Disney Releases First-Ever Poster For 'Incredibles 3' — And It Looks Great

Incredibles 3 finally received its first official poster, and it is truly stunning. Now that this year's two Pixar blockbusters, sci-fi animal flick Hoppers and long-awaited sequel Toy Story 5, are in the rearview mirror, Disney's acclaimed animation house is turning attention to its upcoming slate. Next year, audiences can expect the cat-centric gangster comedy Gatto, before 2028 kicks things up a notch with the supernatural Ghost Market and Incredibles 3, which is on the way to "[round] out" Pixar's second-ever movie trilogy.

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 Expo, Pixar CCO Pete Docter took to the stage to talk all things Incredibles 3, which is now in production and under two years away from its June 16, 2028. The Incredibles 3 executive producer confirmed that "it's the kids' turn" to take center stage as he unveiled the first-ever poster for the Pixar trilogy-capper.

D23

Incredibles 3's exciting first poster features Craig T. Nelson's Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter's Elastigirl, Sarah Vowell's Violet, Spencer Fox's Dash, and Jack-Jack kickin' ass and showing off their powers against the Metroville skyline.

Instead of Pixar's usual 3D animation, Incredibles 3's D23 poster features a stylized, minimalist 2D aesthetic for each of its heroes. Similar posters have appeared in the Pixar franchise before, namely for 2018's Incredibles 2.

Pixar

The Incredibles 3 poster's uniquely stylized aesthetic was conjured up by artist Eric Tan for Incredibles 2 in 2018, with several of the Parrs' poses ripped directly from the gorgeous landscape. The artist confirmed on Instagram that he created the art for the modern classic's "film style guide," opting for "simplified characters and a mid-century aesthetic."

Pixar

While Violet and Jack-Jack are posed differently on the new Incredibles 3 poster than in Tan's previous masterwork, their designs are only slightly altered from those on another poster created for Pixar's last superhero fare.

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Unfortunately, Incredibles 3 is still almost two years away from release, one decade after the last go-round with the Parrs. That means fans will probably have to wait at least another year to get any stunning looks at Incredibles 3's actual animation, either in poster or trailer form.

Previous posters have depicted the Incredibles and their closest ally, Frozone, charging into battle, such as those from the original 2004 classic, which also spotlighted Jason Lee's legendary villain, Syndrome.

Pixar

When it came time to revive the Incredibles franchise 14 years later in 2018, Pixar kept the style extremely similar, once again focusing on its epic superhero nature. Of course, the main posters for both Incredibles movies also featured one of the franchise's biggest icons: eccentric superhero fashion designer Edna Mode.

Pixar

Previously, the closest thing that fans had seen to a poster for Incredibles 3 was a Zootopia-themed ad for The Incredibles 3 last year. The House of Mouse unveiled animalistic variants of posters for several of its films to tie in with Zootopia 2, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Incredibles 3 Announced 4 Key Plot Details at D23 Expo

Pete Docter also confirmed various plot details for Incredibles 3 at D23: he revealed that Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack have been "sneaking out at night to protect the city" as they seek to prove to their parents that they are ready to be real heroes. However, the kids will face challenges on that path as they have been struggling to contain Jack-Jack and his ever-unpredictable powers.

Incredibles 3 writer Brad Bird previously confirmed to The Direct that the Pixar threequel won't have a time jump to age up the junior Parrs in order to maintain the crucial "archetypal aspect" of the franchise's main characters and their powers.

Meanwhile, Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible, will be "grappling with his own relevance" in a world that "may have outgrown him." That struggle, combined with the kids' desire to step up and become superheroes in their own right, may be setting Bob and Helen up for retirement as the next generation takes over.

Aside from the latest developments in the Parr family, Winston Deavor, who helped legalize superheroes in Incredibles 2, is launching the Superhero League (SHL). Docter described the team as a "heavily sponsored organization built on a massive platform of branding, marketing, and merchandising."

Not much is known about Incredibles 3's villain, but Docter hinted that they are more powerful than the Parr family and every other super combined. While Incredibles 3's mystery big bad seems to be new to the franchise, two familiar returning faces are Samuel L. Jackson's Frozone and Brad Bird's Edna Mode.

It's easy to imagine that both the Parr family and Deavor's SHL will work to stop Incredibles 3's new threat in the 2028 blockbuster, though they may clash over their differing approaches to superheroism. The Incredibles may all find themselves fighting for relevance in this increasingly commercialized superhero world before proving themselves triumphant with a major victory.