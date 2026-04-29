Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Features 13 First-Time 'Avengers' Characters

Marvel Studios isn't ready to hand over the reins to its franchise just yet. Despite Avengers: Endgame seemingly serving as a farewell tour for a good chunk of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, many of them are returning for Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, Thor and Steve Rogers were featured prominently in the trailer for the movie shown to all the lucky CinemaCon attendees.

The new look at the blockbuster film builds the hype for the fight for the multiverse's survival. It turns the heat up about as high as it can go before breaking the thermostat by showing Thor's reunion with the hero formerly known as Captain America, with Mjolnir even leaving its original owner's hand to return to its old friend. But all the talk about a couple of the original Avengers is getting in the way of the conversation surrounding the characters who are about to get their first shot at the big leagues.

Doomsday will mark over a dozen characters' first time appearing in an Avengers film. And each one is going to have an opportunity to leave a mark that puts them in the same league as Iron Man and Co.

MCU Characters Making Their First Avengers Movie Appearance in Doomsday

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Of course, all roads lead to Doctor Doom. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU in Doomsday, not as Iron Man but as arguably Marvel's most iconic villain. His mission will be to shake up the multiverse to the point that the franchise's heroes have no choice but to intervene, including Thor, whom the villain shakes to his core in the trailer.

While the MCU has a habit of getting rid of its villains early, that's unlikely to happen to Doom. Like the Mad Titan before him, his reign of terror is certainly going to extend to a second film, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to release a year after its predecessor.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Doom won't be the only villain in Doomsday's stacked roster. Namor, who picked a fight with Shuri and her allies in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is back for another round. With the fate of his people on the line, he's sure to be on his best behavior around the Wakandans.

Another group is sure to grab Namor's attention, though. The Fantastic Four are a major part of Doomsday's story, and the trailer confirms they will interact with Talokan's leader. In the comics, Namor has eyes for a certain member of the team, which could complicate matters on the big screen.

Mystique

20th Century Studios

Obviously, the Avengers and Fantastic Four aren't the only superhero teams in the MCU multiverse. The X-Men know a thing or two about defeating villains, and Fox's original lineup will return for one last ride in Doomsday. The most surprising addition to the mutant squad is Mystique, who spent her early years doing everything in her power to screw over the students at Xavier's Home for Gifted Youngsters.

But old habits die hard. Doomsday's trailer shows Mystique picking a fight with Yelena Belova, even stealing the appearnce of the New Avenger at one point. Mystique probably doesn't realize that she and her opponent are fighting for the same side, but she's never been one to ask questions.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Marvel always rolls out the red carpet for Charles Xavier. He headlined numerous movies for Fox, and Marvel Studios gave him a brief cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doomsday brings him back into the fold again, featuring him prominently in one of the previously released teasers.

Like the X-Men teaser, the Doomsday trailer shows Professor X in a familiar location: the X-Mansion. If the good guys stand any chance of winning, though, they're going to need to get the powerful telepath out of the house and on to the battlefield.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Phase Four of the MCU will never be considered the best. It was far too inconsistent and bit off more than it could chew. However, everyone can agree that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of Phase Four's standout projects, taking the franchise's action up a notch while unearthing a new corner of the universe.

Despite still being in line for a sequel, Shang-Chi's titular character isn't sitting on the sidelines for the MCU's next big team-up. Doomsday's trailer pits the martial arts expert against Gambit, a mutant with a unique skillset of his own.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

The leader of the X-Men always got the short end of the stick in Fox's franchise. Wolverine was always stealing the spotlight from him and also trying to steal his girl. Well, all these years later, Scott Summers is done playing second-fiddle and ready to prove his worth.

After getting the action shot in Doomsday's X-Men teaser, Cyclops is back in the trailer, once again donning his comic-accurate suit. Like before, he's in close proximity to the X-Mansion, ready to blast any enemy that gets too close to his family.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine shocked the world when it brought Channing Tatum's Gambit into frame. Tatum had once been attached to play the character in a movie, but the project fell apart, leaving his future with Marvel up in the air. Well, his small role in Deadpool & Wolverine was such a hit that he received a one-way ticket to the set of the next Avengers movie.

Gambit looks to call the X-Mansion home in Doomsday, just like all of the other mutants that appear in the trailer. And he's clearly willing to defend it, as he picks a fight with a character who wields some of the most powerful weapons in the multiverse.

Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

For the few people unfamiliar with Fantastic Four lore, Sue Storm is the member of the team that recieves longing looks from Namor. However, his feelings are sure to be the last thing on her mind as she fights to protect her son, Franklin Richards, from Doom.

Sue appears in a few shots in the Doomsday trailer. Most of them have her projecting a united front alongside her family. But there's one where she's using her force field powers, likely in an attempt to protect herself and others from the dangers they're facing.

Johnny Storm

Marvel Studios

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Johnny Storm was very protective of his family. He even offered to become a herald of Galactus if it meant Franklin and the Earth were left alone. In Doomsday, Johnny is back, and he's sure to face more hard choices.

While Human Torch doesn't get a lot of screen time in Doomsday's trailer, his love for his family is still present. His biggest moment comes when he gives his big sister, Sue, a hug, showing support in the darkest of times.

The Thing

Marvel Studios

First Steps wasn't the last time the whole world got a glimpse of Ben Grimm in all his glory. He was featured in one of Doomsday's teasers, introducing himself to King M'Baku of Wakanda as only he could.

The Doomsday trailer doesn't up the ante much for The Thing, only providing an additional shot of him alongside his team and a few other MCU heroes. Eventually, the gloves will have to come off for Grimm.

Reed Richards

Marvel Studios

Reed Richards isn't much of a people person, preferring time in his lab over any social gathering. However, when times get tough, Reed is willing to be personable, such as when he worked with Mole Man in First Steps.

In Doomsday, Mr. Fantastic will have a whole host of new characters to get on the same page with. One moment in the film's trailer shows him holding back Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, seemingly stopping the hero from doing something foolish.

Falcon (Joaquin Torres)

Marvel Studios

At one point in time, the original Falcon was waiting patiently for his turn to become an Avenger. Sam got his shot in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when the titular robot threatened the entire world. Over a decade later, Sam is returning the favor by bringing his wingman, Joaquin Torres, into the fold.

After punching his ticket to Doomsday at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, Falcon is back in the movie's trailer, standing in the background of a few shots. But he won't be twiddling his thumbs forever, as each hero will have to contribute if they want any chance of winning.

New Avengers

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios marketed Thunderbolts* as a low-stakes superhero affair, in which a group of former mercenaries would have to fight for someone other than themselves. The titular team passed their test with flying colors, saving New York City from The Void and becoming a family. But the real surprise came at the end of the film, when the Thunderbolts were revealed to the world as the New Avengers.

Since Thunderbolts* could technically be considered an Avengers film, the New Avengers earn the last spot on this list. Being last doesn't mean they'll let everyone else steal their shine. Bucky Barnes, Yelena, and the rest are going to do everything in their power to keep the multiverse's clock ticking.