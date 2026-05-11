Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Completely Excludes 8 MCU Heroes & Villains

Marvel Studios omitted major heroes and villains from its Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer, and one of them is pretty important to the movie's core story. The MCU's most ambitious crossover event yet unites the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men for the first time in a live-action setting as they team up against an unprecedented threat: Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Much of the massive anticipation surrounding Avengers: Doomsday stems from its star-studded cast, and the film's marketing has leaned hard on this by celebrating the sheer scale of its Marvel ensemble.

Marvel Studios exclusively unveiled the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2026 last April, revealing a plethora of MCU characters with significant screen time, led by Thor, Doctor Doom, and Steve Rogers.

Other major MCU characters who appeared in the trailer include the likes of Captain America, Shang-Chi, Professor X, Magneto, Gambit, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Namor, Joaquin Torres (Falcon), Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Cyclops. While Doomsday's trailer was stacked with major heroes and villains, it also left out pivotal characters like Loki and Sentry.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Every Major MCU Character Omitted In Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer

Loki

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the biggest omission from Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, but his absence makes sense due to the spoiler-heavy nature of his role in the film's Multiversal plot.

As the God of Stories, the being that holds the Multiverse together, Loki embodies Avengers: Doomsday's ultimate stakes, positioning himself as Doctor Doom's primary target and the character that the heroes led by Thor and Steve Rogers need to protect.

Loki's fate hangs in the balance in Doomsday because his throne at the end of time is no longer a safe place. Loki may be forced to abandon his post to either save his brother or hide so that Doom can not reach him. Either way, he is risking everything he sacrificed at the end of Loki Season 2.

Beast

Marvel Studios

While the X-Men-infused trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and the official CinemaCon footage revealed most of the mutants present in the crossover, Kelsey Grammer's Beast (aka Hank McCoy) is missing.

The Marvels' post-credits scene prominently featured Beast to set up his eventual appearance in Doomsday, indicating he has a crucial role in the grand scheme of things.

As a mutant with genius-level intellect, it will be intriguing to see how Beast will interact with the other great minds in the film, such as Reed Richards and Shuri. Together, they could find the best solution to not only stop the Multiversal incursions but also prevent Doctor Doom from unleashing his evil plans for all reality.

Nightcrawler

20th Century Studios

Another X-Men missing from Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer is Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler.

The actor already teased that his Nightcrawler will engage in battle against Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, but footage of that tense sequence has yet to surface online.

Nightcrawler's teleportation powers are the perfect tactical tool for a film full of large-scale battles and potential infiltration-heavy missions, allowing the heroes to gain a slight upper hand against Doctor Doom.

Franklin Richards

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday did not include Franklin Richards in any of its teasers despite his massive importance to the movie's plot.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene made it crystal clear that Doctor Doom wants Franklin Richards to possibly use his reality-altering powers and his Power Cosmic for his grand plan for the Multiverse.

The MCU established Franklin as one of the most powerful beings in Doomsday, and he is crucial to either Doom's downfall or the unwitting catalyst for the Multiverse's collapse if he is manipulated by Victor.

As a child caught between his parents' protective instincts and a Multiversal conqueror who sees him as a weapon, Franklin's mere presence in the movie carries profound stakes that could reshape the entire MCU.

Namora

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth teaser trailer featuring Shuri and Namor confirmed that Mabel Cadena's Namora will be part of the upcoming MCU crossover, but she was missing from the CinemaCon footage.

It is unknown how big a role Namora will play in Doomsday, but there is a strong chance she will lead the Talokan reinforcements and ally with the other remaining heroes to protect Earth-616 from whatever forces Doctor Doom sends against the planet.

Attuma

Marvel Studios

Another confirmed character who will appear in Doomsday is Attuma, Namor's hulking Talokan general.

Given that Namor will likely join the Avengers in a Multiversal mission, Attuma will remain with Namora to join the Talokan reinforcements to protect Earth-616 from otherworldly threats that could threaten the stability of reality.

Love

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's second teaser trailer featuring Thor confirmed that Love will appear in the film. However, she is nowhere to be seen in the CinemaCon trailer, which makes sense given her minor role.

Love could appear in the early moments of Avengers: Doomsday to set up Thor's role in the film.

It's possible that Thor will leave her behind in New Asgard under the protection of Valkyrie while he goes on a deadly mission with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men to save the Multiverse.

Sentry

Marvel Studios

As one of the MCU heroes powerful enough to take down Doctor Doom, it's quite intriguing that Avengers: Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer did not include Sentry in the footage.

It's reasonable to assume that this is a deliberate choice, mainly because the ending of Thunderbolts* established that Bob chose not to transform into Sentry because it risks unleashing his other half, who terrorized New York: The Void.

Still, Sentry's importance in Avengers: Doomsday cannot be overstated. Sentry remains the ultimate wildcard, with some claiming he is the movie's Hulk replacement due to his ticking time bomb nature and his ability to act as a secret weapon when the fight against Doctor Doom becomes dire.

However, there is a real possibility that the Void could reemerge and be exploited by Doom in the fight for the Multiverse, which presents all kinds of trouble for the heroes involved.