Avengers: Doomsday: 6 Best Scenes In New Trailer, Ranked

Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer featured notable moments, including first-time character interactions, a preview of its Multiversal plot, and the highly anticipated clash between two superhero teams. The hype for the MCU's upcoming crossover event, which debuts in theaters on December 18, skyrocketed after descriptions of this trailer emerged online. The integration of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and core Avengers felt like a true endgame for the Multiverse Saga, and their assembling against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom raises the stakes immensely.

The Direct was in attendance at Disney's CinemaCon presentation and watched the Avengers: Doomsday trailer firsthand. The following six scenes stood out as the most exciting for delivering mind-blowing action, emotional reunions, massive crossovers, and high-stakes Multiversal drama that left us wanting more.

Ranking the Top Scenes in the Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer

6.) The Big Meeting

Marvel Studios

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer included a scene of heroes from different teams assembling inside the New Avengers tower, such as the New Avengers (Thunderbolts), Sam Wilson's Avengers, and the Fantastic Four.

During this moment, Thor gave an impassioned pep talk about unity, saying they would "need a miracle" to defeat a mysterious threat, presumably Doctor Doom:

"I've fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scare me far less than this one. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: If you return, you will return as brother and sisters. Mark my words, we're going to need a miracle."

This scene visually represented the MCU's big team-up for the Multiverse Saga, rivaling Avengers: Endgame's "Portals" moment. There was pure hype for this shot. As this shot contained the most MCU characters together in the trailer at once, the bar for the other scenes in this list is ridiculously high.

5.) Xavier Witnessing an Incursion

Marvel Studios

The trailer began with a sequence involving Professor X at the X-Mansion window, staring at an incursion, the event in which two realities are colliding in the sky.

The aftermath of an incursion was already showcased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but this moment in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer was significant because it marks the first time an actual universe-ending event occurs in real time. This was also almost certainly the same scene shown in one of December 2025's teasers, which featured Xavier and Magneto together.

Incursions are crucial to the Multiverse Saga's build-up to Avengers: Secret Wars, and this scene visually showed the stakes and the event the heroes are trying to stop in the first place. It set a somber tone for what's to come.

4.) Namor vs Shuri

Marvel Studios

The CinemaCon Doomsday trailer showed a more tense alliance (or confrontation?) between Namor and Shuri.

Considering they made a truce at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's odd that they are fighting again, but the fourth Doomsday teaser indicated that Namor is upset about the ocean being drained. However, this confirmed that Namor seemingly created a wall of water around his underwater kingdom during a sequence involving the Wakandans, Namor, and the Talokans.

There were also shots of Shuri seemingly in combat and Namor flying around the edge of a wall of water, indicating that they may come to blows. While the fourth teaser from last year showed Ben Grimm introducing himself to M'Baku (as the new King of Wakanda), the Thing was accompanied by Sue Storm, Bucky Barnes, and Joaquin Torres as the Falcon. There is a good chance that Shuri may calm Namor down, leading the Talokan ruler to join the fight against Doctor Doom.

This scene is significant because it shows that the Multiversal collapse forces old enemies to cooperate against a greater threat.

3.) X-Men vs Avengers

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday featured five major Marvel fights, and most of them included long-awaited hero vs. hero clashes between the X-Men and the Avengers.

These showdowns will be talked about for years to come, including Gambit vs. Shang-Chi, Yelena vs. Mystique, and Gambit vs. Sam Wilson.

These battles are poised to deliver on decades of fan dreams. Aside from showing the X-Men integrating into the MCU, these fights are intriguing because they felt like they stemmed from Doctor Doom's manipulation of pitting sides against each other first, rather than an all-out war.

This raises the stakes because of Doom's supposed twisted goal: to befriend the heroes before unleashing chaos to ensure his plans for the Multiverse succeed.

2.) Thor Meeting Steve Rogers Again

Marvel Studios

Following a voiceover stating that the heroes would need a miracle, Thor stood shocked, exclaiming, "This cannot be," after seeing Steve Rogers in civilian clothes with longer hair. Thor held out his hammer as Steve reached out, and Mjolnir flew into Steve's hand, confirming that this Steve Rogers is the MCU's version of the character.

This scene between Thor and Steve Rogers was a massive fan-service moment and a long-awaited reunion between the two original Avengers.

Aside from delivering one of the trailer's biggest emotional punches, it carried weight because it pushed Steve's return to the forefront in a moment that feels earned and emotional. Some pointed out that this moment had the same cathartic power as Steve wielding Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame.

1.) Thor vs Doom

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the biggest scene in the Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer was the standoff between Thor and Doctor Doom. The trailer showed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom rising from a crouched position in a desolate landscape as Thor was about to approach him from a distance, Stormbreaker in hand.

Thor charged and jumped at Doom, swinging Stormbreaker down hard at the villain. However, Doom casually stopped the powerful axe mid-swing with one hand, making the MCU villain the sixth character to ever stop Thor's weapon.

This moment solidified Doom as a god-level villain who outclasses even a heavy hitter like Thor. This ranked number one as it emphasizes Victor von Doom as a villain on an entirely different level, even more powerful than Thanos.