Disney+ Just Released the Better Version of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Ending

A better version of the final moments in The Mandalorian and Grogu can now be found on Disney+. While The Mandalorian and Grogu marked the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters in seven years, starting a new era for the franchise, it became one of Lucasfilm's most disappointing efforts financially. Thankfully, once it became available on Disney+, fans saw a few notable improvements.

Disney and Lucasfilm released The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+ in September after it debuted in theaters this May, becoming the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever. This also includes the option to watch the "IMAX Enhanced" version of the movie, which was shown exclusively in IMAX theaters during its initial theatrical run.

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This version allows fans to see a number of scenes from The Mandalorian and Grogu in an expanded ratio, which has become increasingly popular for many blockbuster films from recent years (including IMAX-heavy movies like 2026's The Odyssey).

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This specifically helps mightily for The Mandalorian and Grogu's final battle sequence, which largely takes place on Nal Hutta.

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Viewers can now see this massive battle in the expanded IMAX ratio, including moments like the Hutts facing the giant white water snake and the epic air-based sequences that feature the Rebellion attacking the planet from the skies.

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Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward flies into action alongside the rest of the Rebellion for a full assault on the Hutt's palace while Mando and Grogu attack from the inside.

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This also includes a massive hands-on brawl between Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt and his twin siblings, throwing them into a massive water-filled pit with a white snake-like monster known as a Dragonsnake.

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After an intense battle between Mando and Embo (previously seen in the animated The Clone Wars show), Rotta and Mando escape to the edge of the palace before they are forced to jump when explosions ensue.

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As the building begins to blow up, Grogu uses the Force to catch Rotta in mid-air before he crashes into the water, pulling him to safety. This all happens while Embo flees through a tunnel and the Dragonsnake devours the Hutt Twins.

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From here, Mando, Grogu, and Rotta head back to the New Republic's base, where Rotta decides to keep fighting with the Rebellion, and Mando teaches Grogu how to pilot the new Razorcrest ship as his co-pilot.

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The IMAX format on Disney+ allows viewers to watch this new Star Wars movie in the largest and most expansive format possible at home, which was not available in many theaters this summer.

Other Major Movies That Will Benefit From IMAX Ratios on Disney+

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After The Mandalorian and Grogu's arrival on Disney+, other Disney-released movies are expected to benefit similarly from the IMAX Enhanced versions being released for a streaming audience.

One example is 2026's biggest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which could take longer to hit Disney+ because it was released by Sony Pictures. Already the third-highest-grossing movie in history, fans will get to see the best version of Destin Daniel Cretton's movie in IMAX, allowing for the web-slinging action from Tom Holland's Peter Parker to be shown in its full glory.

Also coming from Marvel later this year is Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be one of the biggest movie releases in history. Its action has already been teased in trailers, and with multiple universes from Marvel history taking the spotlight, directors Joe and Anthony Russo should have opportunities at every turn to use the IMAX format on Disney+ their advantage.

In 2027, Star Wars will also get another chance to use IMAX with the release of Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling. A trailer released exclusively at the D23 Fan Expo offered a brief tease of the high-speed action Gosling will be involved in, and when trailers begin to release either later this year or in early 2027, fans will see more of what makes it an extra-special experience in the IMAX format.