7 Years Later, Star Wars Finally Reveals Baby Yoda's First Word

The day Star Wars fans have been begging for has finally come, as Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda) finally said his first words on-screen in a Star Wars project seven years after the character was introduced in Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Since Disney+ launched and Star Wars ushered in the post-Rise of Skywalker era (not in the Star Wars timeline, but after that film was released in reality), the two main characters of the franchise have undisputedly been Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu. Notably, Grogu has appeared in multiple Star Wars titles, including a feature film, but has never said a word.

For the first time in seven years, since Star Wars fans first met him in The Mandalorian's premiere episode, Grogu said his first words. This came on-screen in a Disney+ project titled LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a LEGO Star Wars special feature that retells the events of the first three seasons of The Mandalorian in a bit of a different manner. Although Grogu still has not said anything in live-action, LEGO made some changes to The Mandalorian for its own Disney+ special, specifically making it so that Grogu can speak, in a way.

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At around the 36:00 mark in the Disney+ title, Grogu is gifted IG-12. This is consistent with The Mandalorian Season 3, as it was revealed that IG-11's parts were salvaged to create IG-12. None of that was altered in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

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However, in the LEGO project, Baby Yoda can speak through IG-12, as he has control over the droid. In the special, Grogu is not able to talk in full sentences or carry on deep conversations, but he can use IG-12 (voiced by Taika Waititi) to communicate in some capacity, often giving one-word answers in response to other characters.

For example, at one point, Greef Karga explains that IG-12 "cannot speak unless Grogu is at the controls." Grogu then jumps into a seat protruding from IG-12's chest and answers the question for Mando, saying, "Yes, yes."

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Notably, this is IG-12's voice speaking, and not Grogu's, so fans still don't know what Grogu sounds like when he speaks, if he talks backwards like Yoda does, or anything else along those lines. However, the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian special does allow him to communicate verbally, just not in a straightforward way.

Baby Yoda (which could be the character's preferred name) doesn't have a ton of speaking lines throughout the special. There is only one scene where he has somewhat of a conversation with Din Djarin, and it is purely for laughs:

The Mandalorian: "Grogu, are you speaking through IG-12 now?" Grogu: "Yes, yes." The Mandalorian: "Are you kidding me?" Grogu: "No, no." The Mandalorian: "This is going to annoy me, right?" Grogu: "Probably, probably."

Another example of Grogu talking comes moments later, during a fight scene between Din Djarin and one of Moff Gideon's guards. Specifically, Grogu comes to Mando's rescue, throwing the guard away. While he does so, he says "no" three times.

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However, the guard attaches to the wall and jumps back toward Grogu, eventually hitting him (while he is seated in IG-12), causing IG-12 to blow apart. Just before being hit, Grogu says, "Uh oh" three times.

When Will Grogu Speak in Canon/Live-Action?

While it is fun for fans to see Grogu communicating with Din Djarin through words, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian is not considered canon in the Star Wars universe, so it doesn't count as his first words. It is also important to remember that Grogu is not actually speaking either and is instead using IG-12's voice box, so he's not necessarily the one talking.

One would have to assume that Grogu is going to speak at some point in live-action. It has been seven years since Grogu was introduced, and while there have been a lot of emotional moments between Grogu and Din Djarin, many fans would likely agree that some scenes could be more effective if Grogu could speak.

With the way The Mandalorian and Grogu and The Mandalorian Season 3 performed, it is possible that the MandoVerse could be coming to an end sooner than later. If that is the case, fans have a limited amount of time to spend with Grogu, meaning the window is running out for him to start speaking.

It is possible that Star Wars could choose to make him silent all the way through the end of his character arc. It wouldn't be a bad decision, but it might not be the most effective. To maximize emotional weight and a proper payoff, it may be a better idea for Star Wars to kill Din Djarin and have Grogu's only spoken words in canon be at that moment.