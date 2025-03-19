Iron Man’s Gwyneth Paltrow Stokes Marvel Return Possibility: “I May.... We’ll See”

Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow told fans, "We'll see" about possibly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts.

While Paltrow's last MCU appearance came in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the Pepper Potts star has been up and down about reprising her role. She has never been one to push for a comeback, but over the past six years, she has openly admitted that she might be in line to return since Pepper is still alive.

The Multiverse Saga has seen the Iron Man legacy live on in other ways outside of Pepper thanks to characters like Ironheart and Spider-Man. However, with the way Phases 4-6 are playing out, that legacy may have an even bigger presence moving forward.

Gwyneth Paltrow Says "We'll See" About Possible MCU Comeback

In an extended interview with Vanity Fair, MCU star Gwyneth Paltrow addressed the idea of a potential comeback to her role as Pepper Potts.

After discussing her past work with Marvel Studios, Potts was asked if she was in Captain America: Brave New World, the MCU's most recent theatrical release. While reassuring fans that she was not in that movie, she did comment, "we'll see" in terms of being back in a future MCU project:

I may…we'll see. I don't know, they keep it all very top-secret, you know? They think they're the CIA or something over there, that it's, like, national secrets, like, who's doing what. That's why I didn’t know I was in 'Spider-Man!' Because they never said. There were no signs that said 'Spider-Man,' the scripts didn’t say 'Spider-Man,' it's all a secret.

Her comment on Brave New World also continued a trend for Paltrow of not keeping up with the MCU's continually expanding slate. She had previously forgotten about her involvement in one of the final scenes in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau.

Could Gwyneth Paltrow Return in Avengers 5 & Avengers 6?

While Paltrow has not been in any MCU projects since Endgame, her absence somewhat makes sense, as she touched on not being in the MCU since Tony Stark was killed off. However, that could all change now that Downey is on his way back to Marvel Studios as the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad: Victor Von Doom.

Recent interviews with Joe and Anthony Russo (the director of the next two Avengers films) seemed to indicate Tony Stark will have at least some connection to Doctor Doom in Downey's return. While the specifics are still unknown, this may open the door for Pepper Potts to be involved again next to her love interest.

As of writing, Avengers: Doomsday has 10 reported cast members set to return to their roles in the MCU, including surprises like Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell.

While Pepper had a fairly sizable role in Avengers: Endgame, she only had one scene of screen time and one phone call in Avengers: Infinity War. Considering she might not have much screen time in the next two Avengers movies, Marvel could save her for a surprise announcement when they debut in theaters.

Looking ahead, seeing her in the next two Avengers movies would certainly bring plenty of emotion as a Doctor Doom who looks similar to Tony Stark wreaks havoc on the Multiverse. Even if Pepper's role is not very extensive (depending on a possible Rescue suit-up moment), the stakes will still be at an all-time high.