Disney+ Will Release a New Marvel TV Crossover Very Soon - Here's the First Trailer

The next Marvel superhero crossover project on Disney+ was revealed in a new trailer. Superhero team-ups and crossovers have been an important part of the Marvel ecosystem, in both screen projects and comics. The next significant Marvel hero crossover is releasing soon on Disney+ in Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up.

The new kids' animated streaming special is a crossover featuring characters from Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, and the upcoming Avengers: Mightiest Friends series. Set during the Halloween season, Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up follows the Marvel superhero team as they attempt to stop the villain Hallows' Eve, who plans to ruin Halloween for everyone.

Disney+

The first trailer showcased which heroes will be teaming up to take on Hallows' Eve, with the lineup differing somewhat from other recent Avengers rosters. Spider-Man is joined by Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Wasp. The trailer teases the group getting into superhero action in their Halloween outfits, with set pieces including a giant skeletal dinosaur fight. The full trailer for the upcoming TV special is below.

Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up will be released on Disney Jr. on September 24 before arriving on Disney+ the next day. Fans also have new episodes of Iron Man and His Awesome Friends to look out for in October 2026.

Other Upcoming Marvel Superhero Crossover Projects

VisionQuest

Marvel Television

The next Marvel project to release after Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up is Marvel Studios' VisionQuest, the third part in the WandaVision trilogy. The new streaming series, releasing on October 14, focuses on Paul Bettany's Vision as he goes on a journey of self-discovery after being killed and corrupted in past projects.

VisionQuest will feature characters from many different corners of the MCU, including reuniting Vision with his old foe, Ultron (James Spader), plus a plethora of the MCU's AI companions, such as human iterations of JARVIS (James D'Arcy), FRIDAY (Orla Brady), and EDITH (Emily Hampshire), who were all previously introduced in different Marvel Studios projects.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga will have its ultimate crossover in December 18's Avengers: Doomsday, which brings in over two dozen different MCU heroes and characters from across the Multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the first crossover film for many of the MCU's new heroes, including the Fantastic Four, the legacy X-Men cast, the Thunderbolts, and Shang-Chi, who will appear opposite Avengers regulars like Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. The group will be brought together to fight the impending threat of Doctor Doom, played by MCU star Robert Downey Jr.

After six phases of storytelling, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest superhero crossover projects Marvel Studios has ever undertaken.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again has steadily laid the groundwork for a reunion among the Netflix-era Defenders heroes, with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones joining Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Season 2, after Jon Bernthal's Punisher appeared in Season 1. Now, an even more significant crossover is set for Season 3.

Set photos confirmed that Ritter and Cox will be joined by their superhero teammates, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), in Season 3 of the Disney+ show, with other old foes, including Elektra (Elodie Yung), also set to appear. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will mark the first time all the Defenders characters have shared the same screen since their Netflix miniseries in 2017.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Following up Avengers: Doomsday is the second part, Avengers: Secret Wars, due for release on December 17, 2027. While the full cast for Avengers: Secret Wars is still largely kept secret to avoid spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday, several cast members have been confirmed for both films, including Anthony Mackie's Captain America, the Fantastic Four quadrant, and the Thunderbolts team.

The second piece of the two-part Avengers event is also rumored to feature a number of MCU characters not appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, including Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Paul Bettany's Vision, plus a mystery new character played by Noah Jupe.

Luke Cage & Iron Fist Project (Rumored)

Marvel Television

Following their appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, rumors suggest that Luke Cage and Iron Fist could re-team again in a new crossover Heroes for Hire project for Disney+.

After the success Marvel has seen with bringing back the Netflix heroes into the MCU, it's possible the studio will expand beyond just Daredevil: Born Again with spin-off or successor shows focusing on the other Defenders heroes, for which a Heroes for Hire-focused story on Luke Cage and Iron Fist would make sense.

Netflix created its own television universe with its Marvel heroes across Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Iron Fist, and now Marvel Studios has the chance to reinterpret that formula in the MCU with new projects featuring the Defenders heroes in potential series or Special Presentation formats.