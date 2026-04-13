Marvel’s Long-Delayed Iron Man Spin-Off Movie Is the Perfect Place to Bring Back Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark

Armor Wars stands as one of Marvel Studios’ most delayed projects. The studio announced the War Machine-centric story in December 2020 as a Disney+ series, converted it to a feature film in 2022, yet production never began. If Armor Wars eventually happens, it's the perfect opportunity to bring back one of the MCU's most beloved characters, Tony Stark.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore then confirmed in February 2025 that the project remains alive despite years of silence. "It doesn’t mean we’ll never make it," Moore told Collider. "But it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

The project follows James Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, as he confronts the fallout when Tony Stark’s technology falls into the wrong hands. The story draws inspiration from the classic Armor Wars comic storyline by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, though adapted for the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU.

Multiple factors contributed to the delays. Secret Invasion received poor critical and audience reception, complicating Armor Wars, since the Disney+ series revealed that Rhodes had spent years imprisoned by the Skrulls. The 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes further stalled development. Marvel Studios also shifted focus toward Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Armor Wars Is the Perfect Opportunity for Tony Stark’s Return

Marvel Studios

Armor Wars presents the ideal venue to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark without undoing his Avengers: Endgame sacrifice. The solution lies in flashbacks. Marvel Studios has already shown a willingness to do this. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is bringing back Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson despite the character dying in Season 1’s premiere. There's a high probability that this will be done through flashbacks. The same can be done with Tony Stark.

Armor Wars naturally accommodates Tony Stark flashbacks. The entire premise centers on Stark Industries' technology falling into dangerous hands. Who better to explain the dangers of that technology than the man who created it?

Flashbacks could show Tony and Rhodes working together at Stark Industries, discussing security protocols for the armor technology. They could reveal conversations about what Tony feared might happen if his inventions fell into the wrong hands. These scenes would feel story-driven rather than forced fan service.

The approach allows Marvel Studios to reconnect Armor Wars directly to the character most responsible for creating the technology at the story’s center. Tony Stark invented every piece of armor that villains now threaten to weaponize. His presence, even in the past, adds weight to Rhodes’ mission.

Another good reason to do this is that Armor Wars faces a significant challenge: audience enthusiasm remains limited. The project never generated the widespread excitement Marvel would’ve wanted. Don Cheadle’s War Machine, while beloved, never carried a project as the sole lead.

Marketing the film as featuring Tony Stark’s return, even through flashbacks, would dramatically increase interest. Robert Downey Jr. remains the MCU’s most iconic actor. His presence guarantees attention and box office revenue.

Marvel Studios already demonstrated it is not shy about getting the best out of the actor's star power. The studio recast Downey as Doctor Doom in 2024, and the unveiling during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con was met with extreme excitement. Revealing Tony Stark’s involvement in Armor Wars would create a similar reaction.

This approach fills cinema seats while serving the story. Armor Wars transforms from a War Machine solo film with uncertain commercial prospects into an event featuring Iron Man’s MCU return. The marketing practically writes itself.