Disney+ September 2026 Releases Trailer Highlights Toy Story 5, Star Wars, Marvel & More

Disney+'s new release slate for September 2026 is packed, including a few new drops from the worlds of Star Wars and the MCU. Disney's in-house streaming service has the benefit of being home to content from all of the House of Mouse's expansive IP, including Pixar, Disney Animation, Hulu, and more. After a year that's already included big new releases like Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, September is home to even more new titles from the pop culture universes audiences love.

The official social accounts for Disney+ have released a highlights trailer for September 2026 releases on the streaming service, and several major projects will soon be available for audiences to watch from the comforts of their homes.

Major September 2026 Releases on Disney+

Toy Story 5 - September 23

Pixar

After Toy Story 5 took the box office by storm in June, the film is finally coming home to streaming on September 23. The fifth Toy Story installment features the return of many beloved characters, including Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Bullseye, as they attempt to save their kid, Bonnie, from the threat of technology in the form of the Lilypad.

The Mandalorian & Grogu - September 2

Lucasfilm

After the Mandalorian jumped ship from Disney+ to the big screen earlier this year in The Mandalorian & Grogu, the bounty hunter and his force-sensitive young companion are coming home to streaming on September 2. The Mandalorian & Grogu is a continuation of the Disney+ series, following Din Djarin and Grogu on their adventures to put an end to the remnants of the Empire.

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 - September 15-16

Disney+

For its 35th season, Dancing with the Stars has an array of talent lined up, including Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., and Tyler Cameron. Starting on September 15 and 16, the celebrities and their dance partners will be put to the test in an array of different dance style challenges in an attempt to impress judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Chad Powers Season 2 - September 3

Hulu

Glen Powell's charming sports comedy series Chad Powers sees the Top Gun: Maverick star play the titular character, a former quarterback attempting to make a comeback by disguising himself as a walk-on for a college team. Season 2 of Chad Powers returns to Disney+ on September 3.

American Horror Story 13 - September 24

FX

The 13th season of the long-running American Horror Story is a special reunion of sorts as characters from past seasons, including AHS: Coven, AHS: Murder House, and AHS: Asylum, all crossover in an Avengers: Endgame-style horror event. The new season features AHS regular stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates, and will debut on September 24.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian - September 2

Releasing in conjunction with The Mandalorian & Grogu on Disney+ on September 2nd is LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a brick retelling of The Mandalorian's three seasons on Disney+. The upcoming LEGO Star Wars special replaces key actors, such as Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, but features many other returning stars reprising their roles, including Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, and more.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga - September 8

FX

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga is a spin-off to Snowfall, featuring Gail Bean returning as Wanda Bell-Simmons and Isaiah John reprising his role as Leon Simmons. Set in 1990s Los Angeles, after the original series ends, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga revolves around a recovering addict who dreams of taking the West Coast rap scene mainstream. The series arrives on Disney+ on September 8.

Made in Korea Season 2 - September 9

Disney+

The high-end K-Drama Made in Korea returns for its second season on Disney+ on September 9. The second and final season jumps ahead 9 years to 1979, exploring the downfall of Korean politics over about 2 months, including a presidential assassination and government instability.

R.J. Decker Season 2 - September 16

Disney+

R.J. Decker, the crime drama series starring Scott Speedman, returns for its second season on September 16, following the titular character, an ex-con and ex-newspaper photographer, as he attempts to start a new life as a private investigator in South Florida.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Podcast - September 2

Disney+

Rounding out a trio of The Mandalorian-related releases on September 2 is Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Podcast. The companion podcast goes behind the scenes of the making of the latest Star Wars movie, with stories, facts, and guests including Sigourney Weaver, Pedro Pascal, and composer Ludwig Gõransson.

Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast - Thursdays in September

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has a video podcast of its own streaming on Disney+ in September, with new episodes of Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast releasing each Thursday. The podcast features hosts Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Frank Alvarez discussing the major MCU moments leading up to the release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.