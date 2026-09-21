Disney+ Officially Confirms Its Next Marvel Release After VisionQuest

Disney+ has officially confirmed the next Marvel show arriving on the platform after Paul Bettany's VisionQuest, which premieres October 14. Fans have long wondered whether another Marvel series would hit the streamer before the year ends, and now there's an answer.

In a press release laying out its October schedule, Disney+ revealed that new episodes of Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will arrive on October 28, making it the next Marvel show to hit the platform after VisionQuest. The preschool series, spun off from the popular Spidey and His Amazing Friends, follows best friends and super-geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho, who suit up as Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Hulk. The trio solves problems big and small while protecting their city, with each hero wearing an Iron Suit that lets them fly and boosts their strength.

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The show kicked off a "Giant-Sized Armor" story arc earlier this year that brought Thor, Loki, and Alan Ruck's Odin into the mix. Guest stars have also included Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts as baseball player Dizzy Doubleday and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza as his sister, Dottie.

When Disney first announced the series, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation, explained why the Armored Avenger made sense for younger viewers, calling Iron Man "the character that launched Marvel Studios" and "the hero that made the MCU possible." Iron Man remains a staple of the Marvel universe, his influence still lingering despite the character's death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Beyond the preschool series, Marvel will keep Tony Stark front and center this year, revisiting his demise in two live-action projects.

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Endgame returns to theaters on September 25 as Avengers: Endgame: Encore, a special rerelease featuring an exclusive Doomsday sneak peek that revisits the hero's sacrifice ahead of Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom. VisionQuest will also highlight the fallen Avenger's death through his AI creations.

The preschool corner of Marvel is also evolving. Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will return in 2027 under a new name, Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends, expanding the concept into a full Avengers series with kid versions of Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Thor joining the fold.

Which Marvel Shows Are Coming to Disney+ Next?

Although there have been reports of Marvel cutting back its Disney+ output, plenty of exciting shows are still on the way. In January 2027, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man returns for its second season, placing the spotlight back on Peter Parker as he balances crime-fighting in New York with his personal life. Bigger challenges await, with Doctor Octopus returning, this time with his iconic tentacles in tow. The symbiote is also set to take center stage, spelling trouble for Peter. He won't face these threats alone, though. Gwen Stacy debuts as Spider-Gwen, and Daredevil swings back into the mix with Charlie Cox voicing the character again.

After that, the action switches to the MCU's street-level corner, with Matt Murdock returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. The new episodes pick up the fallout from Season 2, which ended with Matt in prison after revealing his identity to the world in court to expose Wilson Fisk and exonerate his girlfriend, Karen Page.

The biggest draw, however, will be the reunion of the Defenders, who last fought together in their titular 2017 series. Their return was confirmed when Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones were spotted in Season 3 set photos, and Colter's Luke Cage already featured in the Season 2 finale.

The X-Men will also be back next year in Season 3 of X-Men '97. Season 2 wrapped its run in August with a string of heartbreaking deaths, including Magneto and Nightcrawler, and the third season is expected to deliver the same intensity. It will, however, be without original showrunner Beau DeMayo, who wrote much of the first two seasons.

The series has no official premiere date yet, but a window between March and July seems likely, in line with its predecessors. X-Men '97 has also been greenlit for a fourth season; Marvel is clearly committed to keeping its most prized Disney+ shows on an annual cadence.