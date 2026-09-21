Lanterns: 5 Reasons I Am Convinced Noah Is A Manhunter After Episode 6

The latest episode of DC's Lanterns just gave credence to theories that Noah might be a Manhunter. Episode 6 of the DC Studios series, which airs on HBO Max, added more intrigue to the mystery shrouding the small, rural town of Rushville, Nebraska. Since its premiere, the show has taken viewers along as Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart investigate the presence of a Manhunter in town. That conundrum was resolved by Episode 4, when Poorna Jagannathan's Zoe was revealed as the mysterious synthetic being. That played out in the series' 2016 timeline, and its modern-day 2026 timeline has introduced yet another Manhunter mystery for fans to unravel.

Episode 6 leaves behind convincing evidence that Sheriff Kerry Kane and Billy Macon's son, Noah, could be the second Manhunter the series is hiding. His behavior throughout the episode is reminiscent of traits the show has attributed to Manhunters. Fans have suspected as much since Zoe, Noah's grandmother and the first Manhunter, told him, "No matter what happens, don't forget everything I've told you," shortly before her death.

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The message was delivered with a passion that suggests whatever she taught him was far from mundane. It's possible she educated him in the ways of a Manhunter and what he would need to do to survive. In Episode 6, Noah displays character traits that fall in line with that theory, behaving in ways eerily similar to how Zoe operates.

Now grown, years after his grandmother was killed, Noah shows a level of charisma that instantly draws people to him. Zoe was charming the same way. In Episode 1, she walked up to John Stewart in a bar, formed a bond with him in an instant, and the two had sex in a truck minutes later.

John isn't much of a talker and doesn't open up easily, so Zoe getting him to talk about himself was a telling display of just how charismatic Manhunters can be.

The synthetic beings are also drawn to powerful figures, and Noah is already showing that trait, taking a strong liking to John in this episode, and John seems to like him back because he's a charming kid.

When Zoe first arrived in Rushville, her instinct was to attach herself to Will Macon, the most powerful man in town, which speaks to how Manhunters operate. Episode 6 is packed with more hints that Noah is a Manhunter, and they're all laid out below.

Evidence From Lanterns Episode 6 That Suggests Noah Is a Manhunter

Presidential Ambitions

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In Episode 6, John is invited to dinner by Kerry, and at the table she brags about her son, as any mother would, calling him "a natural-born leader" and revealing that he wants to be a senator, a stepping stone, in his mind, to the presidency.

Even John is struck by the revelation; it's not every day you meet a teenager working toward serious presidential ambitions. Noah admits he loves politics, despite initially being embarrassed by his mom's insistent bragging.

He even secured FEMA funds to help rebuild Rushville after Hal's infamous battle with alien forces wrecked much of the town. Manhunters are described as leadership types, beings that embed themselves in a community and find a path to power, so Noah's ambitions could be a hint at his synthetic nature.

The presidency could also provide him with the ultimate protection and cover for his lineage, helping him avoid the fate Zoe suffered.

Noah Handing John a Suit

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As mentioned, Manhunters have an affinity for power, and Noah is showing big signs of it. In the episode, he takes a clear liking to John and tries to get closer to him, even showing up at his doorstep to hand him a suit for Hal's funeral service.

It's a small detail, but a potentially notable one, since Manhunters have been shown cozying up to powerful people to earn their trust. It could also just be Noah liking John.

After all, Stewart showed the kid how to throw a ball when they first crossed paths back in 2016, pointers that may have helped Noah become an all-state quarterback.

Still, Zoe's effective use of that same playbook makes it harder to write off Noah's affection as simple admiration. He could be bonding with the strongest figure in his orbit, just like she did.

Billy and Noah's Distance

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The episode establishes that Kerry and Billy are separated, and Noah and his father are estranged, with the teenager holding a low opinion of his dad. After John apologizes to Noah for punching Billy when he and four other men attacked him, Noah replies, "Don't be. Probably deserved it."

The exchange lays bare the tumultuous nature of their relationship. Billy isn't keen on Noah either, and that distance could stem from Billy knowing what Noah really is. He and Kerry may have clashed over the boy's origins, a rift that strained their marriage and eventually led to the separation.

Noah Is a Miracle Baby

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In Episode 5, Kerry reveals to Hal that she knew the Manhunter's identity all along but stayed loyal because of "a miracle" she was given that she can't repay. What the miracle was isn't spelled out, but the evidence points to Noah.

He's Kerry's only son, and it's likely she struggled to conceive before Zoe showed up in town. Children are often described as miracles, especially when a couple finally has one after years of trying, so the "miracle" Kerry received is probably Noah rather than anything else.

In Episode 6, Kerry quietly treats him as one, describing him as "my only child" with unmistakable joy and reverence. The show also established that Zoe and the alien Antaan tried for a child and failed because Manhunters can't reproduce, so it's clear Zoe wanted a legacy.

Since she couldn't have one herself, she may have made one through someone else.

The Nature of Hal Jordan's Death

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The circumstances surrounding Hal's demise are just as odd. In Episode 6, the autopsy reveals he was shot at point-blank range, with no signs of a struggle. That means Hal was sitting on the bleachers when his assailant walked right up and shot him in the head.

He wouldn't have sat idle for a stranger to kill him that easily; he was likely stunned by who it was and didn't retaliate. And who fits the bill better than the kid Hal watched grow up, the son of the woman he loves?

Hal was also woven into the daily lives of Noah and Kerry; if something was off about the boy, there's no way Hal wouldn't have noticed. It's possible Noah killed him after Hal learned the truth about his origins or simply as retribution for Zoe's death.