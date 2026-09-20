Disney+ Excludes Marvel Studios & Star Wars From Its Best New Feature

Marvel and Star Wars will not be part of an exciting new feature coming from Disney's exclusive streaming service, Disney+. Since Disney+ debuted in 2019, Marvel and Star Wars have been two of the most consistent presences on the streamer, delivering new shows every few months and releasing theatrical versions after their runs on the big screen. However, it appears that one new feature here will not feature either of these mega-franchises.

Disney is adding a new feature to Disney+ called Playlists. This will offer themed collections of TV episodes and movies as a continuous viewing experience with full playback controls, providing viewers an easier way to binge-watch content curated by genre, franchise, character, or mood.

Disney+

However, this will not immediately include playlists centered on either Marvel Studios movies and TV shows or Star Wars. Currently, Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows appear in genre-specific playlists, such as "Action & Adventure Movies" and "Sci-Fi Movies." Many of these lists are simply separated by genre, as seen in the list below:

Action & Adventure Movies

Comedy Movies

Crime Procedurals

Unscripted & Unfiltered

Stand-Up Comedy

Sci-Fi Movies

Musicals

Princess Movies

Romantic Comedies

20/20 True Crime

Adult Animation

Thrillers

Another set of playlists uses some of the biggest shows and movies on Disney's platform, including adult animated sitcoms like Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers. Also included are kids-centric programming like the Cars movies, Disney animated films, and a special category called Spidey & Iron Man (using episodes from Disney Jr.'s Spidey & His Amazing Friends):

Family Guy

The Simpsons

Bob’s Burgers

Cars

Walt Disney Animation Studios Movies

Pixar Movies

Pixar Movies

Spidey & Iron Man

Disney+

Other youth shows like Bluey get their own playlists through this feature, as do major adult programming such as Modern Family:

Bluey

Mickey & Friends

Concert Films

Sing-Alongs

Helpers & Heroes

Disney+ Playtime

Music Videos

Modern Family

Sports Documentaries

Disney also confirmed that more playlists will be added in the future, largely focused on Halloween-centric stories, but none of them are from Marvel or Star Wars:

Halloween Episodes

Halloween Movies

Halloween Throwbacks

Huluween Episodes

Huluween Movies

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror

As of writing, there is no confirmed timeframe for when this feature will add Marvel or Star Wars content.

Will Disney+ Playlists Add Marvel & Star Wars Content?

Disney+

Considering Marvel and Star Wars are arguably Disney's two biggest IP franchises, it would be shocking not to get their own place in the Playlists lineup.

Notably, other Disney-owned properties like Bluey, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Spidey & His Amazing Friends have already gotten their time to shine in the feature's earliest days on Disney+. Given how popular these shows are in terms of overall viewership, both on and off Disney+, the chances that Marvel and Star Wars get the same treatment should be high.

Between the two franchises, nearly three dozen properties developed exclusively for Disney+ are available to stream. Combine this with well over 40 Marvel and Star Wars movies that also call this streamer home, and Disney certainly has more than enough material to make multiple Playlists for both franchises.

Disney could potentially offer an update on this matter later in the year, possibly when the aforementioned Halloween properties arrive on the Playlists feature. For now, Disney+ will continue to evolve with this feature, delivering new ways to enjoy Disney's best content.