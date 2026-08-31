Disney Officially Reveals the Star Wars Counterparts to Marvel’s Biggest Heroes & Villains

Not all heroes wear capes. Some start out as reluctant moisture farmers before becoming the only thing standing between the forces of good and total annihilation. But Jedi Knights, even the great Luke Skywalker, still have time to mingle, especially if they're brushing shoulders with Marvel's pantheon of characters. A Star Wars and Marvel crossover is on the way, one that offers the powers that be a chance to compare iconic figures from both franchises.

Disney announced the five-issue limited comic book series, titled Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles and written by Kevin Smith, as part of the festivities for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. Smith explained that, as a kid, he always imagined what it would be like if a character like Spider-Man could visit a galaxy far, far away (via StarWars.com). Well, now, as an adult, he's getting to let his imagination run wild.

The pop culture icon isn't going full Patton Oswalt in Parks and Recreation, though. Alongside the announcement, Disney released art that teased some of the team-ups readers can look forward to seeing when the title arrives in 2027. They all work really well, even if it takes a bit of digging to unearth their significance.

Star Wars' Most Iconic Characters All Have Marvel Counterparts

Luke Skywalker - Captain America

The first partnership on this list should come as no surprise. Captain America stands for truth and justice, and Luke Skywalker has a very similar code.

Marvel Comics

They're both willing to go the extra mile to get the job done and are unlikely to be swayed by the dark side, no matter how tempting it might be. When they share the battlefield in Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, the wholesomeness levels are sure to be off the charts.

Leia Organa - Black Widow

In Leia Organa's first scene in A New Hope, Darth Vader accuses her of being a spy for the Rebel Alliance. She denies the allegations, which, of course, are right on the money.

Marvel Comics

It's a move straight out of Black Widow's playbook, as the former Red Room operative knows all about keeping her cards close to the vest. Leia and Natasha Romanoff will get the chance to buck the system together in 2027.

Han Solo - Wolverine

A reluctant hero can be just as good as one who lives for the oppurtunity to help people. Han Solo needs some convincing to join Luke on his journey to save Princess Leia.

Marvel Comics

Once he's on board, though, he doesn't take his foot off the gas, playing a key role in taking down the Empire. Wolverine doesn't like being a team player, either, but he always saves the day.

Chewbacca - Groot

Loyalty is a quality that many Disney characters have. However, few can claim to be as devoted to their cause as Chewbacca. The Wookiee never hesitates to put himself in harm's way for his friends.

Marvel Comics

There's no better Marvel counterpart for Chewie than the tree-like hero Groot, who also uses his incredible strength to protect his loved ones.

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Hawkeye

Every team needs a veteran presence, someone who's been around the block and knows every trick in the book. Obi-Wan Kenobi fills that role for Luke and Co. early on in A New Hope, until he meets his end at the hands of Darth Vader.

Marvel Comics

Hawkeye might not be as old as Ben. However, he spent plenty of time in the field before becoming an Avenger, making him one of Earth's most knowledgeable heroes.

Darth Vader - Doctor Doom

The Empire seeks to gain control of everything and everyone in the galaxy using the might of its enforcer, Darth Vader. The Sith Lord isn't born evil; he loses his way.

Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom walks a similar road in Marvel Comics, breaking bad after suffering tremendous loss. No matter how they embraced the darkness, they're sure to pose problems for all the heroes that appear in the highly anticipated comic crossover.

Grand Moff Tarkin - Ultron

The Imperials are so heartless that it's hard to believe they're human. Grand Moff Tarkin, in particular, has no qualms about wiping civilizations off the map. That's why it's no surprise that Disney is drawing a line between him and the killer android, Ultron.

Marvel Comics

At his core, all Ultron wants is to create the world in his image, a sentiment that Tarkin can get behind without a second thought.

Greedo - Venom

Out of all the characters in Star Wars, Greedo draws the shortest straw. He can't step out of Han Solo's shadow because all anyone can talk about is what goes down between them in the Mos Eisley Cantina in A New Hope.

Marvel Comics

Venom knows a thing or two about playing second fiddle, as he can't ever seem to get the better of the Wall Crawler. Greedo and Venom can trade stories about their devastating losses when they share the page in Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles Full Comic Covers

The first comic cover that features Luke with his fellow x-wing pilots features the core Avengers, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Captain America. Interestingly, Scarlet Witch was also included on this cover, perhaps because Wanda is now a huge character in the Marvel fandom.

Disney

The second cover features Leia, R2-D2, and C3PO alongside the Fantastic Four, Black Widow, and Black Panther. Leia teaming up with 2 of Marvel's most iconic female heroes, Natasha Romanoff and Sue Storm, makes perfect sense.

Disney

The third cover features Obi-Wan Kenobi and many inhabitants of Luke's home, Tatooine, alongside Deadpool, Daredevil, Hawkeye, and Johnny Storm. This pairing is the most baffling of all the Marvel/Star Wars covers. Perhaps there is a connection between Obi-Wan's mastery of the Force and Daredevil's heightened senses?

Disney

The fourth cover features Han Solo and Chewy alongside the X-Men and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt has previously said that he based his portrayal of Star-Lord on Han Solo, so the connection between these 2 Marvel and Star Wars teams is obvious.

Disney

Finally, the villains of Star Wars and Marvel meet on this final cover. Darth Vader, Tarkin and the Stormtroopers are paired up with Marvel's most iconic villains, including Doctor Doom, Venom and Thanos.

Disney

Based on the cover, I wonder if Thanos is supposed to be the Marvel equivalent of Emperor Palpatine? Perhaps we will see this connection solidified if The Empire Strikes Back ever gets a Marvel crossover adaptation.