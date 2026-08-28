New Avengers: Doomsday Extended Trailer Reveals 5 Key Details

Marvel Studios is not done with the surprises yet, as a new Avengers: Doomsday extended trailer revealed more intriguing, never-before-seen details about the upcoming MCU crossover event. Marvel's marketing for Doomsday has kicked into high gear in recent weeks as it approaches its December 18 release date, releasing two brand-new trailers following its methodical four-teaser drop at the end of 2025 during screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer highlighted the stakes the heroes must face, with Thor's narration urging them to set aside their differences, as they would need a "miracle" to win this time. Doomsday's Special Look trailer mainly focused on Doctor Doom, giving fans a glimpse of his tragic origin story and his magical powers as he awakens the fallen Sentinels on the X-Men's Earth. While the latest piece of official footage isn't a new trailer, it still provides fans with something exciting about Doomsday.

Marvel Studios (via ScreenX) revealed a 15-second comparison trailer showing how the same scenes looked in standard 2.39:1 versus the three-wall immersive format that ScreenX offers.

The extra side screens revealed new details previously cropped out of the official trailer, suggesting that the best way to watch Doomsday is in this format (it's worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday doesn't have an IMAX release this December due to Dune: Part Three's takeover).

Watch Avengers: Doomsday's ScreenX trailer below:

Some of the key scenes enrich the official Avengers: Doomsday trailer by adding new environmental details, extra characters, and alternate framing that change how some of these important moments read.

This isn't the first time that Marvel Studios improved shots from the Doomsday trailer. Marvel made some visual adjustments to some scenes featured in the four-teaser rollout in December 2025, such as Shuri walking on an exposed Talokan seafloor and the backdrop of the first meeting between Ben Grimm and King of Wakanda, M'Baku.

Every Major Detail Included In Avengers: Doomsday's ScreenX Trailer

US Agent with other Avengers

Marvel Studios

The fateful meeting between the Wakandans (Shuri, M'Baku, and the Dora Milaje) and the New Avengers has now been expanded, revealing that another Thunderbolts* member was hidden in the shot: Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent.

Marvel Studios

This sequence is important because it confirms that only Yelena and, likely, Bob from the New Avengers appeared to have joined the other Avengers, Steve Rogers, and Reed Richards on X-Men's Earth. It seems that the plan was for the New Avengers (and Joaquin Torres) to join Ben Grimm and Sue Storm in trying to recruit Shuri and M'Baku for the looming Multiverse conflict.

It also makes sense for U.S. Agent to be there with Bucky because they both have prior encounters with Wakandan forces. While Bucky is a familiar and friendly face for the Wakandans, Walker is not on the good side. His clash with Ayo and the Dora Milaje during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes his arrival conflicting because he can be deemed a threat. This could be Walker's way of saying that he's on the side of good now and is willing to cooperate and form an alliance with the Wakandans in the fight against Doom.

M'Baku with Shuri suiting up

Marvel Studios

At one point in the trailer, the Wakandans and the coalition of New Avengers and the Fantastic Four, who stayed on Earth-616, tried to convince Namor and his Talokan allies to join the fight against Doctor Doom. The extended ScreenX footage showed that M'Baku was present during that sequence, which makes sense because of his role as King of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios

As Wakanda's leader, M'Baku clearly doesn't take any threat lightly and this footage showed he is primed and ready for a fight against Namor if he doesn't cooperate. This moment also suggests that the tension between Wakanda and Talokan is far from over, a storyline that could be included in the already-confirmed Black Panther 3.

Talokan city ruins in the Namor shot

Marvel Studios

The notable sequence where Namor runs through a parted ocean is given new life in the ScreenX format by confirming that the backdrop includes Talokan city ruins.

Marvel Studios

While the shot may be blurry, it suggests that Talokan sustained major damage, likely as a precursor to the incoming incursion on Earth-616. This tragic detail explains why Namor is so mad in Avengers: Doomsday, and could hint at why he is cautious about forming an alliance with the Avengers in the first place.

Extended X-Mansion look

Marvel Studios

An expanded look at the iconic X-Mansion can be seen in Avengers: Doomsday's ScreenX format, likely offering more opportunities for fans to spot Easter eggs hinting at the fates of the other missing X-Men.

Marvel Studios

The interior shots under the glass dome now feature more of the stained-glass architecture, a glimpse of the stairwell, and debris sprinkled along the side walls. The ScreenX format also allows fans to see other fights between the Avengers and the X-Men in the background, something a normal 2D screen wouldn't provide.

Alternate shots of Doom blocking Thor

Marvel Studios

The most memorable moment in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is the clash between Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Chris Hemsworth's Thor. ScreenX provides a different take on the impressive moment by showing how Doom absorbs the Stormbreaker's blow like it was nothing. The fact that Doom absorbed the impact without giving ground adds more impact to how formidable he really is.

Marvel Studios

The extended sequence makes Doom's power gap feel more imposing, giving the heroes more reason to fear him and forcing them to go back to the drawing board to find a way to stop his evil plans for the Multiverse.