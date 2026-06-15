Star Wars Is Officially Remaking Its Lowest-Rated Disney+ Series

Star Wars is officially creating a remake of the franchise's worst Disney+ series, and many fans are hopeful that it may make the show seem a little bit better in hindsight. Star Wars has had its fair share of ups and downs on screen on Disney+ throughout the years, but there are only a handful of projects where nearly everyone agrees that it was a hit or a miss. In the past, Star Wars has taken some measures to fix those poorly received projects (like when it released The Clone Wars to make the prequel trilogy better), and it is doing so again with a full remake.

Marvel Comics recently announced that it would be releasing a seven-part comic series titled The Book of Boba Fett. Issue #1 is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2026, with the remaining six issues expected to follow throughout the rest of 2026 and into 2027.

Each issue will correspond with an episode from the Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series. For example, issue #1 will cover the events from Episode 1 of the show, and so on. Ironically, The Book of Boba Fett will actually be a literal book when the first issue is released.

Therefore, there won't be any new content in the Book of Boba Fett comic books, and it will be a pure retelling of the events from the Disney+ show. This is not something new that Star Wars is doing. There were also comic adaptations of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. However, fans may feel as though The Book of Boba Fett will work better as a comic book story rather than a Disney+ series, since the show did not perform well.

The release of this comic book means that Star Wars is remaking its lowest-rated Disney+ series of all time in a different medium. For reference, The Book of Boba Fett has the lowest critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes of any Star Wars Disney+ series. Specifically, the show has a 66% critics' score, which is much lower than any of the other shows. For reference, other Disney+ titles are well into the 70s or 80s, like The Acolyte at 79&, Ahsoka at 85%, and The Mandalorian at 90%.

Upcoming Star Wars Projects That Will Improve Star Wars Storytelling

Star Wars: Starfighter

Lucasfilm

Starfighter is slated to be released on May 28, 2027, and will be the next feature film from Lucasfilm following the recently released Mandalorian & Grogu. Many fans are excited for this movie due to its star-studded cast, as well as the fact that it is set to be an original story.

Starfighter will likely still have issues, but the biggest draw to it is that it likely won't be connected to the Skywalker Saga or any other Star Wars content. Now, it is possible that familiar characters could pop up in the movie, especially at the end, but for the most part, it seems to be self-contained. One of the biggest criticisms many fans have of current Star Wars storytelling (especially on Disney+) is that everything is too connected. The galaxy is massive, and is tens of thousands of years old, but Lucasfilm continues to visit the same planets with the same characters in the same time period.

Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2

Lucasfilm

It may be a bit hypocritical to say that Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming Star Wars projects since it is centered around a familiar character in a familiar time period right after stating that Star Wars needed to move away from that. However, Maul - Shadow Lord is a bit of an outlier because, despite showcasing a character like Maul during the rise of the Empire, its writing and themes are so strong, it doesn't matter when it is set and which characters are explored.

Dave Filoni told the creative team behind Shadow Lord that they needed to improve every aspect of their work in comparison to previous animated projects, and they completely succeeded. Season 1 proved that Star Wars animation is just as good, if not better than live-action, and if Season 2 continues to be a character study for not only Maul, but Devon Izara as well, it could go down as the greatest Star Wars project of all time.

Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Of every upcoming Star Wars project, Ahsoka has the chance to improve Star Wars storytelling (specifically on Disney+) the most. Season 1 was fine for a lot of fans, but that was the problem. It didn't necessarily elicit a reaction one way or the other, and it ended up being pretty forgetable.

Season 2 is slated to continue exploring Ahsoka's psyche post-Rebels, which could be the highlight of the story. However, it will also include Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker once again, while also bringing back the Mortis gods from The Clone Wars.

While doing all of that, fans will get to see the continuation of the Thrawn storyline since he is back in the regular Star Wars galaxy, and the project could set up Dave Filoni's culminating project that is expected to include characters from within the MandoVerse. Ahsoka needs to hit its mark if Star Wars storytelling is to continue on Disney+, and Season 2 is primed to do just that.

Star Wars Visioins Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Lucasfilm

When Star Wars: Visions Season 1 was released, many fans agreed that "The Ninth Jedi" was undoubtedly the best episode. The storyline introduced in that episode was continued in a Season 3 episode, and fans will get to return to that plotline in an animated series centered solely on those characters.

If The Ninth Jedi can replicate what made it popular in the first place, it will help break Star Wars out of that mold mentioned earlier where everything has to be connected, and will prove that original stories with new characters can be successful.

Lando

Lucasfilm

Unfortunately, fans still don't know if the Lando feature film will ever see the light of day. It was originally announced as a Disney+ series starring Donald Glover (who played Lando Calrissian in Solo), but it was eventually turned into a movie.

Lando is one of those projects that Star Wars officially announced that then got shelved. However, Glover and his brother, Stephen, who are writing the script, insist that it is still in the works. The most important thing Lando can do is get itself released.

Sadly, a lot of projects that have been announced have been cancelled sometime after their confirmations, so it actually getting a theatrical release could prove to fans, and to Lucasfilm and Disney, that general audiences are still interested in Star Wars, and that these announced movies need to actually get made.

Rey Movie

Lucasfilm

Another announced Star Wars movie that is seemingly in limbo is the feature film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It doesn't have an official title, but it is supposed to feature Rey during the New Jedi order time period after The Rise of Skywalker.

Like Lando, Lucasfilm keeps telling fans that the movie will still be released, but it seems like it is on the back burner. However, it is critical that the movie go into production and eventually come out, because it could absolutely make the sequel trilogy much better, and could make fans be more forgiving of those three films.

The Clone Wars did so much for the prequel trilogy, and many fans now look back on those films in a much better light than they used to. The Rey movie could do the same for the sequel trilogy, and if that were the case, it would only be beneficial for Star Wars as a whole.

Simon Kinberg Trilogy

Lucasfilm

Simon Kinberg is also working on a Star Wars trilogy that seemingly can't gain much traction. Of every rumored and announced future Star Wars title, Kinberg's is the most head scratching, because no one can really figure out what it is supposed to be.

As mentioned, there is already a Rey movie in development set after The Rise of Skywalker. However, reports indicate that Kinberg's trilogy will more or less operate as Episodes 10-12 of the Skywalker Saga. If that is the case, Rey would probably show up in those films since she was such a central character of the Skywalker Saga, but then that wouldn't make a whole lot of sense considering she is getting her own feature film.

The best thing Disney and Lucasfilm could do with Kinberg's trilogy is make it something entirely new. Fans have been begging for a movie trilogy set in the Old Republic, and while Kinberg may not be the best person to create an Old Republic trilogy, his trilogy could open the doors for an Old Republic trilogy down the line if it proves that fresh stories in new time periods can work.

Dawn of the Jedi

Lucasfilm

A few years ago, Lucasfilm announced that James Mangold was creating his own Star Wars movie set around 25,000 years before The Phantom Menace. Immediately, fans were more than excited to see what Mangold would bring to the table, given his past work in the film industry and the fact that the film would explore an exciting new era in the galaxy far, far away.

Now, it seems like Dawn of the Jedi is another one of those projects that is in limbo. Like Lando, it would be more than beneficial if it was even released, but it seems as though Mangold is busy with other work.

Once again, since it is set in a new era and wouldn't cross over into anything that has ever been released in Star Wars, it is vital for Mangold's film to go into production and eventually be released, as it would prove to Disney and Lucasfilm that fans want to see new stories and new characters.

The Book of Boba Fett was criticized for its weak writing, filler episodes, and for including other storylines that weren't about Boba Fett. For example, Episode 5 of the show is often considered the best installment of it, and it didn't even feature Boba Fett. Essentially, it was another chapter of The Mandalorian, so fans pointed out that Boba couldn't even carry his own Disney+ series and needed Din Djarin to be successful.