs a free legal clinic, both to uplift his neighborhood and to atone for the lives he helped destroy through drugs.

The setup looks perfect for at least a Franklin Saint reference, even if he never appears on screen. Isaiah John also addressed the chances of a cameo when he appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 Atlanta alongside Bean. The duo danced around host Francesca Amiker's questions about a potential appearance:

Q: “Are we going to see Franklin?”

Bean: “Are you? I mean, I see him on Instagram every day.”

Q: “Oh, don't do that now.”

John: “I think, you know, Damson [Idris], he got a new movie coming out, too.”

Q: “Don't be looking at each other like that.”

Bean: “Very proud of him. You got to watch and see. You want us to tell you everything? … I mean, have you asked him?”

Q: “I mean, I'll make a phone call and see.”

Although the cast isn't forthcoming on whether Franklin shows up in the series, a recent festival appearance offered a much bigger hint. The Drop was one of many shows spotlighted at Essence Fest in New Orleans, the annual celebration of Black music and culture. John and Bean were there, and Idris joined them on the panel, receiving loud cheers when he walked out. According to an attendee, when asked whether he would appear in the show, he answered, "We'll have to wait and see." That could be an indication that Franklin factors into the spinoff in some form.

How The Drop Already Honors Franklin Saint's Legacy

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Snowfall closed out Franklin's story with a time jump from 1986 to 1990. By the end, he had lost his $73 million fortune. His mother, Cissy, was locked up for killing CIA operative Teddy McDonald. His girlfriend, Veronique, walked away while pregnant with his child, later calling once to tell him he had a son she would raise far away from him. The boy genius who built an empire ended the series drunk and destitute on the blocks he once ruled, a haunting echo of his own alcoholic father. When Leon offered to cover his property taxes and give him a place at his legal clinic, Franklin refused, telling him, "I'm free."

The Drop reopens that world in 1990. Two episodes in, the show hasn't featured Franklin physically, but it still invokes him. The series premiere, titled "Click Pop," features a direct Franklin name-drop in a moment between Wanda and Leon.

Lead actor John also confirmed there are deep nods to the character. Asked if Leon ever made peace with Franklin's fate in a conversation with Bossip, John answered: "No. I don't think that he's made peace with it, because I think he's still confused by it all." He added that Leon understands how everything fell apart, "but it's just like that was, that was his brother, you know what I mean? ... I don't think he's come to terms with that fully."

The Drop also features a moment in which Leon looks through old photographs, including one of his childhood best friend, Franklin. The show might not revolve around Damson's character anymore, but his presence is still felt as the episodes progress.