Although Armor Wars remains one of the MCU's biggest uncertainties, a few major MCU characters are now known to have had roles in the film at one point. Almost no MCU movie has been more in the dark over the last few years than Armor Wars, still appearing nowhere close to hitting theaters. However, even as minimal as the information is, fans have a small idea of who could be involved in the film.

Four major MCU characters were reportedly set for major roles in Marvel Studios' Armor Wars. The Iron Man-centric story was initially meant to show the darker side of the iconic MCU hero's greater legacy regarding his technology. After Tony Stark's emotional sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, the closest people in his circle seemed to be in line to continue that story.

First announced for development in late 2020, Armor Wars was meant to be the first Iron Man-adjacent MCU project of the Multiverse Saga. The core story would have asked what would happen if Tony Stark's technology fell into the wrong hands, putting a dark cloud over the memory of the MCU's first superhero.

Every Major MCU Character Reported for Armor Wars

James Rhodes/War Machine

Don Cheadle

Armor Wars has always been teased as the first solo movie for Don Cheadle's Colonel James Rhodes, better known to fans as War Machine. This would have given Cheadle his first movie appearance in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, his third Multiverse Saga credit (along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Secret Invasion), and his first time being the headliner for an MCU project.

As mentioned, this movie would have shown Rhodey dealing with the consequences of the Iron Man armor and technology falling into the wrong hands. While other plot details are still a mystery, the film would also have to deal with the repercussions of Rhodey being imprisoned and impersonated by Skrulls in Secret Invasion, leading to him having to restart his life after years in captivity.

Riri Williams/Ironheart

Dominique Thorne

Also originally set to come into Armor Wars was Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, better known to MCU fans as Ironheart. This film would have given Thorne her third appearance in the MCU, first debuting the character in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and getting ready to bring the heroine back for her own Ironheart solo series in June 2025.

While her role was not specified for Armor Wars, she was expected to be something of a mentee/apprentice for Don Cheadle's James Rhodes. Considering their expertise with Iron Man tech, they were expected to work together to figure out what their enemies wanted to do with the technology and how to stop it. With Riri's genius in developing the tech, she likely would have been a key supporting piece for Rhodey in figuring out the ins and outs of the legacy MCU weaponry.

Pepper Potts/Rescue

Gwyneth Paltrow

According to The Cosmic Circus, Armor Wars was, at one point, set to bring back MCU veteran Gwyneth Paltrow to reprise her role as Pepper Potts. A mainstay in the franchise since her initial debut in 2008's Iron Man, Pepper was a consistent presence in the Infinity Saga, and this movie would have given her her first appearance in the Multiverse Saga.

Pepper is now the leading figure at Stark Industries after Tony's death, and she also suited up in the Rescue armor in her last appearance in the MCU (Avengers: Endgame). Along with working the problem from a managerial and strategic standpoint in Armor Wars, Rhodey could have asked Pepper to don her own superhero armor to fight against the movie's enemies.

Morgan Stark

Lexi Rabe

In the same Cosmic Circus report that mentioned Pepper Potts' return in Armor Wars, Lexi Rabe's Morgan Stark was also included for an appearance in the movie. Rabe made her heartfelt debut in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame as Tony and Pepper's daughter, but the youngster has been waiting in the wings for her return since then.

Depending on how old Morgan would be in this movie, the Stark offspring may have been ready to don her own Iron Man suit, but the story most likely would have shown Rhodey and Pepper doing everything they could to protect her from danger.